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Black Friday power tool deals are live at The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Amazon, and we picked 145 worth a look across DeWalt, Milwaukee, Ryobi, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, Makita, Ridgid, and Metabo HPT. The Home Depot has brushless Milwaukee and DeWalt kits for $99, along with battery starter kits that come with a free tool. Lowe’s is discounting Kobalt and Craftsman kits, DeWalt saws, and Metabo HPT nailers, and Amazon has DeWalt kits, bits, and shop gear. Every link below goes to an individual product page. Bare tools are marked “tool only” in the lists, and they ship without a battery or a charger.
Jump to a section: free-tool starter kits, DeWalt, Milwaukee, Ryobi, Craftsman and Kobalt, Bosch, Makita, Ridgid, and Metabo HPT, miter and table saws, nailers, mechanics sets and shop gear, bits and blades. For more from single stores and brands, see our lists of Home Depot Black Friday power tool deals, DeWalt Black Friday deals, and Black Friday cordless yard tool deals.
Top Black Friday power tool deals
DeWalt Atomic 20V Max 2-Tool Combo Kit (DCK225D2)
$149 (was $249)
The Home Depot has the DeWalt Atomic 20V Max 2-Tool Combo Kit at $149, which is $100 under its $249 list price. The kit packs a 1/2-inch drill/driver and a 1/4-inch impact driver with two compact 2.0Ah batteries (light, though short on runtime for high-draw tools like circular saws), a charger, and a bag. The DCD794 drill/driver measures 5.88 inches at the tool head, and the brushless DCF809 impact driver is rated for 1,700 inch-pounds of torque. Budget for a bigger battery if you plan to add a saw or a grinder to the set. Our guide to the best tool combo kits covers how to size one.
Milwaukee M18 Brushless 1/2-Inch Compact Drill/Driver Kit (3601-21P)
$99 (was $199)
Half off puts a brushless M18 drill kit at $99. The Milwaukee M18 Brushless 1/2-Inch Compact Drill/Driver Kit is down from $199 at The Home Depot, and it comes with one 2.0Ah battery, a charger, and a bag. The 5.7-inch drill is rated for 550 inch-pounds of torque and spins up to 1,700 rpm. One battery means waiting on the charger during longer jobs, and M18 packs don’t fit Milwaukee’s smaller M12 tools. We compare more options in our guide to the best cordless drills.
Kobalt 24V Max Brushless Drill/Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit (KDIDP 2224AS1)
$79 (was $149)
Lowe’s has both a brushless drill/driver and a brushless impact driver for $79, down from $149, in the Kobalt 24V Max Brushless Drill/Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit. Kobalt rates the drill at 500 inch-pounds of torque and the impact driver at 1,800 inch-pounds, with three power settings on the driver. The catch is in the box: the kit has a single 2.0Ah battery and a 45-watt charger, so the two tools take turns. Kobalt 24V Max batteries only run Kobalt tools. The kit carries a five-year limited tool warranty and a three-year battery warranty.
DeWalt 12-Inch Double-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw (DWS780)
$399 (was $649)
Lowe’s and The Home Depot both have this saw on sale, and Lowe’s is $50 lower. The DeWalt 12-Inch Double-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw is $399 there, down from $649, and The Home Depot has it for $449. The saw has a 15-amp motor that spins at 3,800 rpm, crosscuts 2×14 lumber at 90 degrees, and has 10 positive miter stops. Its XPS light casts the blade’s shadow on the workpiece as a cut line, so there’s no laser to calibrate. It’s corded and weighs more than 50 pounds, so it belongs on a stand or a bench. See our guide to the best miter saws for smaller options.
Free-tool battery and starter kit deals at The Home Depot
Each of these kits qualifies for a free select tool or battery at The Home Depot, and the eligible list can vary by store.
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V Starter Kit (PSK1212SB), $99 at The Home Depot: A 4.0Ah battery, a 2.0Ah battery, and a charger, plus a free select Ryobi tool.
- Ridgid 18V Max Output Starter Kit (AC8609340SB), $149 at The Home Depot: Two 4.0Ah Max Output batteries and a charger, plus a free select Ridgid tool.
- Milwaukee M18 XC Starter Kit (48-59-1852B), $199 at The Home Depot: Two 5.0Ah batteries and a charger, and The Home Depot’s M18 offer adds a free item worth up to $249.
