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Huckberry’s Black Friday sale spans outdoor gear, kitchenware, apparel and footwear beyond its core outerwear lineup. Standouts include the Staub 4-quart round Dutch oven at $150 (was $380), the Flint and Tinder James Waxed Snap Jacket from $159 (was $228) and the GORUCK Rucking Weight Vest at $89 (was $155). The full Huckberry sale pairs in-house staples from Flint and Tinder, Proof and Wills with gear from Leatherman, Gozney, Moccamaster and Shokz. Several items are marked final sale with no returns, so check the product page before checking out.

Top Huckberry Black Friday deals

Staub 4-quart round Dutch oven: $150 (was $380)

Staub 4-quart round Dutch oven $150 (was $380) French-made enameled cast iron at 61% off Huckberry $380 $150 Staub See It Flip the lid of the Staub 4-quart round Dutch oven and you’ll see rows of small spikes cast into the iron. They catch rising steam during a braise and drip it back over the food so roasts stay moist. The French-made pot’s black enamel interior allows for searing meat before the lid goes on. 4 quarts hits the right size for soups and stews in a small household. Huckberry’s $230 markdown applies to the black finish, and Staub ships it directly, so expect a slightly longer delivery window and possible extra shipping charges at checkout.

Flint and Tinder James Waxed Snap Jacket: $159 (was $228)

Flint and Tinder James Waxed Snap Jacket $159 (was $228) Dry-finish Scottish waxed canvas at 30% off Huckberry $228 $159 Huckberry See It Huckberry’s signature Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker is sitting this sale out, which makes the Flint and Tinder James Waxed Snap Jacket the best way into the brand’s waxed canvas lineup right now. It’s cut from Halley Stevensons dry-finish waxed cotton canvas, so it sheds light rain and builds a patina over time without feeling tacky out of the box. A lightweight cotton lining and snap front keep it easy to layer over a flannel or hoodie. Select colorways drop to $159, while others sit at $182.

Leatherman Wave Plus: $104 (was $130)

Leatherman Wave Plus $104 (was $130) Eighteen tools with replaceable wire cutters Huckberry $130 $104 Leatherman See It I carry a similar tool every day and the pliers get tons of use. This multitool includes17 additional implements, including spring-action scissors, bit drivers and replaceable wire cutters you can swap out once they dull. The four outside-accessible blades (plain knife, serrated knife, saw and file) open one-handed while the pliers stay folded, and every tool besides the plier head locks into place. It comes with a 25-year warranty.

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones: $126 (was $180)

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones $126 (was $180) Open-ear audio that keeps traffic audible Huckberry $180 $126 Shokz See It The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 rests on your cheekbones in front of your ears so you can hear cars and cyclists while you run. To fix the thin low end that plagues most bone-conduction sets, Shokz pairs the bone driver with a dedicated air-conduction speaker for bass. The company lists up to 12 hours of playback per charge, with a five-minute USB-C top-up good for about 2.5 hours, and an IP55 build for sweat and rain. The original OpenRun Pro is the top pick in our best bone-conduction headphones guide.

Moccamaster KBGV Select coffee maker: $247 (was $369)

Moccamaster KBGV Select coffee maker $247 (was $369) A full 10-cup carafe in four to six minutes Huckberry $369 $247 Moccamaster See It Handmade in the Netherlands and certified by the Specialty Coffee Association, the Moccamaster KBGV Select uses a copper heating element and cone-shaped basket to mimic a manual pour-over. Technivorm puts brew time at four to six minutes for a full 10-cup carafe. A selector switch slows the flow for half pots, and the adjustable hot plate shuts off automatically after 100 minutes. The KBGV is our color-choice pick in the best drip coffee makers guide.

Multitool, knife and everyday carry deals from $32

Beyond the Leatherman Wave Plus above, the lighter, pocket-friendlier Leatherman Skeletool CX drops to $80 (was $100). For your glove box, the Uncharted Supply Co. Zeus Pro jump starter and power bank is $135 (was $169), and our guide to the best portable jump starters outlines what capacity to buy for your engine size.

Staub cast iron and kitchen deals from $66

If you need more cooking space than the 4-quart Staub Dutch oven above, the rest of the brand’s enameled cast iron is discounted too, including the Staub 5-quart Essential French Oven at $230 (was $400) and the Staub 11-inch deep skillet at $180 (was $290). Staub fulfills these orders directly, so they take a few days longer to arrive than Huckberry’s warehouse stock.

Pizza oven, grilling and camping deals from $45

Gozney’s Arc is the best overall pick in our best pizza ovens guide, and the larger 16-inch Gozney Arc XL is $150 off at $850 (was $1,000). For tailgates and car camping, the 29.7-pound Gozney Tread cooks 12-inch pies and drops to $400 (was $500). Its stand sells separately.

Rucking and recovery deals from $65

GORUCK built the Rucking Weight Vest around curved plates (sold separately) that keep the center of your chest open for easier breathing. It’s $89 (was $155) and final sale, while the Huckberry-exclusive Huckberry x Kane Revive AC recovery shoe drops to $65 (was $125).

Camera, earbud and watch deals from $64

Alongside the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 above, Shokz’s clip-on OpenDots One earbuds are $60 off at $140 (was $200). Camp Snap’s screen-free cameras are also marked down, topped by the Super 8-style Camp Snap CS-8 video camera at $159 (was $199).

Jacket, shirt and pants deals from $22

Huckberry’s in-house labels account for the steepest apparel drops, led by the Flint and Tinder James Waxed Snap Jacket above, the Flint and Tinder Retro Pile Fleece Jacket at $89 (was $198) and the Wills Daily Driver Chino at $76 (was $128).

Boot and sneaker deals from $70

Trail staples lead the footwear discounts, with the Merrell Moab 3 Mid Waterproof at $140 (was $175). Check our best hiking boots guide to see how it stacks up against stiffer leather options. For daily wear, the made-in-USA New Balance 990v6 is down to $160 (was $200).