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Black Friday power tool deals are live at The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Amazon, and we picked 145 worth a look across DeWalt, Milwaukee, Ryobi, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, Makita, Ridgid, and Metabo HPT. The Home Depot has brushless Milwaukee and DeWalt kits for $99, along with battery starter kits that come with a free tool. Lowe’s is discounting Kobalt and Craftsman kits, DeWalt saws, and Metabo HPT nailers, and Amazon has DeWalt kits, bits, and shop gear. Every link below goes to an individual product page. Bare tools are marked “tool only” in the lists, and they ship without a battery or a charger.

Jump to a section: free-tool starter kits, DeWalt, Milwaukee, Ryobi, Craftsman and Kobalt, Bosch, Makita, Ridgid, and Metabo HPT, miter and table saws, nailers, mechanics sets and shop gear, bits and blades. For more from single stores and brands, see our lists of Home Depot Black Friday power tool deals, DeWalt Black Friday deals, and Black Friday cordless yard tool deals.

Top Black Friday power tool deals

DeWalt Atomic 20V Max 2-Tool Combo Kit (DCK225D2) $149 (was $249) DeWalt See it at The Home Depot The Home Depot has the DeWalt Atomic 20V Max 2-Tool Combo Kit at $149, which is $100 under its $249 list price. The kit packs a 1/2-inch drill/driver and a 1/4-inch impact driver with two compact 2.0Ah batteries (light, though short on runtime for high-draw tools like circular saws), a charger, and a bag. The DCD794 drill/driver measures 5.88 inches at the tool head, and the brushless DCF809 impact driver is rated for 1,700 inch-pounds of torque. Budget for a bigger battery if you plan to add a saw or a grinder to the set. Our guide to the best tool combo kits covers how to size one.

Milwaukee M18 Brushless 1/2-Inch Compact Drill/Driver Kit (3601-21P) $99 (was $199) Milwaukee See it at The Home Depot Half off puts a brushless M18 drill kit at $99. The Milwaukee M18 Brushless 1/2-Inch Compact Drill/Driver Kit is down from $199 at The Home Depot, and it comes with one 2.0Ah battery, a charger, and a bag. The 5.7-inch drill is rated for 550 inch-pounds of torque and spins up to 1,700 rpm. One battery means waiting on the charger during longer jobs, and M18 packs don’t fit Milwaukee’s smaller M12 tools. We compare more options in our guide to the best cordless drills.

Kobalt 24V Max Brushless Drill/Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit (KDIDP 2224AS1) $79 (was $149) Kobalt See it at Lowe's Lowe’s has both a brushless drill/driver and a brushless impact driver for $79, down from $149, in the Kobalt 24V Max Brushless Drill/Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit. Kobalt rates the drill at 500 inch-pounds of torque and the impact driver at 1,800 inch-pounds, with three power settings on the driver. The catch is in the box: the kit has a single 2.0Ah battery and a 45-watt charger, so the two tools take turns. Kobalt 24V Max batteries only run Kobalt tools. The kit carries a five-year limited tool warranty and a three-year battery warranty.

Free-tool battery and starter kit deals at The Home Depot

Each of these kits qualifies for a free select tool or battery at The Home Depot, and the eligible list can vary by store.

DeWalt 20V Max drill, combo kit, and battery deals

DeWalt kits are discounted at all three stores, so compare motor type and battery size before you choose one.

Milwaukee M18 and M12 deals at The Home Depot

Milwaukee’s 12-volt M12 and 18-volt M18 batteries don’t swap between platforms, and tool-only listings ship without a battery or charger.

Ryobi ONE+ 18V deals at The Home Depot

Ryobi sells its ONE+ line at The Home Depot, and the tool-only ONE+ listings here need an 18V battery from one of the kits.

Craftsman V20 and Kobalt 24V deals at Lowe’s

Lowe’s sells both of these platforms, and several kits here include only one battery.

Bosch, Makita, Ridgid, and Metabo HPT deals

Ridgid and Makita deals are at The Home Depot, and most of the Bosch and Metabo HPT ones are at Lowe’s.

Miter saw and table saw deals from DeWalt, Kobalt, Ryobi, Bosch, Milwaukee, and Skil

The DeWalt DWS780 is covered above, and these are the other benchtop saws on sale.

Cordless and pneumatic nailer deals from Metabo HPT, Ryobi, DeWalt, and Milwaukee

Pneumatic nailers need a compressor and hose, and cordless ones marked tool only need a battery.

Mechanics tool set, tool chest, and shop vac deals

Hand tools and shop gear are on sale alongside the cordless kits.

Drill bit, driver bit, and blade deals under $30

Bit sets make inexpensive add-ons to any of the kits above.