- DeWalt 20V Max 6.0Ah and 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Starter Kit (DCB246C), $199 at The Home Depot: Two high-capacity batteries and a charger, plus a free DeWalt bare tool.
- Makita 18V LXT Battery and Rapid Optimum Charger Starter Pack (BL1850BDC2X1), $199 at The Home Depot (was $369): 5.0Ah LXT batteries and a rapid charger, plus a free Makita tool.
- Milwaukee M18 High Output Starter Kit (48-59-1862S), $299 at The Home Depot: Two 6.0Ah High Output batteries and a charger, covered by the same M18 free-item offer.
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (3697-22), $399 at The Home Depot: Brushless Fuel hammer drill and impact driver with two batteries, also eligible for the M18 free-item offer.
DeWalt 20V Max drill, combo kit, and battery deals
DeWalt kits are discounted at all three stores, so compare motor type and battery size before you choose one.
- DeWalt 20V Max 2.0Ah Battery 2-Pack (DCB203-2), $79 at The Home Depot (was $169): Two compact batteries that keep drills and drivers light. Also $79 at Lowe’s.
- DeWalt 20V Max 1/4-Inch Cordless Impact Driver Kit (DCF787D1), $98.99 at Amazon (was $179): Brushless impact driver with a 2.0Ah battery, a charger, and a bag.
- DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Brushless Compact 1/4-Inch Impact Driver Kit (DCF809D1), $99 at The Home Depot (was $179): The impact driver from the Atomic combo kit above, sold on its own with a 2.0Ah battery and a charger.
- DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Compact 1/2-Inch Drill/Driver Kit (DCD794D1), $99 at The Home Depot (was $179): The Atomic drill/driver with a 2.0Ah battery and a charger.
- DeWalt 20V Max Brushless 1/2-Inch Drill Kit (DCD793D1), $99 at Lowe’s (was $179): Brushless drill with one battery, a charger, and a soft bag.
- DeWalt 20V Max Brushless Impact Driver Kit (DCF840D1), $99 at Lowe’s (was $179): Brushless impact driver with one battery, a charger, and a soft bag.
- DeWalt 20V Max Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit (DCS356M1), $99 at The Home Depot (was $199): Three-speed multi-tool that comes with a 4.0Ah battery and a charger.
- DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless 5-Inch Random Orbital Sander (DCW210B, Tool Only), $99 at The Home Depot (was $149): Bare sander for anyone who already owns 20V Max batteries.
- DeWalt 20V Max 5.0Ah Battery and Charger Starter Kit (DCB205C), $99 at Lowe’s (was $199): One 5.0Ah battery and a charger for running bare tools.
- DeWalt 20V Max Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (DCK240C2), $129 at Amazon (was $239): Brushed drill/driver and impact driver with two 1.3Ah batteries, a charger, and a bag. The brushless Atomic kit above costs $20 more. Also $149 at Lowe’s.
- DeWalt Xtreme 12V Max Brushless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (DCK221F2), $129 at Lowe’s (was $229): Smaller 12V pair with two batteries, a charger, and a bag.
- DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Brushless 4-1/2-Inch Circular Saw (DCS571B, Tool Only), $129 at The Home Depot (was $179): Compact bare saw with a 4-1/2-inch blade.
- DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Brushless Compact Reciprocating Saw (DCS369B, Tool Only), $129 at The Home Depot (was $179): Compact bare reciprocating saw.
- DeWalt 4-Port Battery Charger (DCB1404), $129 at The Home Depot (was $199): Charges four 12V, 20V, or 60V Max batteries at 4 amps each.
- DeWalt XR 20V Max Brushless Jigsaw (DCS334B, Tool Only), $139 at Lowe’s (was $239): Variable-speed bare jigsaw with a keyless blade clamp.
- DeWalt 20V Max Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit (DCK227D2), $149 at Lowe’s (was $249): Brushless drill and impact driver with two batteries, a charger, and a soft case.
- DeWalt 20V Max 5.0Ah Battery 2-Pack (DCB205-2), $149 at The Home Depot (was $249): Two 5.0Ah batteries. Also $149 at Lowe’s.
- DeWalt 20V Max Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit (DCK277D2), $167.99 at Amazon (was $249): Brushless drill/driver and impact driver with two batteries and a charger.
- DeWalt 20V Max 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench Kit (DCF900P1), $269 at The Home Depot (was $349): Impact wrench kit with a battery and a charger. Also $269 at Lowe’s.
