We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The Home Depot’s 2026 Black Friday sale has 65 power tool and accessory deals worth a look, and the strongest values are $99 brushless kits and battery starter kits that come with a free tool. You can browse the full Black Friday tool sale, or use the lists below, which are grouped by free-tool offer, brand and tool type. We checked every price in this post at The Home Depot on Tuesday afternoon, November 24. Prices and free-tool offers can vary by store.
- Free-tool offers
- Milwaukee deals
- DeWalt deals
- Ryobi deals
- Ridgid deals
- Saw and nailer deals
- Bit and blade deals
Top Black Friday power tool deals at The Home Depot
- DeWalt Atomic 20V Max 2-tool combo kit $169.00 (was $249.00).
- Milwaukee M18 brushless compact drill/driver kit $99.00 (was $199.00).
- Ridgid 18V Max Output starter kit with two 4.0Ah batteries $149.00, with a free tool.
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V starter kit with two batteries $99.00, with a free tool.
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V 4.0Ah battery (two-pack) $99.00 (was $229.00).
- Bosch GLL50-20 cross-line laser level $49.97 (was $95.00).
DeWalt Atomic 20V Max 2-tool combo kit: $169.00 (was $249.00)
DeWalt Atomic 20V Max 2-tool combo kit $169.00 (was $249.00)
A drill, an impact driver and two batteries for $169
A drill/driver and an impact driver cover most of what a homeowner asks of cordless tools, and the DeWalt Atomic 20V Max 2-tool combo kit takes $80 off a compact way into DeWalt’s battery system. The box holds the DCD794 drill/driver, the DCF809 impact driver, two 2.0Ah batteries, a charger and a bag. DeWalt rates the brushless impact driver at 1,700 inch-pounds of torque and says the drill’s head is 5.88 inches long. The batteries fit the rest of DeWalt’s 20V Max tools. Our guide to the best tool combo kits explains what to look for in a set like this.
Milwaukee M18 brushless compact drill/driver kit: $99.00 (was $199.00)
Milwaukee M18 brushless compact drill/driver kit $99.00 (was $199.00)
Half off a brushless Milwaukee drill with a battery
Half off puts you on Milwaukee’s M18 platform. The Milwaukee M18 brushless 1/2-inch compact drill/driver kit measures 5.7 inches front to back, which is short enough to fit inside cabinets and between joists. Milwaukee rates the brushless motor at 550 inch-pounds of torque and up to 1,700 rpm, and the kit includes one 2.0Ah battery, a charger and a tool bag. If you drive more deck screws than you drill holes, the matching M18 compact brushless impact driver kit is also $99. Our best impact drivers guide has more picks.
Ridgid 18V Max Output starter kit with a free tool: $149.00
Ridgid 18V Max Output starter kit with a free tool $149.00
Two 4.0Ah batteries, a charger and a free tool
Buy the batteries and you get a tool. The Ridgid 18V Max Output starter kit costs $149 and includes two 4.0Ah batteries and a charger, and The Home Depot takes the price of one eligible item off your total when both are in your cart. The list of eight has included a brushless 6-1/2-inch circular saw, a mid-torque impact wrench, an angle grinder, a jigsaw and a 6.0Ah battery. Ridgid’s Lifetime Service Agreement covers free parts and service on eligible tools bought at The Home Depot, but only if you register them and submit proof of purchase within 90 days.
Bosch GLL50-20 cross-line laser level: $49.97 (was $95.00)
Bosch GLL50-20 cross-line laser level $49.97 (was $95.00)
Level lines across a room for under $50
Hanging a gallery wall or a run of cabinets goes faster with a line already on the wall. The Bosch GLL50-20 self-leveling cross-line laser is $49.97, down from $95, and it projects red horizontal and vertical lines. Bosch rates it out to 50 feet and IP55 for dust and water resistance. It runs on the included AA batteries, and Bosch sells a 3.7V rechargeable pack separately. The built-in mount attaches with magnets or a 1/4-inch-20 tripod thread. Red beams suit indoor work, and green-beam models cost more but are easier to see in bright rooms. Our guide to the best laser levels has more options.
