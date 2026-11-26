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Hopefully you’re lounging around this holiday weekend, but you’ll eventually need to go back out into the real world. When you do, you’ll want to make sure your devices don’t run out of battery. Black Friday deals at Amazon cover 55 portable chargers and power banks from Anker, UGREEN, EcoFlow, Belkin, INIU, and more, with prices starting at $14.42. The sale includes a laptop power bank with dual 140W USB-C ports for less than $45 and Qi2 magnetic packs for less than $30. Every link below goes straight to an individual Amazon product page.
Two specs matter before you buy a travel battery. The FAA caps carry-on lithium batteries at 100 watt-hours without airline approval, which works out to roughly 27,000mAh, and power banks always belong in your carry-on bag instead of checked luggage. If you want to charge a modern laptop, look for at least 65W of USB-C Power Delivery output, and 100W to 140W for larger machines. For snap-on phone packs, Qi2 certification means 15W wireless charging (25W on newer Qi2.2 packs).
Top Black Friday portable charger and power bank deals
EcoFlow Laptop Power Bank (25,000mAh, 170W)
$44.33 (was $85.99)
This is the pack to start with if you want laptop-grade output without laptop-grade pricing. Amazon has it down to $44.33 from its $85.99 list price, which is 48 percent off. EcoFlow lists two 140W USB-C ports, a 25,000mAh capacity, and a display that shows what the pack is doing. The trade-off is the 170W total: one laptop can pull full speed, but two power-hungry machines will split the output. If you need more headroom, the EcoFlow Rapid Pro is rated for 300W and costs $89.99.
UGREEN Nexode 20,000mAh 130W Power Bank
$54.99 (was $89.99)
UGREEN’s 130W Nexode is $54.99 at Amazon, down from a $89.99 list price (39 percent off). The listing describes three ports, PD 3.0 charging, and a TFT display for checking charge status at a glance. UGREEN rates it at 72Wh, so it sits comfortably below the 100Wh carry-on limit. You give up some capacity compared with the 25,000mAh packs further down. The 25,000mAh, 145W Nexode is only $5 more at $59.98 if you’d rather have the extra capacity.
Anker MagGo Power Bank (10,000mAh, Qi2 15W)
$62.99 (was $79.99)
A magnetic pack makes the most sense when you don’t want to think about a cable at all. This Qi2-certified Anker snaps onto MagSafe-compatible iPhones and charges wirelessly at up to 15W. Amazon has it for $62.99, which is 21 percent off its $79.99 list price. A 10,000mAh pack adds real bulk to the back of a phone, though. If pocketability matters more than capacity, the 5,000mAh Anker Nano Qi2 pack is $42.99 and Anker lists it at 0.34 inches thick.
Anker Prime Power Bank (20,100mAh, 220W)
$119.99 (was $179.99)
The Prime is the splurge pick, and at $119.99 it’s 33 percent off its $179.99 list price at Amazon. Anker rates it for 220W of total output across three ports, with two-way charging so the pack refills quickly, plus app control. That’s enough to run a laptop and still fast-charge a phone and tablet. Know that this version doesn’t include Anker’s charging base, and that you’re paying a premium for output most phone-only users won’t use.
Laptop power banks from Anker, EcoFlow, UGREEN, and Belkin (65W to 300W)
These higher-output USB-C packs are built to charge a laptop, a handheld gaming PC, or several devices at once.
- INIU 20,000mAh 65W Laptop Power Bank, $39.94 at Amazon (was $46.99): A 65W pack that INIU bills as its smallest 20,000mAh laptop battery, with a USB-C cable included.
- EcoFlow Rapid 25,000mAh Laptop Power Bank (Triple 100W USB-C), $56.99 at Amazon (was $99.99): Three 100W USB-C ports and built-in retractable cables in a 25,000mAh pack.
- Anker 20,000mAh 87W Power Bank With Built-In USB-C Cable, $56.99 at Amazon (was $79.99): Three ports, 87W of maximum output, and a built-in USB-C cable for smaller laptops and a Nintendo Switch.
- CUKTECH 25,000mAh 100W Laptop Power Bank, $59.49 at Amazon (was $69.99): A 90Wh pack with a built-in USB-C cable that handles both 100W output and 100W recharging.
- UGREEN Nexode 25,000mAh 145W 3-Port Power Bank, $59.98 at Amazon (was $99.99): Three ports and 145W of total output for laptops, a Steam Deck, or a tablet.
- CUKTECH 15 Ultra 20,000mAh 140W Power Bank, $67.14 at Amazon (was $78.99): A 140W laptop pack with a display that shows output.