- DeWalt 20V Max 3-Tool Brushless Combo Kit (DCK360D3), $269 at Amazon (was $399): Three brushless tools with batteries and a charger.
- DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Brushless Woodworking Combo Kit (DCK307D1P1), $309 at Lowe’s (was $449): Three woodworking tools with two batteries, a charger, and a soft case.
- DeWalt 20V Max XR Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Kit (DCK2112QQ2), $349 at Amazon (was $449): XR hammer drill and high-torque impact driver with batteries and a charger.
- DeWalt 20V Max 3-Tool Combo Kit (DCK350T2), $399 at The Home Depot (was $599): Three tools with two FlexVolt 6.0Ah batteries and a charger.
- DeWalt 20V Max 5-Tool Brushless Combo Kit (DCK530P1), $399 at Lowe’s (was $549): Five brushless tools with one battery and a charger.
Milwaukee M18 and M12 deals at The Home Depot
Milwaukee’s 12-volt M12 and 18-volt M18 batteries don’t swap between platforms, and tool-only listings ship without a battery or charger.
- Milwaukee M12 XC 4.0Ah Battery 2-Pack (48-11-2442), $79 at The Home Depot (was $149): Two extended-capacity 12V batteries.
- Milwaukee M12 Oscillating Multi-Tool (2426-20, Tool Only), $79 at The Home Depot (was $119): Bare 12V multi-tool for flush cuts and sanding in tight spots.
- Milwaukee M18 Compact Brushless 1/4-Inch Impact Driver Kit (3650-21P), $99 at The Home Depot (was $199): The companion to the $99 M18 drill above, with a 2.0Ah battery, a charger, and a bag.
- Milwaukee M12 Fuel 1/2-Inch Hammer Drill Kit (3404-21), $99 at The Home Depot (was $199): Brushless 12V hammer drill with a 2.0Ah battery and a charger.
- Milwaukee M12 Fuel 1/4-Inch Hex Impact Driver Kit (3453-21), $99 at The Home Depot (was $159): Brushless 12V impact driver with a 2.0Ah battery and a bag.
- Milwaukee M12 3/8-Inch Ratchet (2457-20, Tool Only), $99 at The Home Depot (was $169): Bare powered ratchet for automotive and equipment work.
- Milwaukee M12 Fuel 3-Inch Cut Off Saw (2522-20, Tool Only), $99 at The Home Depot (was $149): Bare brushless cut-off saw with a 3-inch blade.
- Milwaukee M18 Dual Bay Rapid Charger (48-59-1802), $99 at The Home Depot (was $149): Charges two M18 batteries at once.
- Milwaukee M18 Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit (2626-21), $119 at The Home Depot (was $199): 18V multi-tool with one 2.0Ah battery and a charger.
- Milwaukee M12 Brushless Subcompact Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (3494-22), $149 at The Home Depot (was $199): Two brushless 12V tools with two batteries and a bag.
- Milwaukee M18 Brushless Compact Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (3692-22CT), $179 at The Home Depot (was $249): Brushless compact drill and impact driver with two 2.0Ah batteries, a charger, and a bag.
- Milwaukee M12 Brushless Drill, Impact Driver, and 3/8-Inch Ratchet Combo Kit (3494-23R), $199 at The Home Depot (was $399): Three 12V tools with batteries and a bag.
- Milwaukee M12 Fuel Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (3497-22), $199 at The Home Depot (was $249): Brushless Fuel pair with two batteries and a bag.
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 1/4-Inch Hex Impact Driver Kit (2953-21HO), $229 at The Home Depot (was $499): Fuel impact driver with a 5.0Ah battery, a charger, and a Packout tool box.
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel Sawzall Reciprocating Saw Kit (2821-21HO), $299 at The Home Depot (was $549): Fuel reciprocating saw with a 5.0Ah battery, a charger, and a Packout tool box.
- Milwaukee M18 5-Tool Combo Kit (3692-25), $349 at The Home Depot (was $699): Five M18 tools with two batteries and a charger.
- Milwaukee M18 9-Tool Combo Kit (3692-29), $699 at The Home Depot (was $1,389): Nine M18 tools with two batteries and a charger.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V deals at The Home Depot
Ryobi sells its ONE+ line at The Home Depot, and the tool-only ONE+ listings here need an 18V battery from one of the kits.
