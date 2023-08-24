We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Earbuds have come a long way in the audio and noise-canceling departments, but True Wireless sets still struggle to keep up when it comes to battery life because of their ultra-small design. Beyerdynamic’s Free BYRD earbuds buck that trend, offering up to eight hours of music playback with active noise cancellation enabled and 11 hours if the setting is turned off. That’s enough time to make it through a cross-country or transatlantic flight without popping the buds into their charging case, which can fully top them up twice.

Brandt Ranj / Popular Science SEE IT

The Free BYRDs have held their own well enough to be included in our guide to the best earbuds, joining the ranks of Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 and Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II. Our reviewer found the buds’ battery life to be their standout feature but was also impressed by the level of noise cancellation performance and overall audio quality. They found that listening to music at a volume level of roughly 80% would block out all but the most jarring, loud noises. This means consistent noises like the whirring of an airplane engine or screeching wheels on a train or bus shouldn’t penetrate them.

On the audio front, the Free BYRDs support the most common audio codecs and pump out well-balanced sound through their 10mm dynamic drivers. It doesn’t matter which genre of music you prefer—or if you like podcasts and audiobooks the most—you’ll have a good experience with these earbuds. Our tests found them to sound natural, with no artificially boosted lows, mids, or highs, either. If you’re looking for an earbud upgrade that keeps you from reaching for the charger daily, don’t miss this deal on beyerdynamics’ Free BYRDs.

