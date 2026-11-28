We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I have a pair of Duluth Trading pants that shouldn’t still be in one piece. I’ve tortured them and they’re still kicking. That’s what I like in a Black Friday deal. Duluth Trading’s Black Friday sale takes 30% off across the site (with some exclusions), and a select group of winter coats, fleece-lined work pants, and flannel shirts is marked down 50% through Sunday, Nov. 29. That half-off group includes men’s and women’s insulated Fire Hose jackets under $110, a waterproof nylon Whaleback coat at $104.98, and the Dark Indigo wash of Duluth’s Ballroom Relaxed Fit Jeans down to $39.19 from $79.95. Orders of $50 or more ship free, and buying an e-gift card of $100 or more adds a $25 bonus card.
Top Duluth Trading Black Friday deals
Men’s Ballroom Relaxed Fit Jeans
$39.19 (was $79.95)
Heavy 14.8-ounce 100% cotton denim and a hidden crotch gusset built Duluth’s reputation, and the Dark Indigo wash is down to $39.19 from $79.95. That gusset gives you room to squat or climb a ladder without the seams biting in, though pure cotton has zero give. Want a little stretch? The DuluthFlex Ballroom Relaxed Fit Jeans add 1% spandex for $55.97. Confirm your wash before adding to cart, since standard colors sit higher at $55.97.
Men’s Superior Fire Hose Hooded Jacket
$104.98 (was $209.95)
Half off drops Duluth’s heavy winter work coat from $209.95 to $104.98 through Sunday, Nov. 29. It pairs an 11.5-ounce Fire Hose cotton canvas shell with 3M Thinsulate insulation, a sherpa-lined hood and hand pockets, and 13 pockets in all. The water-repellent finish shrugs off light flurries, but cotton canvas isn’t waterproof. For steady rain or wet snow at the same $104.98, go with the nylon Whaleback Waterproof Insulated Jacket instead.
Women’s DuluthFlex Fire Hose Lined Pants
$54.98 (was $109.95)
A fleece lining lets these stand in for work pants plus a base layer on freezing mornings, wrapped in 97% cotton / 3% spandex stretch canvas with a finish Duluth says repels stains and water. You get seven pockets and triple-stitched seams, and at $54.98 (50% off through Sunday, Nov. 29) they actually cost less than the unlined DuluthFlex pants below. Just keep in mind they’re strictly a cold-weather pair once spring rolls around.
Men’s DuluthFlex Fire Hose Relaxed Fit Cargo Work Pants
$59.47 (was $84.95)
Prewashed 8-ounce stretch canvas (97% cotton, 3% spandex) makes these feel broken in right out of the box, and the 30% sitewide sale drops them to $59.47. Duluth says the fabric is about a third lighter than its original 11.5-ounce Fire Hose canvas while keeping the crotch gusset, triple-stitched seams, and tuckable cargo pocket flaps. Lighter stretch canvas does trade away some long-term cuff and knee abrasion life. If you want maximum durability over flex, the original Fire Hose Relaxed Fit Cargo Work Pants are $55.97.
Duluth Trading winter jackets and flannel shirts
Every winter coat and flannel below is 50% off through Sunday, Nov. 29, making this the steepest discount tier in Duluth’s Black Friday sale.
- Men’s Superior Fire Hose Insulated Jacket, $94.98 (was $189.95): The collared, hoodless version of the Superior coat, keeping the 11.5-ounce canvas shell, 3M Thinsulate, and 13 pockets.
- Men’s Whaleback Waterproof Insulated Jacket, $104.98 (was $209.95): Waterproof, breathable 6-ounce nylon shell with 3M Thinsulate, pit zips, an adjustable hood, and eight pockets.
- Women’s Superior Fire Hose Insulated Hooded Jacket, $94.98 (was $189.95): Same 11.5-ounce Fire Hose canvas and 3M Thinsulate insulation (100 grams in the body, 80 in the sleeves) with a sherpa-lined hood and seven pockets.
- Women’s Superior Fire Hose Insulated Parka, $109.98 (was $219.95): Steps up to 150-to-200-gram Thinsulate insulation, a longer drop tail, a two-way storm-flap zipper, and eight pockets.
