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Hopefully you’re lounging around this holiday weekend, but you’ll eventually need to go back out into the real world. When you do, you’ll want to make sure your devices don’t run out of battery. Black Friday deals at Amazon cover 55 portable chargers and power banks from Anker, UGREEN, EcoFlow, Belkin, INIU, and more, with prices starting at $14.42. The sale includes a laptop power bank with dual 140W USB-C ports for less than $45 and Qi2 magnetic packs for less than $30. Every link below goes straight to an individual Amazon product page.

Two specs matter before you buy a travel battery. The FAA caps carry-on lithium batteries at 100 watt-hours without airline approval, which works out to roughly 27,000mAh, and power banks always belong in your carry-on bag instead of checked luggage. If you want to charge a modern laptop, look for at least 65W of USB-C Power Delivery output, and 100W to 140W for larger machines. For snap-on phone packs, Qi2 certification means 15W wireless charging (25W on newer Qi2.2 packs).

Top Black Friday portable charger and power bank deals

EcoFlow Laptop Power Bank (25,000mAh, 170W) $44.33 (was $85.99) EF EcoFlow See it at Amazon This is the pack to start with if you want laptop-grade output without laptop-grade pricing. Amazon has it down to $44.33 from its $85.99 list price, which is 48 percent off. EcoFlow lists two 140W USB-C ports, a 25,000mAh capacity, and a display that shows what the pack is doing. The trade-off is the 170W total: one laptop can pull full speed, but two power-hungry machines will split the output. If you need more headroom, the EcoFlow Rapid Pro is rated for 300W and costs $89.99.

UGREEN Nexode 20,000mAh 130W Power Bank $54.99 (was $89.99) UGREEN See it at Amazon UGREEN’s 130W Nexode is $54.99 at Amazon, down from a $89.99 list price (39 percent off). The listing describes three ports, PD 3.0 charging, and a TFT display for checking charge status at a glance. UGREEN rates it at 72Wh, so it sits comfortably below the 100Wh carry-on limit. You give up some capacity compared with the 25,000mAh packs further down. The 25,000mAh, 145W Nexode is only $5 more at $59.98 if you’d rather have the extra capacity.

Anker MagGo Power Bank (10,000mAh, Qi2 15W) $62.99 (was $79.99) Anker See it at Amazon A magnetic pack makes the most sense when you don’t want to think about a cable at all. This Qi2-certified Anker snaps onto MagSafe-compatible iPhones and charges wirelessly at up to 15W. Amazon has it for $62.99, which is 21 percent off its $79.99 list price. A 10,000mAh pack adds real bulk to the back of a phone, though. If pocketability matters more than capacity, the 5,000mAh Anker Nano Qi2 pack is $42.99 and Anker lists it at 0.34 inches thick.

Anker Prime Power Bank (20,100mAh, 220W) $119.99 (was $179.99) Ank See it at Amazon The Prime is the splurge pick, and at $119.99 it’s 33 percent off its $179.99 list price at Amazon. Anker rates it for 220W of total output across three ports, with two-way charging so the pack refills quickly, plus app control. That’s enough to run a laptop and still fast-charge a phone and tablet. Know that this version doesn’t include Anker’s charging base, and that you’re paying a premium for output most phone-only users won’t use.

Laptop power banks from Anker, EcoFlow, UGREEN, and Belkin (65W to 300W)

These higher-output USB-C packs are built to charge a laptop, a handheld gaming PC, or several devices at once.

Qi2 and MagSafe magnetic power banks from Anker, Belkin, and INIU

These packs snap onto the back of a MagSafe-compatible phone and charge it wirelessly.

Power banks with built-in wall plugs from EcoFlow, INIU, and Anker

These hybrids fold out a wall plug, so one device works as both a charger and a battery.

Everyday Anker, INIU, EcoFlow, and UGREEN power banks from $14.42

These 5,000mAh to 20,000mAh packs handle phone, earbud, and tablet top-ups, and many have a cable built in.

Rugged, ultralight, and gaming power banks from Nitecore, Elecom, and Belkin

These three are built for specific jobs: backpacking, bad weather, and the Nintendo Switch 2.