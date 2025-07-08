These Prime Day deals on Jackery solar generators are better than Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
There’s a thunderstorm happening right now as I write this, and it might knock my power out. That’s OK, though, because I can keep on covering Prime Day with help from my portable power station. Right now, Jackery solar generators and portable power stations are at least $50 cheaper than their lowest prices this year if you’re a Prime member. Remember, if you don’t have an active Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.
Jackery Solar Generator 240 v2 and 40W Mini Solar Panel — $236 (was $349)
This is a full-on solar generator setup complete with a solar panel for off-grid charging. The portable power station weighs just 7.7 pounds and fits easily into a typical car trunk. That makes it great for both camping and at-home emergency situations. For connectivity, it offers an AC outlet, a pair of USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a 12V DC port. It can charge a high-end cellphone up to 20 times or keep WiFi running for up to 14 hours on a charge.
Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station — $399 (was $799)
At $399, this is $50 cheaper than I have ever seen the Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station. This is a more substantial option than the one above, packing a 1,070Wh capacity. That’s enough juice to charge a phone up to 74 times and even power high-draw devices like heated blankets and even electric grills.
Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 Portable Power Station — $834 (was $1,500)
This is our pick as the best overall solar generator and for good reason. It’s basically a larger version of the Explorer 1000. This has enough capacity inside to run full-sized appliances. It will keep your fridge running for up to 72 hours in the case of a blackout, which could save you a ton of money in the long run.
More Jackery solar generator and portable power station deals
- Jackery Solar Generator 3000 PRO 400W, 3024Wh Power Station with 2x200W Solar Panels $1,999 (was $3,999)
- Jackery Solar Generator 4000 Kit, Explorer 2000 Plus and 1X PackPlus E2000 Plus Expandable Battery with 2X200W Solar Panel $2,500 (was $5,000)
- Jackery Solar Generator 1000 v2 with 100W Solar Panel,1070Wh $599 (was $1,049)
- Jackery HomePower 3000 Portable Power Station with 2x 200W Solar Panels $1,999 (was $2,999)
- Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 Power Station and 2 * 100W Solar Panels $1,199 (was $2,099)
- Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus Portable Power Station with 500W Solar Panels and Manual Transfer Switch $3,999 (was $5,798)
- Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus, 2* E2000 Plus, Solar Generator with 4085Wh LiFePO4 Battery $2,629 (was $3,799)
More deals, reviews, and buying guides