- Men’s Free Swingin’ Flannel Untucked Shirt, $27.48 (was $54.95): Twice-brushed 5.6-ounce cotton flannel with underarm gussets so reaching overhead doesn’t hike the hem up.
- Women’s Free Swingin’ Flannel Shirt, $27.48 (was $54.95): Soft 5.3-ounce cotton flannel with a bi-swing back, underarm gussets, and a microfiber lens wipe stitched inside the hem.
Duluth Trading work pants, jeans, and bib overalls
Every pair here is 30% off. Original Fire Hose pants use stiff 11.5-ounce cotton canvas, DuluthFlex versions drop to 8-ounce stretch canvas, and the Heirloom gardening pants switch to lightweight ripstop nylon. Keep in mind that Duluth’s Relaxed Fit cuts generally run roomy.
- Men’s Fire Hose Relaxed Fit Cargo Work Pants, $55.97 (was $79.95): Original 11.5-ounce 100% cotton canvas with a crotch gusset and tuckable cargo flaps.
- Men’s DuluthFlex Fire Hose Slim Fit Cargo Pants, $59.47 (was $84.95): This is Duluth’s narrowest cut in the 8-ounce stretch canvas, keeping the cargo pockets and triple-stitched seams.
- Men’s DuluthFlex Fire Hose Relaxed Fit 5-Pocket Pants, $59.47 (was $84.95): A cleaner jean-style five-pocket layout in stretch canvas, with 12-inch-deep side pockets and no cargo bulk.
- Women’s DuluthFlex Fire Hose Relaxed Leg Cargo Work Pants, $59.47 (was $84.95): Eight pockets, including pleated cargos and a hidden zip pocket, in 8-ounce stretch canvas.
- Women’s DuluthFlex Fire Hose Bootcut Pants, $59.47 (was $84.95): Adds an integrated hammer loop and a higher-backed Curvesetter waistband to prevent gapping when you bend.
- Women’s Plus Heirloom Gardening Pants, $62.97 (was $89.95): Lightweight 4.8-ounce ripstop nylon/spandex in sizes 1X to 3X, with waterproof knee membranes, UPF 50 protection, and knee-pad pockets (pads sold separately). Standard sizes XS to XXL are on a separate Heirloom Gardening Pants listing.
- Women’s DuluthFlex Fire Hose Bib Overalls, $76.97 (was $109.95): Elastic straps, side-adjust tabs, and 12 pockets in 8-ounce stretch canvas.
- Men’s DuluthFlex Ballroom Relaxed Fit Jeans, $55.97 (was $79.95): Midweight 12-ounce denim with 1% spandex and the gusseted Ballroom cut.
- Men’s Ballroom Double Flex Relaxed Fit Jeans, $59.47 (was $84.95): Uses an 11.5-ounce four-way-stretch blend (70% cotton, 20% polyester, 9% rayon, 1% spandex) with a more flexible waistband.
Duluth Trading underwear and Longtail T-shirts
If your cart is sitting just shy of Duluth’s $50 free-shipping minimum (say, with a $27.48 flannel or $39.19 jeans), these staples make easy add-ons or stocking stuffers.
- Men’s Armachillo Cooling Boxer Briefs, $20.97 (was $29.95): Quick-drying 91% nylon / 9% spandex jersey knit embedded with microscopic jade that feels cool against skin, plus a 1.5-inch brushed waistband.
- Men’s Buck Naked Performance Boxer Briefs, $24.95 (buy 3, get 1 free): Duluth’s signature 4.4-ounce nylon/spandex wicking boxer briefs with a crotch gusset and odor-fighting treatment; add four pairs to cart and the fourth is free ($18.71 per pair).
- Men’s Longtail T Relaxed Fit Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $17.47 (was $24.95): Cut 3 inches longer than standard tees to stay tucked when you bend, with reinforced side vents and a printed neck label (select colors drop to $11.88).
- Men’s Longtail T Relaxed Fit Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $20.97 (was $29.95): Heavy 7.4-ounce cotton knit (heathers blend in 40% polyester) in the same extended workwear length.
- Women’s Longtail T Tank Top, $6.99 (was $19.50): Rib-knit 100% cotton layering tank with extra torso length so it stays put under flannels and coats.
2026 Popular Science Home of the Future Awards