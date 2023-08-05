We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Mymanu CLIK S, renowned for its award-winning translation capabilities, enhances your listening experience by directly delivering optimized audio. Take advantage of our Back-to-School Sale and grab it now for just $99.97 (reg. $157)!

As the back-to-school season approaches, it’s time to gear up for a successful academic year with the latest technological marvel–the Mymanu CLIK S: Award-Winning Translation Earbuds. These cutting-edge earbuds have overtaken the world, earning accolades like the prestigious 2019 CES Innovation Awards Honoree. And now, for a limited time, you can get your hands on these earbuds at an incredible price drop.

The Mymanu CLIK S is different from your average pair of earbuds. Boasting real-time speech-to-speech translation in over 37 languages, the earbuds can translate one-to-one or group conversations by speech or text and listen intuitively to your surroundings through its dedicated MyJuno app. These earbuds have an extraordinarily frequent phrasebook and dictionary-saving functionality that assists your translation needs wherever you go. Just keep in mind that you’ll need WiFi or data connectivity for the translation features to activate.

Verified customer Richard F. reviews Mymanu’s wireless CLIK S translation features: “It really works! My son lives in China[,] and we purchased [them] for him as a gift. He’s home visiting[,] and he tired it out[,] and it works surprisingly well!”

These earbuds are more than just personal translators; they also excel in delivering top-notch audio. Activated by dual-sided “CLIK” buttons, they offer HD music, call, and notification functions, making them a perfect fit for your daily activities. With an impressive 30-hour playtime, they can keep up with long study sessions, and their ergonomic design ensures a comfortable and secure fit.

Compatible with iOS and Android devices, the earbuds have Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility, passive noise cancellation, privacy protection, and personalized ads according to your area. You’ll start seeing your productivity levels soar in anticipation of the new school year.

Take advantage of our Back-to-School Sale and get the Mymanu CLIK S: Award-Winning Translation Earbuds for only $99.97 (reg. $157) through August 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT with no coupon code required.

Prices subject to change.