Free tool offers on Ryobi, DeWalt, Makita and Milwaukee kits from $99
Four other brands run the same offer as the Ridgid starter kit featured above: buy a battery kit and pick a free tool at checkout. The Ryobi ONE+ starter kit is the cheapest way in at $99. The DeWalt 20V Max 6.0Ah and 4.0Ah starter kit costs $199 and had 14 free options on Tuesday afternoon. A higher amp-hour (Ah) number means longer runtime, so 2.0Ah packs keep drills light and 4.0Ah to 6.0Ah packs suit saws and grinders.
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V starter kit with 4.0Ah and 2.0Ah batteries and charger $99.00, with a free tool from a list of 14.
- DeWalt 20V Max 6.0Ah and 4.0Ah battery and charger starter kit $199.00, with a free tool from a list of 14.
- Makita 18V LXT starter pack with two 5.0Ah batteries and rapid charger $199.00 (was $369.00), with a free tool from a list of eight.
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel hammer drill and impact driver combo kit $399.00, with a free M18 tool or battery from a list of 14.
Milwaukee M18 and M12 deals from $79
Milwaukee’s M12 and M18 batteries don’t fit each other’s tools, and anything marked “tool only” ships without a battery or charger. Fuel is Milwaukee’s top brushless tier. The M18 5-tool combo kit, which is not a Fuel set, is $349, half its $699 list price, and the M12 4.0Ah battery two-pack drops to $79. The $99 M18 drill/driver kit is featured above.
- Milwaukee M12 XC 4.0Ah battery (two-pack) $79.00 (was $149.00).
- Milwaukee M12 oscillating multi-tool (tool only) $79.00 (was $119.00).
- Milwaukee M18 compact brushless 1/4-inch impact driver kit $99.00 (was $199.00).
- Milwaukee M12 3/8-inch ratchet (tool only) $99.00 (was $169.00).
- Milwaukee M12 Fuel 3-inch cut-off saw (tool only) $99.00 (was $149.00).
- Milwaukee M18 dual-bay rapid charger $99.00 (was $149.00).
- Milwaukee M18 oscillating multi-tool kit with 2.0Ah battery $119.00 (was $199.00).
- Milwaukee M12 Fuel hammer drill and impact driver combo kit $199.00 (was $249.00).
- Milwaukee M12 brushless drill and impact driver combo kit with 3/8-inch ratchet $199.00 (was $399.00).
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 1/4-inch hex impact driver kit with 5.0Ah battery and Packout box $229.00 (was $499.00).
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel Sawzall reciprocating saw kit with 5.0Ah battery and Packout box $299.00 (was $549.00).
- Milwaukee M18 5-tool combo kit $349.00 (was $699.00).
- Milwaukee M18 9-tool combo kit $699.00 (was $1,389.00).
DeWalt 20V Max deals from $79
The 20V Max brushless 3-speed oscillating multi-tool kit is easy to miss at $99, and it comes with a 4.0Ah battery and charger. Compare the two drill kits before you buy. The $129 20V Max drill/driver kit has two 1.3Ah batteries, but DeWalt says its DCD771 drill is not brushless. The $99 Atomic compact drill/driver kit has a brushless drill and one 2.0Ah battery. Atomic is DeWalt’s compact line, XR is its premium line and FlexVolt batteries work in both 20V and 60V tools. The Atomic 2-tool combo kit is featured above.
- DeWalt 20V Max 2.0Ah battery (two-pack) $79.00 (was $169.00).
- DeWalt Atomic 20V brushless compact 1/2-inch drill/driver kit $99.00 (was $179.00).
- DeWalt Atomic 20V Max brushless 1/4-inch impact driver kit $99.00 (was $179.00).
- DeWalt 20V Max brushless 3-speed oscillating multi-tool kit with 4.0Ah battery $99.00 (was $199.00).
- DeWalt 20V Max XR brushless 5-inch random orbital sander (tool only) $99.00 (was $149.00).
- DeWalt 20V Max Bluetooth speaker (tool only) $99.00 (was $149.00).
- DeWalt 20V Max 1/2-inch drill/driver kit with two 1.3Ah batteries $129.00 (was $179.00).
- DeWalt Atomic 20V Max brushless compact reciprocating saw (tool only) $129.00 (was $179.00).
- DeWalt Atomic 20V Max brushless 4-1/2-inch circular saw (tool only) $129.00 (was $179.00).
- DeWalt 20V Max 5.0Ah battery (two-pack) $149.00 (was $249.00).