- CUKTECH 15 Air 15,000mAh 65W Laptop Power Bank, $67.99 at Amazon (was $79.99): A slimmer three-port option with 100W of total output and a TFT display.
- Belkin 25K 158W Power Bank With Integrated USB-C Cable, $79.99 at Amazon (was $99.99): Belkin’s laptop pack puts out up to 158W and has its USB-C cable built in.
- EcoFlow Rapid Pro 4-Port 300W Power Bank, $89.99 at Amazon (was $175.99): Four ports, 300W of maximum output, and a built-in 140W USB-C cable, with app control.
- Anker Laptop Power Bank (25,000mAh, 165W), $91.19 at Amazon (was $134.99): Three USB-C ports rated at up to 100W each, plus built-in retractable cables.
- Anker Prime 26,250mAh 300W Power Bank, $159.99 at Amazon (was $229.99): Anker’s three-port, 300W flagship with two-way charging and app control (charging base not included).
- EcoFlow Rapid Pro X 27,650mAh 300W Power Bank, $159.99 at Amazon (was $249.99): EcoFlow’s largest Rapid pack has 300W of output and a built-in 140W cable.
Qi2 and MagSafe magnetic power banks from Anker, Belkin, and INIU
These packs snap onto the back of a MagSafe-compatible phone and charge it wirelessly.
- Anker 621 MagGo 5,000mAh Magnetic Power Bank, $27.99 at Amazon (was $42.99): A basic 5,000mAh snap-on pack that comes with a USB-C cable.
- EcoFlow Rapid Mag 10,000mAh Qi2 Power Bank, $27.99 at Amazon (was $32.99): A Qi2-certified 15W magnetic pack with a foldable stand.
- Anker Zolo 10,000mAh Magnetic Power Bank, $37.99 at Amazon (was $49.99): A 10,000mAh magnetic pack that also supports wired charging at up to 30W.
- Anker 633 Magnetic Power Bank With Stand (10,000mAh), $39.99 at Amazon (was $59.99): A foldable stand props the phone up while it charges, and a 20W USB-C port handles wired charging.
- Belkin 5,000mAh Qi2 15W Slim MagSafe Power Bank, $39.99 at Amazon (was $54.99): A slim Qi2-certified pack with a magnetic back that still holds MagSafe accessories such as a wallet.
- Anker Nano 5,000mAh Qi2 15W Magnetic Power Bank, $42.99 at Amazon (was $59.99): Anker lists this Qi2-certified 15W pack at 0.34 inches thick.
- INIU 10,000mAh Qi2.2 25W Magnetic Power Bank, $48.44 at Amazon (was $56.99): Qi2.2-certified 25W wireless charging, plus 45W wired charging over USB-C.
- Belkin 10,000mAh Qi2 15W Slim Magnetic Power Bank, $54.99 at Amazon (was $74.99): A slim 10,000mAh Qi2 pack that ships with a USB-C cable.
- INIU SnapGo Pro 10,000mAh Qi2.2 25W Power Bank (P791), $62.99 at Amazon (was $79.99): 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging and 65W wired USB-C output in a pack INIU calls its thinnest.
- Sharge ICEMAG 3 10,000mAh Qi2.2 25W Power Bank, $63.90 at Amazon (was $79.90): A transparent Qi2.2 pack with active cooling, a built-in cable, and 35W USB-C charging.
- Belkin 10,000mAh Qi2 15W Power Bank With Kickstand, $66.45 at Amazon (was $99.99): A built-in kickstand holds the phone upright for video while it charges wirelessly.
- Anker MagGo Power Bank for Apple Watch (10,000mAh, 35W), $69.99 at Amazon (was $89.99): A certified Apple Watch charger and a built-in USB-C cable in one 10,000mAh pack.
- Anker MagGo 2 Pro 10,000mAh Qi2.2 25W Power Bank, $85.99 at Amazon (was $109.99): 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging with an active cooling fan, a display, and a stand.
- UGREEN Nexode 20,000mAh 145W Qi2 Power Bank, $104.99 at Amazon (was $149.99): A 15W Qi2 wireless pad on a 72Wh laptop pack with two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and a TFT display.
Power banks with built-in wall plugs from EcoFlow, INIU, and Anker
These hybrids fold out a wall plug, so one device works as both a charger and a battery.
- EcoFlow Rapid 3-in-1 10,000mAh 30W Power Bank, $24.99 at Amazon (was $34.99): A foldable wall plug and a built-in USB-C cable on a 10,000mAh pack.
- INIU 10,000mAh 45W Power Bank With Built-In Wall Plug, $31.34 at Amazon (was $39.99): A 45W GaN charger and 10,000mAh battery with a built-in USB-C cable.