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V High Pressure Inflator (PCL001B, Tool Only), $19.97 at The Home Depot (was $39.97): Bare tire inflator that runs on any ONE+ 18V battery.
- Ryobi USB Lithium Screwdriver Kit (FVD50K), $29.97 at The Home Depot (was $49.97): Small driver with a 2.0Ah USB Lithium battery and a charging cable.
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V 3/8-Inch Drill/Driver Kit (PCL201K1), $49.97 at The Home Depot: Entry-level drill with a 1.5Ah battery and a charger.
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V 1/2-Inch Drill/Driver Kit (PCL206K1), $59 at The Home Depot (was $89): Steps up to a 1/2-inch chuck, with a compact battery and a charger.
- Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Compact Drill/Driver Kit (PSBDD02K), $79 at The Home Depot (was $99): Brushless drill with a 2.0Ah High Performance battery and a charger.
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V Multi Size Ratchet (PCL280B, Tool Only), $79 at The Home Depot (was $119): Bare powered ratchet for ONE+ battery owners.
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V 2-Tool Combo Kit (PCL1200K2), $99 at The Home Depot (was $149): Drill/driver and impact driver with two compact batteries and a charger.
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V 4.0Ah Battery 2-Pack (PBP2004), $99 at The Home Depot (was $229): Two 4.0Ah batteries for less than $50 each.
- Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Compact 6-1/2-Inch Circular Saw (PSBCS01B, Tool Only), $99 at The Home Depot (was $119): Bare brushless saw with a 6-1/2-inch blade.
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (PCL265B, Tool Only), $99 at The Home Depot (was $139): Bare 1/2-inch impact wrench.
- Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Compact Drill and Impact Driver Kit (PSBCK102K2), $139 at The Home Depot (was $179): Brushless pair with two compact batteries, a charger, and a bag.
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V Brushless 4-Mode 1/2-Inch High Torque Impact Wrench Kit (PBLIW01K1), $149 at The Home Depot (was $269): Brushless high-torque wrench with a 4.0Ah battery and a charger.
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V 6-Tool Combo Kit (PCL1600K2), $199 at The Home Depot (was $299): Six tools with a compact battery, a 4.0Ah battery, and a charger.
Craftsman V20 and Kobalt 24V deals at Lowe’s
Lowe’s sells both of these platforms, and several kits here include only one battery.
- Kobalt 24V Max 4.0Ah Battery (KB 424-03), $49 at Lowe’s (was $79): A single 4.0Ah battery for any Kobalt 24V Max tool.
- Kobalt 24V 4.0Ah Battery 2-Pack (KB 2424-03), $56.82 at Lowe’s (was $129): Two 4.0Ah batteries for less than $30 each.
- Craftsman V20 1/2-Inch Cordless Drill Kit (CMCD702D1), $59 at Lowe’s (was $99): Basic 20-volt drill with one battery and a charger.
- Craftsman V20 Cordless Belt Sander (CMCW211B, Tool Only), $59 at Lowe’s (was $119): Bare variable-speed belt sander with multiple contact arms for tight spaces.
- Kobalt 24V Max 1/2-Inch Brushless Drill/Driver Kit (KDDP 2224AS1), $69 at Lowe’s (was $99): Brushless drill with a 2.0Ah battery and a charger.
- Craftsman V20 2-Tool Combo Kit (CMCK200C2), $79 at Lowe’s (was $149): Two tools with two batteries, a charger, and a soft case.
- Kobalt 24V Max Brushless 5-Inch Angle Grinder (KAG 424B-03, Tool Only), $79 at Lowe’s (was $129): Bare paddle-switch grinder with grinding discs and a soft bag but no battery or charger.
- Kobalt XTR 24V Max 1/2-Inch Brushless Drill Kit (KXDD 1424A-03), $99 at Lowe’s (was $189): XTR-series brushless drill with one battery and a charger.
- Kobalt 24V Max 1/2-Inch Brushless Drill/Driver Kit (KDD 1424AT2), $99 at Lowe’s (was $189): Brushless drill bundled with a larger 4.0Ah battery and a charger.
- Craftsman V20 4.0Ah and 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Kit (CMCB204-CKVA), $99 at Lowe’s (was $159): Two batteries and a charger for V20 bare tools.
- Craftsman V20 4.0Ah Battery 2-Pack (CMCB204-2), $99 at Lowe’s (was $159): Two 4.0Ah V20 batteries.
