The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s latest pair of premium earbuds, and you can get them for their lowest price ever as part of an early Amazon Black Friday deal. Normally $249, the earbuds are available for just $199.99 right now.

The AirPods Pro 2 have better active noise cancellation, up to six hours of playtime per charge, and come with a battery case that can fully recharge them five times. Apple has adjusted the way these earbuds sound to improve their audio quality overall and bass performance specifically. It’s also included a new pair of XS-sized eartips in the box so that the earbuds can fit more ears comfortably. Improvements to Spatial Audio—including using pictures of your ears to personalize the tuning—will make audio mixed in Dolby Atmos sound more 3D.

Apple hasn’t changed the look or size of its pro-level earbuds, but it has made significant changes to their case. The new AirPods Pro 2 case has a speaker, which will play a chime if you ping them using Apple’s “Find My” feature, so the earbuds are easier to locate. The case also has a lanyard loop in case you’d like to carry the AirPods Pro 2 around with you. These little tweaks add up, and we can easily say these earbuds are better than any of Apple’s other options. They also stack up well compared to sub-$200 earbuds from companies like Bowers & Wilkins, Bang & Olufsen, Jabra, or Soundcore.

AirPods tend to sell out during the holidays, so take advantage of this early Black Friday deal while you still can. We’ve also rounded up additional Apple Black Friday deals, which is significant because the company itself doesn’t offer discounts this time of year, preferring to offer gift cards with purchase.

