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Imagine watching the Thanksgiving NFL and NBA games on a much better TV with awesome sound. These Black Friday deals from Amazon exist for that exact purpose. The retailer’s Black Friday sale starts today with 77 TV, projector, soundbar and streaming device deals that we think are worth your money. Amazon says the full Black Friday sale runs through November 30, and the brands here include Roku, Samsung, Sony, Hisense, Epson, XGIMI and Sonos. Our full list of Amazon Black Friday deals covers more categories.
Top TV and projector deals on Amazon
- Roku 50-inch Select Series QLED TV $199.99 (was $299.99).
- Roku 55-inch Plus Series QLED TV $299.99 (was $499.99).
- Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV $897.99 (was $1,497.99).
- Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar $339.00 (was $499.00).
- Hisense M2 Pro portable laser projector $899.99 (was $1,299.99).
- Amazon Fire TV Stick HD $15.99 (was $39.99).
Roku 50-inch Select Series QLED TV: $199.99 (was $299.99)
Roku 50-inch Select Series QLED TV $199.99 (was $299.99)
A 50-inch 4K QLED TV for under $200
A 50-inch 4K QLED TV for $199.99 is the kind of deal that drastically upgrades a guest room or a dorm. The Roku 50-inch Select Series QLED TV lists for $299.99, runs Roku’s software without an extra streaming stick, and comes with a voice remote. A Bluetooth headphone mode lets you watch late without waking anyone.
Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar: $339.00 (was $499.00)
Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar $339.00 (was $499.00)
The fix for thin TV speakers is $160 off
Thin TVs have thin speakers, and a soundbar is the fix that doesn’t involve running wire around the room. The black Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar is $339.00, down from a list price of $499.00. Sonos’ listing describes a five-driver array with Dolby Atmos and Alexa built in. It also works as the front of a larger Sonos setup if you add a subwoofer later, and two of those are on sale further down.
Hisense M2 Pro portable laser projector: $899.99 (was $1,299.99)
Hisense M2 Pro portable laser projector $899.99 (was $1,299.99)
A 4K triple-laser portable projector for $400 under list
The Hisense M2 Pro portable laser projector can throw an image from 65 to 200 inches, and it’s $899.99 against a list price of $1,299.99. It’s a triple-laser 4K projector with Dolby Vision and an optical zoom, so you can resize the picture without moving the projector. Hisense rates it at 1,300 lumens, which means it will look its best after dark or with the shades down.
TV deals from $94.99
- Samsung 83-inch S90H OLED TV $3,297.99 (was $4,297.99).
- Sony 98-inch Bravia 5 Mini LED TV $3,198.00 (was $4,998.00).
- Samsung 85-inch The Frame Pro TV $2,997.99 (was $3,797.99).
- Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 II QD-OLED TV $2,198.00 (was $3,299.99).
- Hisense 100-inch U6 Pro Mini-LED TV $1,997.99 (was $3,499.99).
- Samsung 77-inch S90H OLED TV $1,897.99 (was $2,797.99).
- Samsung 77-inch S85H OLED TV $1,797.99 (was $2,197.99).
- Sony 65-inch Bravia 6 OLED TV $1,198.00 (was $1,999.99).
- Sony 85-inch Bravia 3 II LED TV $1,198.00 (was $1,599.99).
- Roku 65-inch Pro Series LX OLED TV $1,099.99 (was $1,599.99).
- Sony 55-inch Bravia 6 OLED TV $998.00 (was $1,499.99).
- Hisense 75-inch U7 Mini-LED TV $997.99 (was $1,999.99).
- Samsung 75-inch QN70H Neo QLED TV $997.99 (was $1,297.99).
- Samsung 55-inch S85H OLED TV $997.99 (was $1,297.99).
- Toshiba 65-inch G700 ArtVision Fire TV $899.99 (was $1,297.99).
- Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV $897.99 (was $1,497.99).
- Samsung 85-inch M70H Mini LED TV $797.99 (was $997.99).
- Toshiba 75-inch Z670 Mini-LED Fire TV $699.99 (was $1,299.99).
- Hisense 75-inch U6 Pro Mini-LED Fire TV $699.99 (was $1,399.99).
- Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2025) $697.99 (was $1,097.99).
- Hisense 75-inch E7 Cinema Series Mini-LED Fire TV $629.99 (was $799.99).