- Kobalt XTR 24V Max Brushless Impact Driver Kit (KXID 1424A-03), $109 at Lowe’s (was $189): XTR impact driver with a battery, a charger, and a hard case.
- Craftsman V20 4-Tool Combo Kit (CMCK400D2), $119 at Lowe’s (was $239): Four tools with two batteries, a charger, and a soft case.
- Kobalt 24V Max Brushless 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench Kit (KIW 4024A-03), $119.81 at Lowe’s (was $229): Brushless impact wrench with a battery and a charger.
- Craftsman V20 RP 2-Tool Brushless Combo Kit (CMCK2530C2), $129 at Lowe’s (was $239): Brushless RP-series pair with two batteries, a charger, and a soft case.
- Kobalt XTR 24V Max 1/2-Inch Brushless Hammer Drill Kit (KXHD 1424A-03), $139 at Lowe’s (was $249): XTR-series hammer drill with one battery and a charger.
- Kobalt 24V Max 1/2-Inch Brushless High-Torque Impact Wrench Kit (KHTIW 1424AT2), $149 at Lowe’s (was $289): High-torque wrench with a 4.0Ah battery and a charger.
- Craftsman V20 6-Tool Combo Kit (CMCK602D2), $199 at Lowe’s (was $349): Six tools with two batteries, a charger, and a soft case.
Bosch, Makita, Ridgid, and Metabo HPT deals
Ridgid and Makita deals are at The Home Depot, and most of the Bosch and Metabo HPT ones are at Lowe’s.
- Bosch 50-Foot Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser Level (GLL50-20), $49.97 at The Home Depot (was $95): Red-beam self-leveling cross-line laser. Also $49.98 at Lowe’s.
- Ridgid 4-Amp Corded Oscillating Multi-Tool (R28700), $59.97 at The Home Depot (was $99): Corded multi-tool that needs no battery platform.
- Ridgid 18V 2-Tool Combo Kit (R92721), $99 at The Home Depot (was $159): Drill/driver and impact driver with two 2.0Ah batteries and a charger.
- Ridgid 18V 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench Kit (R86215K), $99 at The Home Depot (was $159): Impact wrench with a 4.0Ah battery and a charger.
- Ridgid 18V Max Output 4.0Ah Battery 2-Pack (AC840040P), $99 at The Home Depot (was $239): Two 4.0Ah Max Output batteries.
- Metabo HPT MultiVolt 18V Brushless 1/2-Inch Drill Kit (DS18DEXM), $99 at Lowe’s (was $179): Brushless drill with two batteries and a charger.
- Bosch 18V Brushless 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (GDS18V-350N, Tool Only), $99.99 at Lowe’s (was $189): Bare brushless impact wrench for Bosch 18V owners.
- Bosch 18V Brushless Barrel-Grip Jigsaw (GST18V-50BN, Tool Only), $109.99 at Lowe’s (was $189): Bare jigsaw with a barrel grip and a keyless blade clamp.
- Bosch 18V CORE18V 4.0Ah Battery 2-Pack (GBA18V40-2PK), $129 at Lowe’s (was $199): Two compact 4.0Ah batteries.
- Bosch 18V 2-Tool Brushless Combo Kit (GXL18V-27B22), $149 at Lowe’s (was $219): Two brushless tools with two batteries, a charger, and a soft case.
- Metabo HPT 18V Triple Hammer Brushless Impact Driver Kit (WH18DCM), $149 at Lowe’s (was $199): Brushless impact driver with a battery, a charger, and a hard case.
- Bosch 18V Brushless Reciprocating Saw (GSA18V-110N, Tool Only), $159.99 at Lowe’s (was $265): Bare variable-speed reciprocating saw.
- Ridgid 18V 8.0Ah Max Output Battery 2-Pack (AC840081P), $179 at The Home Depot (was $349): Two 8.0Ah Max Output batteries.
- Makita 18V LXT 6.0Ah Battery 2-Pack (BL1860B-2), $229 at The Home Depot (was $379): Two 6.0Ah LXT batteries.
- Makita 18V X2 LXT Brushless Rear Handle 7-1/4-Inch Circular Saw Kit (XSR01PT), $339 at The Home Depot (was $449): Runs on two 18V batteries at once and comes with 5.0Ah packs.