- EcoFlow Rapid 45W 3-in-1 Power Bank (10,000mAh), $39.99 at Amazon (was $69.99): A 45W version with a foldable wall plug, a 2.3-foot built-in USB-C cable, and an extra USB-C port.
- CUKTECH 9,000mAh 65W 2-in-1 Power Bank, $45.99 at Amazon (was $66.49): A 65W wall charger and battery with two USB-C ports and a display.
- Anker Prime 9,600mAh 65W Power Bank With Built-In AC Plug, $69.98 at Amazon (was $89.99): A 65W wall charger at a desk and a 9,600mAh battery on the road, with 30W recharging.
Everyday Anker, INIU, EcoFlow, and UGREEN power banks from $14.42
These 5,000mAh to 20,000mAh packs handle phone, earbud, and tablet top-ups, and many have a cable built in.
- Amazon Basics 5,000mAh Power Bank With Built-In USB-C, $14.42 at Amazon (was $18.50): A compact pack with a foldable USB-C connector and an LED display.
- INIU 10,000mAh 45W Power Bank, $19.53 at Amazon (was $26.99): 45W charging, a built-in USB-C cable, and an LED display.
- Anker 10,000mAh PowerIQ USB-C Power Bank, $19.84 at Amazon (was $25.99): A no-frills 10,000mAh backup battery with USB-C.
- EcoFlow Rapid 10,000mAh 45W Power Bank, $19.99 at Amazon (was $41.99): A 45W pack with a built-in 2.3-foot USB-C cable and a digital display, at 52 percent off its list price.
- Belkin 10,000mAh 20W USB-C Power Bank, $19.99 at Amazon (was $24.99): An integrated USB-C cable plus an extra USB-C port for charging two devices.
- Anker Nano 5,000mAh 22.5W Power Bank (Built-In USB-C Connector), $21.99 at Amazon (was $29.99): Plugs straight into a phone’s USB-C port, with no cable to carry.
- Anker 10,000mAh 30W Power Bank, $24.69 at Amazon (was $29.99): 30W USB-C charging in both directions in a 10,000mAh pack.
- INIU 20,000mAh 22.5W Power Bank, $25.60 at Amazon (was $32.99): A 20,000mAh pack with a built-in flashlight and an included USB-C cable.
- INIU 20,000mAh 45W Power Bank, $28.47 at Amazon (was $36.99): 45W charging and a built-in USB-C cable at twice the capacity of the 10,000mAh version.
- EcoFlow Rapid 20,000mAh 45W Power Bank, $29.99 at Amazon (was $47.99): A built-in USB-C cable, extra USB-C and USB-A ports, and a digital display.
- UGREEN Nexode 20,000mAh 45W Power Bank, $32.90 at Amazon (was $49.99): Three ports including a built-in USB-C cable, plus a digital display.
- Anker Zolo 20,000mAh 30W Power Bank (Built-In USB-C), $32.99 at Amazon (was $42.99): A 20,000mAh pack with its USB-C cable built in.
- UGREEN Nexode Pro 10,000mAh 45W Mini Power Bank, $35.99 at Amazon (was $54.99): A compact 45W pack for phones and tablets.
- Anker Nano 10,000mAh 30W Power Bank (Built-In USB-C Cable), $37.99 at Amazon (was $49.99): A built-in USB-C cable plus USB-C and USB-A ports, with 30W recharging.
- Anker 20,000mAh 45W Power Bank With Dual Built-In USB-C Cables, $37.99 at Amazon (was $49.99): Two built-in USB-C cables and USB-A ports for charging several devices at once.
- Belkin 20,000mAh 45W Power Bank, $43.99 at Amazon (was $54.99): An integrated USB-C cable and a USB-C port, with enough output for a Chromebook.
- Anker Nano 10,000mAh 45W Power Bank (Retractable USB-C Cable), $45.99 at Amazon (was $59.99): The built-in USB-C cable retracts into the body when you’re done.
Rugged, ultralight, and gaming power banks from Nitecore, Elecom, and Belkin
These three are built for specific jobs: backpacking, bad weather, and the Nintendo Switch 2.
- Nitecore NB Plus 10,000mAh Ultralight Power Bank, $51.96 at Amazon (was $64.95): A slim, lightweight pack with USB-C and USB-A ports for hikers watching pack weight.
- Elecom NESTOUT Rugged 15,000mAh Power Bank, $53.59 at Amazon (was $66.99): An IP67 waterproof, shockproof 32W pack made for camping and hiking.
- Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Charging Case With 10,000mAh Power Bank, $54.99 at Amazon (was $69.99): A hard-shell case with a removable 20W power bank, 12 game card slots, and an AirTag pocket.
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