- Hisense 65-inch E7 Cinema Series Mini-LED TV $499.99 (was $999.99).
- Toshiba 65-inch Z670R Mini-LED Fire TV $499.99 (was $747.99).
- Roku 65-inch Plus Series QLED TV $429.99 (was $649.99).
- Roku 55-inch Plus Series QLED TV $299.99 (was $499.99).
- LG 43-inch QNED73B Mini LED TV $249.99 (was $359.99).
- Roku 32-inch Select Series HD TV $99.99 (was $179.99).
- Westinghouse 24-inch Roku HD TV $94.99 (was $129.99).
Projector deals from $189.00
- Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro 4K triple-laser projector $3,999.00 (was $4,999.00).
- Epson Home Cinema LS11000 4K laser projector $3,499.99 (was $4,499.99).
- XGIMI Titan Noir Pro 4K laser projector $3,499.00 (was $4,999.00).
- Nebula X1S 4K triple-laser projector $2,499.00 (was $3,299.00).
- XGIMI Horizon 20 Max 4K projector $1,999.00 (was $2,599.00).
- XGIMI Mira Pro ultra short throw laser projector $1,599.00 (was $1,999.00).
- Hisense C3 laser projector $1,499.99 (was $1,999.99).
- XGIMI Mira 4K ultra short throw projector $1,359.00 (was $1,699.00).
- XGIMI Horizon 20 4K projector $1,189.00 (was $1,559.00).
- Nebula Mars 3 outdoor portable projector $799.99 (was $999.99).
- XGIMI Elfin Flip 4K portable projector $749.00 (was $999.00).
- Soundcore Nebula P1 portable projector $599.00 (was $799.00).
- Epson EX3290 3LCD projector $549.99 (was $649.99).
- Epson EF-30 Full HD projector $399.99 (was $499.99).
- Nebula Capsule 3 portable projector $379.99 (was $529.99).
- XGIMI MoGo 4 portable projector $359.00 (was $499.00).
- TCL C1 Google TV projector $197.49 (was $249.99).
- XGIMI Vibe One portable projector $189.00 (was $249.00).
Soundbar and home theater audio deals from $69.99
- Sony Bravia Theater Bar 9 soundbar $1,199.99 (was $1,499.99).
- Marshall Heston 120 soundbar $999.99 (was $1,299.99).
- Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar $849.00 (was $1,099.00).
- Sonos Sub 4 wireless subwoofer $719.00 (was $899.00).
- Polk Audio MagniFi Max AX soundbar $639.00 (was $799.00).
- Sony Bravia Theater Bar 7 soundbar $618.00 (was $869.99).
- JBL Bar 800 soundbar $599.99 (was $999.95).
- Sony Bravia Theater System 6 5.1-channel soundbar system $548.00 (was $799.99).
- Marshall Heston 60 soundbar $499.99 (was $699.99).
- Bose Bass Module 500 $399.00 (was $549.00).
- Sonos Sub Mini wireless subwoofer $399.00 (was $499.00).
- Denon AVR-S570BT AV receiver $359.00 (was $449.00).
- Polk Audio Signa S4 soundbar $359.00 (was $449.00).
- Denon DHT-S316 soundbar with wireless subwoofer $279.00 (was $349.00).
- Klipsch R-120SW subwoofer $265.00 (was $599.00).
- Sony Bravia Theater Bar 5 soundbar with wireless subwoofer $248.00 (was $349.99).
- Polk Audio PSW10 10-inch subwoofer $209.00 (was $249.00).
- Sony SA-CS9M2 10-inch subwoofer $203.00 (was $329.99).
- Sony HT-S400 soundbar with wireless subwoofer $198.00 (was $299.99).
- Polk Audio Signa S2 soundbar with subwoofer $169.00 (was $249.00).
- Samsung HW-B400F soundbar $69.99 (was $139.99).
Streaming device and TV accessory deals from $15.99
- Sennheiser RS 255 TV headphones $199.95 (was $279.95).
- Govee TV Backlight 3 for 75- to 85-inch TVs $109.99 (was $139.99).
- Amazon Fire TV Cube $89.99 (was $199.99).
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus $29.99 (was $69.99).
- Logitech K400 Plus wireless TV keyboard $24.99 (was $34.99).
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select $17.99 (was $49.99).
- Amazon Fire TV Stick HD $15.99 (was $39.99).
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