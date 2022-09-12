On September 7, Apple unveiled a new slate of brand spanking new products, including the much-anticipated iPhone 14, new Apple Watches, and a fresh update on the AirPods Pro. Apparently, the new AirPods can cancel twice as much noise, have improved sound thanks to the latest drivers and amplifiers, new touch-based controls, and feature a speaker built into the charging case. The catch? They cost $249.

If you have the cash to spare, then it’ll be easy to throw money on a pair of state-of-the-art earphones. But if you’re looking to save but still want quality earbuds, the Flux 7 TWS earphones are a great alternative. They’re on sale for over 70 percent off for a limited time.

The Flux 7 TWS are specifically designed to reduce unwanted noise during exercise. They pack advanced noise-reduction technology, reducing loud environmental noise and allowing for a better listening experience. They’re IPX4 waterproof, making them suitable for sports, and they also come equipped with a voice assistant that you can make commands to for added convenience.

These earphones are built to be compatible with virtually any device that has the Bluetooth function. You can pair it with an iOS or Android device with no trouble. When taken out of the charging cabin, they automatically boot and pair themselves, and when they’re back in the case, they also automatically disconnect and begin charging.

The charging case happens to be multifunctional as well. Aside from charging the earphones, the built-in 2000mAh polymer lithium battery can also be used to juice up your phone and other devices.

“The Flux 7 TWS Earbuds were easy to pair with my iMac and for their size the sound is what I expect from a decent earbud. They stay in my ear very well and are easy to use,” raved verified purchaser Bob R.

Formerly retailing for $99, you can grab these earbuds for only $25.99. You can also choose from a variety of fun colors: white, black, pink, light blue, dark blue, and yellow

