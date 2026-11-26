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DeWalt tool markdowns are spread across Amazon, Lowe’s, The Home Depot, and Ace Hardware this Black Friday, and no single cart wins every category. Lowe’s is cutting prices on sliding miter saws and brushless kits, The Home Depot has strong promos on ATOMIC bundles and high-amp battery starter kits, Ace Hardware is discounting core grinders, kits, and bit sets, and Amazon has steep cuts on everything from cross-line lasers to wet/dry shop vacs. Every link below goes straight to an individual product page so you can check current stock and pricing without hunting through search results.
Top DeWalt Black Friday tool deals
DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (DCK240C2)
$129 (was $239)
Amazon’s 46% cut on the DCK240C2 puts two everyday cordless workhorses in a single bag for $129. You get a 1/2-inch drill/driver and a 1/4-inch hex impact driver rated up to 1,400 inch-pounds of torque, along with two 1.3Ah batteries and a charger. Their brushed motors draw a bit more current than DeWalt’s XR line, yet they hold up easily for household repairs, shelving, and deck screws.
DeWalt 12-Inch Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw (DWS779)
$399 (was $649)
Lowe’s has this 12-inch sliding miter saw down to $399, shaving $250 off its $649 list price. A 15-amp motor spins the blade at 3,800 RPM, and tall sliding fences handle vertical base moulding plus 2×14 crosscuts at 90 degrees. You skip the XPS cut-line shadow light from the pricier DWS780, though a stainless-steel detent plate still provides 14 positive stops. At 56 pounds, plan on mounting it to a rolling stand if you move it regularly.
DeWalt ATOMIC 20V MAX Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit (DCK225D2)
$169 (was $249)
Compact tools save headaches when you’re driving fasteners inside cabinets or between wall joists. The Home Depot’s $169 ATOMIC bundle pairs a short-chassis brushless 1/2-inch drill/driver and 1/4-inch impact driver with two 2.0Ah batteries, a charger, and a carry bag. Brushless motors run cooler and get more mileage out of compact packs than brushed equivalents.
DeWalt cordless drills and combo kits
Drills and combo kits anchor most 20V MAX setups, and holiday pricing splits cleanly between lightweight compact kits and high-output brushless bundles.
- DeWalt 20V MAX 1/4-Inch Cordless Impact Driver Kit (DCF787D1), $98.99 at Amazon (was $179): Brushless 1/4-inch hex impact driver with a 2.0Ah battery, charger, and bag for deck screws and cabinet work.
- DeWalt 20V MAX Compact Cordless Drill/Driver Kit (DCD777D1), $99 at Amazon (was $179): Lightweight brushless 1/2-inch drill/driver rated up to 1,600 RPM with a battery, charger, and kit bag.
- DeWalt 20V MAX 2-Tool Compact Drill and Impact Driver Kit (DCK241C2) at Ace Hardware: Compact drill and impact driver pairing for basic home repairs and fastener driving.
- DeWalt 20V MAX Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit (DCK277D2), $167.99 at Amazon (was $249): Brushless 1/2-inch drill/driver and 1/4-inch impact driver with two 2.0Ah batteries and a charger.
- DeWalt 20V MAX 2-Tool Brushless Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger at Lowe’s: Brushless compact drill/driver and impact driver bundle with two batteries, charger, and soft case.
- DeWalt 20V MAX 3-Tool Brushless Combo Kit (DCK360D3), $269 at Amazon (was $399): Brushless drill, impact driver, and oscillating multi-tool bundled with three lithium-ion batteries and charger.
- DeWalt 20V MAX 3-Tool Combo Kit (DCK307D1P1), $309 at Amazon (was $449): Three-tool kit combining masonry hammer drilling, driving, and a jobsite task light.
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR Hammer Drill and High-Torque Impact Kit (DCK2112QQ2), $349 at Amazon (was $449): High-torque DCD1007 hammer drill (rated up to 2,100 in-lbs with anti-rotation shutoff) and impact driver with two 4.0Ah packs and a 4-amp charger.
DeWalt saws, grinders, and cutting tools
Cutting and grinding tools see deep seasonal markdowns across benchtop saws, cordless miter saws, and bare-tool grinders.
- DeWalt 20V MAX 4-1/2-Inch Cordless Angle Grinder (DCG408B, Tool Only), $117 at Amazon (was $199): Paddle-switch bare grinder with an electronic kickback brake for metal cutoff and grinding work.
- DeWalt 20V MAX 4-1/2-Inch Cordless Angle Grinder with Brake (DCG408B, Tool Only) at Ace Hardware: Bare-tool paddle-switch grinder with electronic kickback brake for metal cutting and grinding.
- DeWalt 20V MAX Reciprocating Saw (DCS380B, Tool Only), $126.33 at Amazon (was $159): Four-position keyless blade clamp lets you make flush cuts along framing and pipes during tear-outs.