- DeWalt 20V Max XR Powerpack 4.0Ah battery (two-pack) $179.00 (was $269.00).
- DeWalt 20V Max 1/2-inch impact wrench kit $269.00 (was $349.00).
- DeWalt 20V Max 3-tool combo kit with two FlexVolt 6.0Ah batteries $399.00 (was $599.00).
Ryobi ONE+ deals from $24.97
Ryobi has the lowest kit prices in this roundup, but look closely at the cheapest one. The $49.97 ONE+ 3/8-inch drill/driver kit tops out at 600 rpm, and Ryobi says it has no adjustable clutch. For about $9 more, the ONE+ 1/2-inch drill/driver kit is a two-speed drill with torque adjustment. HP marks Ryobi’s brushless tools, and the ONE+ 6-tool combo kit is $199, down from $299.
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V high-pressure inflator (tool only) $24.97 (was $39.97).
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V 3/8-inch drill/driver kit with 1.5Ah battery $49.97.
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V 1/2-inch drill/driver kit $59.00 (was $89.00).
- Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V brushless compact router (tool only) $79.00 (was $129.00).
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V drill/driver and impact driver combo kit $99.00 (was $149.00).
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V 4.0Ah battery (two-pack) $99.00 (was $229.00).
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V AirStrike 18-gauge brad nailer (tool only) $99.00 (was $149.00).
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V 6-tool combo kit $199.00 (was $299.00).
Ridgid 18V deals from $79
If you don’t need the two-battery starter kit featured above, Ridgid has several single-tool kits with a 4.0Ah battery at $99, including the 1/2-inch impact wrench kit and the 6-1/2-inch circular saw kit.
- Ridgid 18V dual-function inflator (tool only) $79.00 (was $99.00).
- Ridgid 18V Max Output 4.0Ah battery (two-pack) $99.00 (was $239.00).
- Ridgid 18V drill/driver and impact driver combo kit $99.00 (was $159.00).
- Ridgid 18V 1/2-inch impact wrench kit with 4.0Ah battery $99.00 (was $159.00).
- Ridgid 18V 6-1/2-inch circular saw kit with 4.0Ah battery $99.00 (was $159.00).
- Ridgid 18V 4-1/2-inch angle grinder kit with 4.0Ah battery $99.00 (was $139.00).
- Ridgid 18V 6-port sequential charger $99.00 (was $139.00).
Miter saw, nailer and corded tool deals from $99
The Home Depot is advertising up to 50% off select saws, and the DeWalt DWS780 12-inch sliding miter saw is $200 off at $449. The two pneumatic nailers here, the $99 DeWalt brad nailer and the $199 Makita AN924 framing nailer, need an air compressor and hose that aren’t included.
- DeWalt 18-gauge pneumatic brad nailer $99.00 (was $129.00).
- Makita RT0701C 1-1/4-horsepower compact router $139.00 (was $159.00).
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V 7-1/4-inch miter saw kit with 4.0Ah battery $159.00.
- Makita AN924 21-degree pneumatic framing nailer $199.00 (was $299.00).
- Ryobi 10-inch corded sliding miter saw with QuickStand $299.00.
- DeWalt 12-inch single-bevel miter saw with work stand $369.00.
- DeWalt DWS780 12-inch double-bevel sliding miter saw $449.00 (was $649.00).
Bit, blade and accessory deals under $30
Bits and blades start under $10 with the Ryobi 40-piece drill and impact drive kit at $9.97, and the Diablo framing blade two-pack is $12.88.
- Ryobi 40-piece drill and impact drive kit $9.97 (was $15.97).
- Diablo 7-1/4-inch 24-tooth framing blade (two-pack) $12.88.
- Diablo Speedemon 10-piece spade bit set $12.88.
- Milwaukee Shockwave 35-piece impact driver bit set $12.97 (was $22.97).
- DeWalt Black and Gold 15-piece drill bit set $12.97 (was $16.97).
- Milwaukee Shockwave 70-piece impact driver bit set $19.88 (was $29.97).
- Diablo 28-piece bi-metal reciprocating saw blade set $29.88.
- Milwaukee Shockwave 23-piece titanium drill bit set $29.97 (was $49.97).
- Milwaukee Hole Dozer 8-piece hole saw kit $29.97 (was $49.97).
2026 Popular Science Home of the Future Awards