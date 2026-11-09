Walmart has more than 40 Lego sets on deep discount during its early Black Friday sale

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It’s getting cold out, which makes me want to hunker down at home and spend some time with little plastic bricks. The current sale in Walmart’s LEGO shop runs from tubs of Classic bricks for little kids to Star Wars display models and Botanicals bouquets built for a grown-up’s shelf. If LEGO makes up a big chunk of your holiday shopping list, this is a good week to cross some names off. These are the same sets LEGO sells, and several of them are sold out or back-ordered on LEGO.com. We checked every price in this post against Walmart and LEGO.com Monday evening, November 9, and left out sets where Walmart’s “was” price is higher than what LEGO charges. Buy them now and hide them somewhere the kids won’t look.

Top LEGO deals at Walmart

LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box: $33.49 (was $59.99)

LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box $33.49 (was $59.99) 790 bricks in a box that doubles as storage Lego See It

Themed sets are fun, but nothing beats a big bucket of bricks. The LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box is $33.49 at Walmart, $26.50 less than LEGO charges, and LEGO.com lists it as temporarily out of stock. LEGO puts 790 pieces in 33 colors in the set, including windows, doors and other special parts, and it all comes in a plastic storage box. Grab one and build whatever you want.

LEGO Fortnite Supply Llama: $25.10 (was $39.99)

LEGO Fortnite Supply Llama $25.10 (was $39.99) Fortnite’s loot piñata in 691 pieces Lego See It

The LEGO Fortnite Supply Llama is $25.10 at Walmart, nearly $15 less than LEGO’s $39.99 price. The 691-piece build has a movable head and an opening mouth, and LEGO packs in gear from the game, including Slurp Juice, a Grappler and Dynamite. LEGO rates it for ages 12 and up, which makes it a better gift for a teen gamer than for a little kid.

LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House: $38.38 (was $59.99)

LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House $38.38 (was $59.99) Carl’s house, balloons included Lego See It

I have an admission: I don’t like Up. It’s too sad, but The LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House is $38.38 at Walmart, $21.61 less than LEGO’s price and that’s hard to resist. The 598-piece set includes two minifigures, a dog figure, a Wilderness Explorer backpack and an adventure book. It’s rated for ages 9 and up, and it looks good enough on a shelf to work for an adult Pixar fan, too.

LEGO Botanicals Daisies: $9.89 (was $14.99)

LEGO Botanicals Daisies $9.89 (was $14.99) Flowers that make it through the holidays without water Lego See It

A $10 bill doesn’t go far in the LEGO aisle, which makes this one worth picking up for stuffing stockings. The LEGO Botanicals Daisies set is $9.89 at Walmart, about $5 less than LEGO’s price. LEGO’s 133-piece set builds three large daisies, two stems of small daisies and three lavender sprigs, with a ladybug tucked on one stem. It’s rated for ages 9 and up and ends up as a small bouquet for a desk or nightstand.

LEGO Classic and kids’ set deals under $25

The Classic Large Creative Brick Box and Botanicals Daisies are covered above. If the big box is more bricks than you need, the LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box is $21.42, and the LEGO Classic Creative Suitcase is $11.89, which is $8.10 less than LEGO’s price.

LEGO Star Wars deals from $51.99

Most of these Star Wars sets are 20 percent below LEGO’s price, and that includes the big display models built for adults. The LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 is $79.99, and the LEGO Star Wars Grogu (Mandalorian Apprentice) is $103.95, which is $26.04 less than LEGO charges.

LEGO movie, TV and game set deals from $47.96

The ‘Up’ House is covered above. Harry Potter fans get the biggest dollar savings in this group. The LEGO Harry Potter Diagon Alley Wizarding Shops set is $159.99, $40 less than LEGO’s price, and Hogwarts Castle and Grounds is $136.99 while LEGO.com lists it as temporarily out of stock.

LEGO Technic car deals from $39.98

Technic is LEGO’s line for builders who want gears and moving parts, and every car kit here is 20 percent below LEGO’s price. The LEGO Technic 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) is $111.99, and the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is $39.99 and sold out on LEGO.com.

LEGO Botanicals and display set deals under $65

The Daisies set is covered above. Every Botanicals set in this list is 20 percent below LEGO’s price, including the LEGO Botanicals Bonsai Tree at $39.98, and the LEGO Ideas Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera is $64 for the photo nerd on your list.