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR Reciprocating Saw with 8Ah POWERPACK Battery (DCS384WW1), $288 at Amazon (was $379): Brushless reciprocating saw bundled with an 8Ah POWERPACK battery for longer demolition runs.
- DeWalt 20V MAX 7-1/4-Inch Cordless Sliding Miter Saw, $299 at Lowe’s (was $429): Portable sliding miter saw that handles trim and baseboard cuts without an extension cord.
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR 7-1/4-Inch Circular Saw with 8Ah POWERPACK Battery (DCS590WW1), $299 at Amazon (was $379): Brushless 7-1/4-inch circular saw paired with an 8Ah POWERPACK battery for framing and sheet goods.
- DeWalt 15-Amp 8-1/4-Inch Compact Portable Jobsite Table Saw (DWE7485), $329 at Amazon (was $429): 45-pound jobsite table saw with a rack-and-pinion fence that stays square on plywood rips.
- DeWalt 12-Inch Double-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw (DWS780), $449 at Amazon (was $649): Dual-bevel 12-inch sliding miter saw featuring DeWalt’s XPS LED cut-line shadow system.
DeWalt 20V MAX batteries and multiport chargers
Multi-packs and multi-bay chargers make it easier to keep high-draw saws, grinders, and shop vacs moving without waiting on a single pack.
- DeWalt 20V MAX USB Charging Kit and Wall Adapter (DCB094K), $79 at Amazon (was $99): 100W USB-C charger and power-bank adapter that charges 20V batteries or powers small electronics on site.
- DeWalt 20V MAX 5.0Ah Battery 2-Pack (DCB205-2), $101.27 at Amazon (was $169.99): Two 5.0Ah packs for longer runtimes on circular saws, grinders, and shop vacuums.
- DeWalt 20V MAX 4-Pack Battery Bundle (DCB324-4: two 2.0Ah + two 4.0Ah), $129 at Amazon (was $178.93): Four 20V packs totaling 12Ah ($32.25 per pack) with onboard LED charge indicators.
- DeWalt 4-Port Simultaneous Fast Charger (DCB1404), $129 at Amazon (was $199): Charges up to four 20V or 60V FLEXVOLT batteries at once on a single outlet.
- DeWalt 20V MAX 6.0Ah and 4.0Ah Starter Kit (DCB246C), $199 at The Home Depot (was $299): Pairs a 6.0Ah pack, a 4.0Ah pack, and a charger for high-demand tools.
DeWalt mechanics sets, jobsite vacuums, and garage gear
Bits, blades, lasers, and shop vacuums round out a bench for framing, mechanical work, and cleanup.
- DeWalt 4-1/2-Inch Metal Cut-Off Wheels 5-Pack (DW8062B5), $5.97 at Amazon (was $8.98): Thin .045-inch metal cutoff wheels for angle grinders trimming bolts, rod, and sheet metal.
- DeWalt 10-Piece Bi-Metal Reciprocating Saw Blade Set (DW4898), $14.47 at Amazon (was $17.99): Assorted 6-inch to 9-inch bi-metal blades in a storage case for wood and metal cutting.
- DeWalt Black & Gold 7-Piece Impact Ready Drill Bit Set (DWAH1107) at Ace Hardware: Hex-shank high-speed steel drill bits built for impact drivers and drill/drivers.
- DeWalt 20-Piece Black Oxide Drill Bit Set (DW1177), $19.99 at Amazon (was $28.45): Black-oxide split-point drill bits in a snap-shut case for metal, wood, and plastic.
- DeWalt FlexTorq Modular Right-Angle Attachment (DWAMRAFT), $19.99 at Amazon (was $34.48): 90-degree driver attachment for reaching screws in tight corners and between wall studs.
- DeWalt 5-Piece Oscillating Multi-Tool Blade Set (DWA425SET), $23.51 at Amazon (was $38.98): General-purpose oscillating blades for trim undercuts, drywall cutouts, and flush cuts.
- DeWalt USB-C Rechargeable Bluetooth Jobsite Speaker (DCR008), $54.99 at Amazon (was $79): Portable jobsite speaker with USB-C charging so you don’t have to pull a tool battery for audio.
- DeWalt Compact Rechargeable LED Task Light (DCL182), $76.88 at Amazon (was $119): Rechargeable LED work light with a magnetic mount and pivoting head for under-hood or shop lighting.
- DeWalt Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser (DW088K), $127 at Amazon (was $219): Self-leveling cross-line laser with a magnetic bracket for layout, cabinets, and tile.
- DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum (DCV580H), $129 at Amazon (was $199): 2-gallon cordless wet/dry shop vac with a washable HEPA filter for quick dust and spill cleanup.
- DeWalt 192-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (DWMT75049), $159.98 at Amazon (was $289.99): 192-piece socket and ratchet set covering 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch, and 1/2-inch drives in a storage case.
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