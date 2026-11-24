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The Home Depot’s 2026 Black Friday sale has 65 power tool and accessory deals worth a look, and the strongest values are $99 brushless kits and battery starter kits that come with a free tool. You can browse the full Black Friday tool sale, or use the lists below, which are grouped by free-tool offer, brand and tool type. We checked every price in this post at The Home Depot on Tuesday afternoon, November 24. Prices and free-tool offers can vary by store.

Top Black Friday power tool deals at The Home Depot

DeWalt Atomic 20V Max 2-tool combo kit: $169.00 (was $249.00)

DeWalt Atomic 20V Max 2-tool combo kit $169.00 (was $249.00) A drill, an impact driver and two batteries for $169 DEWALT See It

A drill/driver and an impact driver cover most of what a homeowner asks of cordless tools, and the DeWalt Atomic 20V Max 2-tool combo kit takes $80 off a compact way into DeWalt’s battery system. The box holds the DCD794 drill/driver, the DCF809 impact driver, two 2.0Ah batteries, a charger and a bag. DeWalt rates the brushless impact driver at 1,700 inch-pounds of torque and says the drill’s head is 5.88 inches long. The batteries fit the rest of DeWalt’s 20V Max tools. Our guide to the best tool combo kits explains what to look for in a set like this.

Milwaukee M18 brushless compact drill/driver kit: $99.00 (was $199.00)

Milwaukee M18 brushless compact drill/driver kit $99.00 (was $199.00) Half off a brushless Milwaukee drill with a battery Milwaukee See It

Half off puts you on Milwaukee’s M18 platform. The Milwaukee M18 brushless 1/2-inch compact drill/driver kit measures 5.7 inches front to back, which is short enough to fit inside cabinets and between joists. Milwaukee rates the brushless motor at 550 inch-pounds of torque and up to 1,700 rpm, and the kit includes one 2.0Ah battery, a charger and a tool bag. If you drive more deck screws than you drill holes, the matching M18 compact brushless impact driver kit is also $99. Our best impact drivers guide has more picks.

Ridgid 18V Max Output starter kit with a free tool: $149.00

Ridgid 18V Max Output starter kit with a free tool $149.00 Two 4.0Ah batteries, a charger and a free tool Rigid See It

Buy the batteries and you get a tool. The Ridgid 18V Max Output starter kit costs $149 and includes two 4.0Ah batteries and a charger, and The Home Depot takes the price of one eligible item off your total when both are in your cart. The list of eight has included a brushless 6-1/2-inch circular saw, a mid-torque impact wrench, an angle grinder, a jigsaw and a 6.0Ah battery. Ridgid’s Lifetime Service Agreement covers free parts and service on eligible tools bought at The Home Depot, but only if you register them and submit proof of purchase within 90 days.

Bosch GLL50-20 cross-line laser level: $49.97 (was $95.00)

Bosch GLL50-20 cross-line laser level $49.97 (was $95.00) Level lines across a room for under $50 Bosch See It

Hanging a gallery wall or a run of cabinets goes faster with a line already on the wall. The Bosch GLL50-20 self-leveling cross-line laser is $49.97, down from $95, and it projects red horizontal and vertical lines. Bosch rates it out to 50 feet and IP55 for dust and water resistance. It runs on the included AA batteries, and Bosch sells a 3.7V rechargeable pack separately. The built-in mount attaches with magnets or a 1/4-inch-20 tripod thread. Red beams suit indoor work, and green-beam models cost more but are easier to see in bright rooms. Our guide to the best laser levels has more options.

Free tool offers on Ryobi, DeWalt, Makita and Milwaukee kits from $99

Four other brands run the same offer as the Ridgid starter kit featured above: buy a battery kit and pick a free tool at checkout. The Ryobi ONE+ starter kit is the cheapest way in at $99. The DeWalt 20V Max 6.0Ah and 4.0Ah starter kit costs $199 and had 14 free options on Tuesday afternoon. A higher amp-hour (Ah) number means longer runtime, so 2.0Ah packs keep drills light and 4.0Ah to 6.0Ah packs suit saws and grinders.

Milwaukee M18 and M12 deals from $79

Milwaukee’s M12 and M18 batteries don’t fit each other’s tools, and anything marked “tool only” ships without a battery or charger. Fuel is Milwaukee’s top brushless tier. The M18 5-tool combo kit, which is not a Fuel set, is $349, half its $699 list price, and the M12 4.0Ah battery two-pack drops to $79. The $99 M18 drill/driver kit is featured above.

DeWalt 20V Max deals from $79

The 20V Max brushless 3-speed oscillating multi-tool kit is easy to miss at $99, and it comes with a 4.0Ah battery and charger. Compare the two drill kits before you buy. The $129 20V Max drill/driver kit has two 1.3Ah batteries, but DeWalt says its DCD771 drill is not brushless. The $99 Atomic compact drill/driver kit has a brushless drill and one 2.0Ah battery. Atomic is DeWalt’s compact line, XR is its premium line and FlexVolt batteries work in both 20V and 60V tools. The Atomic 2-tool combo kit is featured above.

Ryobi ONE+ deals from $24.97

Ryobi has the lowest kit prices in this roundup, but look closely at the cheapest one. The $49.97 ONE+ 3/8-inch drill/driver kit tops out at 600 rpm, and Ryobi says it has no adjustable clutch. For about $9 more, the ONE+ 1/2-inch drill/driver kit is a two-speed drill with torque adjustment. HP marks Ryobi’s brushless tools, and the ONE+ 6-tool combo kit is $199, down from $299.

Ridgid 18V deals from $79

If you don’t need the two-battery starter kit featured above, Ridgid has several single-tool kits with a 4.0Ah battery at $99, including the 1/2-inch impact wrench kit and the 6-1/2-inch circular saw kit.

Miter saw, nailer and corded tool deals from $99

The Home Depot is advertising up to 50% off select saws, and the DeWalt DWS780 12-inch sliding miter saw is $200 off at $449. The two pneumatic nailers here, the $99 DeWalt brad nailer and the $199 Makita AN924 framing nailer, need an air compressor and hose that aren’t included.

Bit, blade and accessory deals under $30

Bits and blades start under $10 with the Ryobi 40-piece drill and impact drive kit at $9.97, and the Diablo framing blade two-pack is $12.88.