Sennheiser’s New Year, New Gear premium headphones sale lets you elevate your listening for less

If you’re looking to upgrade your listening habits without upping your budget, 2026 could be your year, thanks to Sennheiser’s current sale. We’re fans of the brand, from its audiophile wonderland to more everyday wear, so we have no problem recommending you tap that pedigree for less. Whether you’re in the mood for some sit here and hear everything open-back headphones, some pocket precision IEMs, or something ANC for quiet focus on the go, you can save big on picking out the little details. There are also soundbars and hearing enhancement deals. But only if you grab these limited-time offers of up to 33% off before they end, and they end soon.

MOMENTUM 4 Wireless headphones — $299.95 (was $449.95) Sennheiser See It

Want noise cancellation that doesn’t flinch, battery life (up to 60 hrs) that doesn’t fail, and tuning that keeps the vibes flowing? The MOMENTUM 4 Wireless ANC headphones (available in multiple colorways) feel plush and sound lush, but still respect the recording thanks to a high-fidelity 42mm transducer system. And EQ, plus other Sound Personalization features, let you further tailor these headphones to your taste wherever you may travel.

HD 660 S2 wired headphones — $479.95 (was $679.95) Sennheiser See It

If listen with purpose is on your bingo card, the HD 660 S2 should be on your list. Built in the same factory as Sennheiser’s $70,000 obsession, the HE 1 headphone system, these immersive open-back wired headphones offer a locked-in center image, lifelike mids, and more extended sub bass than you’d expect from such an airy design. With a 300-ohm appetite, they really come alive with a real amp. And the velour comfort makes them a perfect sit-down solution for when you need a way just to be present with your favorite albums.

IE 600 wired earphones — $799.95 (was $899.95) Sennheiser See It

The IE 600 may be pint-sized, but it delivers ample energy. Using a 7mm TrueResponse Dynamic Driver with custom resonator chambers in its 3D-printed zirconium alloy body, this audiophile in-ear monitor is as high engagement as it is low profile. There’s plenty of fast, accurate bass, but also thoroughly cohesive mids and complementary highs. They also provide enough passive isolation that you can enjoy them on an airplane with few complaints (assuming you’ve got a DAP or phone dongle, since they are wired).