Miter saw and table saw deals from DeWalt, Kobalt, Ryobi, Bosch, Milwaukee, and Skil
The DeWalt DWS780 is covered above, and these are the other benchtop saws on sale.
- Kobalt Compact 7-1/4-Inch Single-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw (SM1817LW), $99 at Lowe’s (was $199): 10-amp corded slider with a 7-1/4-inch blade.
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V 7-1/4-Inch Compound Miter Saw Kit (P553KN), $159 at The Home Depot: Cordless miter saw with a 4.0Ah battery and a charger.
- Kobalt Compact 12-Inch Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw (SM3018LW), $279 at Lowe’s (was $349): 15-amp corded 12-inch slider.
- DeWalt 20V Max 10-Inch Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw (DCS714B, Tool Only), $299 at Lowe’s (was $429): Bare cordless miter saw that weighs 34 pounds and does not slide.
- Bosch Profactor 18V 7-1/4-Inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw (GCM18V-07SN, Tool Only), $299 at Lowe’s (was $349): Bare cordless slider that weighs 26 pounds without a battery.
- Ryobi 10-Inch Corded Sliding Compound Miter Saw with QuickStand (TSS103-A18MS01G), $299 at The Home Depot: 15-amp slider bundled with a folding stand.
- Skil 10-Inch Jobsite Table Saw with Folding Stand (TS6307-00), $299 at Lowe’s (was $329): 15-amp portable table saw with its stand attached.
- DeWalt 8-1/4-Inch Jobsite Table Saw (DWE7485), $329 at Lowe’s (was $429): 15-amp portable jobsite saw. Also $329 at Amazon.
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 7-1/4-Inch Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw Kit (2733-21), $499 at The Home Depot (was $599): Cordless slider with one 5.0Ah battery.
Cordless and pneumatic nailer deals from Metabo HPT, Ryobi, DeWalt, and Milwaukee
Pneumatic nailers need a compressor and hose, and cordless ones marked tool only need a battery.
- Metabo HPT 2-Inch 18-Gauge Pneumatic Brad Nailer (NT50AE2M), $59 at Lowe’s (was $109): Air-powered brad nailer for trim and molding.
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V AirStrike 18-Gauge Brad Nailer (P321, Tool Only), $99 at The Home Depot (was $149): Cordless brad nailer that needs no compressor.
- Craftsman V20 18-Gauge Cordless Brad Nailer (CMCN618B, Tool Only), $99 at Lowe’s (was $159): Bare brad nailer that drives nails up to 2 inches.
- Metabo HPT 2-1/2-Inch 16-Gauge Pneumatic Finish Nailer (NT65M2SM), $109 at Lowe’s (was $179): Air-powered finish nailer for baseboard and casing.
- Metabo HPT 18V 18-Gauge Cordless Brad Nailer Kit (NT1850DGM), $119 at Lowe’s (was $239): Cordless brad nailer with a battery and a charger.
- Kobalt XTR 24V 18-Gauge Cordless Brad Nailer (KNA 124B-03, Tool Only), $119 at Lowe’s (was $199): Bare brad nailer for Kobalt 24V owners.
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V AirStrike 16-Gauge Finish Nailer (P326, Tool Only), $149 at The Home Depot (was $219): Bare cordless 16-gauge finish nailer.
- Metabo HPT 3-1/2-Inch 21-Degree Pneumatic Framing Nailer (NR90AES1M), $169 at Lowe’s (was $219): Air-powered 21-degree framing nailer.
- Makita 3-1/2-Inch 21-Degree Pneumatic Framing Nailer (AN924), $199 at The Home Depot (was $299): Full round head framing nailer.
- DeWalt 20V Max XR 18-Gauge Brad Nailer (DCN210B, Tool Only), $269 at The Home Depot (was $349): Bare cordless brad nailer. Also $269 at Lowe’s.
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18-Gauge Brad Nailer (2746-20, Tool Only), $279 at The Home Depot (was $329): Bare second-generation Fuel brad nailer.
- DeWalt 20V Max 21-Degree Cordless Framing Nailer (DCN920B, Tool Only), $349 at The Home Depot (was $399): Bare cordless framing nailer. Also $349 at Lowe’s.
Mechanics tool set, tool chest, and shop vac deals
Hand tools and shop gear are on sale alongside the cordless kits.
