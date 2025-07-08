These Prime Day deals on Jackery solar generators are better than Black Friday

Save more than half-off the retail price on powerful solar generators and portable power stations from Jackery.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There’s a thunderstorm happening right now as I write this, and it might knock my power out. That’s OK, though, because I can keep on covering Prime Day with help from my portable power station. Right now, Jackery solar generators and portable power stations are at least $50 cheaper than their lowest prices this year if you’re a Prime member. Remember, if you don’t have an active Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

Jackery Solar Generator 240 v2 and 40W Mini Solar Panel — $236 (was $349)

Jackery Explorer 240 solar generator with solar panel on sale for Amazon Prime Day
The included 40W solar panel is useful when you’re off-grid.

Jackery

This is a full-on solar generator setup complete with a solar panel for off-grid charging. The portable power station weighs just 7.7 pounds and fits easily into a typical car trunk. That makes it great for both camping and at-home emergency situations. For connectivity, it offers an AC outlet, a pair of USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a 12V DC port. It can charge a high-end cellphone up to 20 times or keep WiFi running for up to 14 hours on a charge.

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station — $399 (was $799)

Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station on sale for Amazon Prime Day
Charge your phone up to 74 times with this massive battery.

Jackery

At $399, this is $50 cheaper than I have ever seen the Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station. This is a more substantial option than the one above, packing a 1,070Wh capacity. That’s enough juice to charge a phone up to 74 times and even power high-draw devices like heated blankets and even electric grills.

Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 Portable Power Station — $834 (was $1,500)

Jackery Explorer 2000 portable power station on sale for Amazon Prime Day
This burly pack can power full-sized appliances during a blackout.

Jackery

This is our pick as the best overall solar generator and for good reason. It’s basically a larger version of the Explorer 1000. This has enough capacity inside to run full-sized appliances. It will keep your fridge running for up to 72 hours in the case of a blackout, which could save you a ton of money in the long run.

More Jackery solar generator and portable power station deals

 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.