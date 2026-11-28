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I have a pair of Duluth Trading pants that shouldn’t still be in one piece. I’ve tortured them and they’re still kicking. That’s what I like in a Black Friday deal. Duluth Trading’s Black Friday sale takes 30% off across the site (with some exclusions), and a select group of winter coats, fleece-lined work pants, and flannel shirts is marked down 50% through Sunday, Nov. 29. That half-off group includes men’s and women’s insulated Fire Hose jackets under $110, a waterproof nylon Whaleback coat at $104.98, and the Dark Indigo wash of Duluth’s Ballroom Relaxed Fit Jeans down to $39.19 from $79.95. Orders of $50 or more ship free, and buying an e-gift card of $100 or more adds a $25 bonus card.

Top Duluth Trading Black Friday deals

Men’s Ballroom Relaxed Fit Jeans $39.19 (was $79.95) Duluth Trading See it at Duluth Trading Heavy 14.8-ounce 100% cotton denim and a hidden crotch gusset built Duluth’s reputation, and the Dark Indigo wash is down to $39.19 from $79.95. That gusset gives you room to squat or climb a ladder without the seams biting in, though pure cotton has zero give. Want a little stretch? The DuluthFlex Ballroom Relaxed Fit Jeans add 1% spandex for $55.97. Confirm your wash before adding to cart, since standard colors sit higher at $55.97.

Men’s Superior Fire Hose Hooded Jacket $104.98 (was $209.95) Duluth Trading See it at Duluth Trading Half off drops Duluth’s heavy winter work coat from $209.95 to $104.98 through Sunday, Nov. 29. It pairs an 11.5-ounce Fire Hose cotton canvas shell with 3M Thinsulate insulation, a sherpa-lined hood and hand pockets, and 13 pockets in all. The water-repellent finish shrugs off light flurries, but cotton canvas isn’t waterproof. For steady rain or wet snow at the same $104.98, go with the nylon Whaleback Waterproof Insulated Jacket instead.

Women’s DuluthFlex Fire Hose Lined Pants $54.98 (was $109.95) Duluth Trading See it at Duluth Trading A fleece lining lets these stand in for work pants plus a base layer on freezing mornings, wrapped in 97% cotton / 3% spandex stretch canvas with a finish Duluth says repels stains and water. You get seven pockets and triple-stitched seams, and at $54.98 (50% off through Sunday, Nov. 29) they actually cost less than the unlined DuluthFlex pants below. Just keep in mind they’re strictly a cold-weather pair once spring rolls around.

Men’s DuluthFlex Fire Hose Relaxed Fit Cargo Work Pants $59.47 (was $84.95) Duluth Trading See it at Duluth Trading Prewashed 8-ounce stretch canvas (97% cotton, 3% spandex) makes these feel broken in right out of the box, and the 30% sitewide sale drops them to $59.47. Duluth says the fabric is about a third lighter than its original 11.5-ounce Fire Hose canvas while keeping the crotch gusset, triple-stitched seams, and tuckable cargo pocket flaps. Lighter stretch canvas does trade away some long-term cuff and knee abrasion life. If you want maximum durability over flex, the original Fire Hose Relaxed Fit Cargo Work Pants are $55.97.

Duluth Trading winter jackets and flannel shirts

Every winter coat and flannel below is 50% off through Sunday, Nov. 29, making this the steepest discount tier in Duluth’s Black Friday sale.

Duluth Trading work pants, jeans, and bib overalls

Every pair here is 30% off. Original Fire Hose pants use stiff 11.5-ounce cotton canvas, DuluthFlex versions drop to 8-ounce stretch canvas, and the Heirloom gardening pants switch to lightweight ripstop nylon. Keep in mind that Duluth’s Relaxed Fit cuts generally run roomy.

Duluth Trading underwear and Longtail T-shirts

If your cart is sitting just shy of Duluth’s $50 free-shipping minimum (say, with a $27.48 flannel or $39.19 jeans), these staples make easy add-ons or stocking stuffers.