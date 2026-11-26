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DeWalt tool markdowns are spread across Amazon, Lowe’s, The Home Depot, and Ace Hardware this Black Friday, and no single cart wins every category. Lowe’s is cutting prices on sliding miter saws and brushless kits, The Home Depot has strong promos on ATOMIC bundles and high-amp battery starter kits, Ace Hardware is discounting core grinders, kits, and bit sets, and Amazon has steep cuts on everything from cross-line lasers to wet/dry shop vacs. Every link below goes straight to an individual product page so you can check current stock and pricing without hunting through search results.

Top DeWalt Black Friday tool deals

DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (DCK240C2) $129 (was $239) DeWalt See it at Amazon Amazon’s 46% cut on the DCK240C2 puts two everyday cordless workhorses in a single bag for $129. You get a 1/2-inch drill/driver and a 1/4-inch hex impact driver rated up to 1,400 inch-pounds of torque, along with two 1.3Ah batteries and a charger. Their brushed motors draw a bit more current than DeWalt’s XR line, yet they hold up easily for household repairs, shelving, and deck screws.

DeWalt 12-Inch Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw (DWS779) $399 (was $649) DeWalt See it at Lowe's Lowe’s has this 12-inch sliding miter saw down to $399, shaving $250 off its $649 list price. A 15-amp motor spins the blade at 3,800 RPM, and tall sliding fences handle vertical base moulding plus 2×14 crosscuts at 90 degrees. You skip the XPS cut-line shadow light from the pricier DWS780, though a stainless-steel detent plate still provides 14 positive stops. At 56 pounds, plan on mounting it to a rolling stand if you move it regularly.

DeWalt ATOMIC 20V MAX Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit (DCK225D2) $169 (was $249) DeWalt See it at The Home Depot Compact tools save headaches when you’re driving fasteners inside cabinets or between wall joists. The Home Depot’s $169 ATOMIC bundle pairs a short-chassis brushless 1/2-inch drill/driver and 1/4-inch impact driver with two 2.0Ah batteries, a charger, and a carry bag. Brushless motors run cooler and get more mileage out of compact packs than brushed equivalents.

DeWalt cordless drills and combo kits

Drills and combo kits anchor most 20V MAX setups, and holiday pricing splits cleanly between lightweight compact kits and high-output brushless bundles.

Cutting and grinding tools see deep seasonal markdowns across benchtop saws, cordless miter saws, and bare-tool grinders.

DeWalt 20V MAX batteries and multiport chargers

Multi-packs and multi-bay chargers make it easier to keep high-draw saws, grinders, and shop vacs moving without waiting on a single pack.

DeWalt mechanics sets, jobsite vacuums, and garage gear

Bits, blades, lasers, and shop vacuums round out a bench for framing, mechanical work, and cleanup.