- Craftsman 5-Gallon 4 HP Stainless Steel Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum (CMXEVXA18115), $49.98 at Lowe’s (was $59.98): Small corded shop vac with accessories.
- Husky 94-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (H94MTS), $49.97 at The Home Depot (was $84.97): SAE and metric sockets in 1/4-inch and 3/8-inch drive with a case.
- Husky 3/8-Inch Drive Torque Wrench (H3DTWA), $49.97 at The Home Depot (was $93.97): Covers 20 to 100 foot-pounds.
- Shop-Vac 16-Gallon 6.5 HP Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum (5801611), $69.98 at Lowe’s (was $139): Large corded shop vac with accessories.
- Craftsman 1000 Series 26-Inch 5-Drawer Steel Tool Chest (CMST22654BK), $89 at Lowe’s (was $119): Black steel top chest.
- Husky 310-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (H310MTS), $99 at The Home Depot (was $199): SAE and metric set that comes in a tool box.
- Craftsman Versastack 242-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (CMMT45242), $99 at Lowe’s (was $229): SAE and metric set in a stackable hard case.
- Kobalt 302-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (53559), $99 at Lowe’s (was $149): SAE and metric set in a hard case.
- Craftsman 6-Gallon Pancake Air Compressor (CMXECXA02106410), $119 at Lowe’s (was $169): 150 psi portable compressor for the pneumatic nailers above.
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum (DCV580H, Tool Only), $129 at Amazon (was $199): Bare 2-gallon wet/dry vac that needs a 20V Max battery and charger.
- DeWalt 192-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (DWMT75049), $159.98 at Amazon (was $289.99): Sockets and ratchets in 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch, and 1/2-inch drive with a case.
- GearWrench 232-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (80949), $199 at The Home Depot (was $319): SAE and metric set in 1/4-inch and 3/8-inch drive with a tool box.
- Kobalt 46.1-Inch 9-Drawer Rolling Workbench (19045), $298 at Lowe’s (was $498): Black rolling cabinet with a wood top.
Drill bit, driver bit, and blade deals under $30
Bit sets make inexpensive add-ons to any of the kits above.
- Ryobi 40-Piece Impact Rated Driving Set (A964001), $8.97 at The Home Depot (was $12.97): Impact-rated driver bits.
- Ryobi 40-Piece Drill and Impact Drive Kit (A98401), $9.97 at The Home Depot (was $15.97): Mixed drill and driver bits.
- DeWalt Maxfit Ultra 30-Piece Screwdriving Bit Set (DWAUMF30SET), $9.97 at The Home Depot (was $12.97): 1/4-inch hex steel driver bits.
- Milwaukee Shockwave 35-Piece Impact Driver Bit Set (48-32-4032), $12.97 at The Home Depot (was $22.97): Impact-duty alloy steel driver bits.
- DeWalt Black and Gold 15-Piece Drill Bit Set (DWA1195), $12.97 at The Home Depot (was $16.97): Twist drill bits for wood, metal, and plastic.
- DeWalt 10-Piece Bi-Metal Reciprocating Saw Blade Set (DW4898), $14.47 at Amazon (was $17.99): Assorted blades for wood and metal.
- Kobalt 100-Piece Impact Driver Bit Set (1467), $14.98 at Lowe’s (was $19.98): Large assortment of impact driver bits.
- Milwaukee Shockwave 70-Piece Impact Driver Bit Set (48-32-5171), $19.88 at The Home Depot (was $29.97): Larger impact-duty driver bit assortment.
- Milwaukee Shockwave 15-Piece Titanium Drill Bit Set (48-89-4670), $19.97 at The Home Depot (was $34.97): Impact-duty titanium drill bits.
- DeWalt 20-Piece Black Oxide Drill Bit Set (DW1177), $19.99 at Amazon (was $28.45): General-purpose twist drill bits.
- DeWalt 3-Pack Oscillating Tool Blades (DWA423SET), $24.98 at Lowe’s (was $39.98): Multi-material blades for oscillating tools like the $99 DeWalt kit above.
- Milwaukee Shockwave 23-Piece Titanium Drill Bit Set (48-89-4631), $29.97 at The Home Depot (was $49.97): Impact-duty titanium twist bits.
- Milwaukee Hole Dozer 8-Piece Hole Saw Kit (49-22-4019), $29.97 at The Home Depot (was $49.97): Bi-metal hole saws.
2026 Popular Science Home of the Future Awards