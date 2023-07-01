We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Mymanu CLIK S: Award-Winning Translation Earbuds will amplify your listening experience by bringing optimized listening with cutting-edge translation abilities directly to you—now on sale for $89.97 (reg. $157) for our limited-time summer Deal Days event.

Is traveling abroad in your future itinerary this summer? The award-winning Mymanu CLIK S earbuds help travelers take full advantage of their travel experience by boasting real-time speech-to-speech translation in over 37 languages.

Customizable according to your language needs, Mymanu’s CLIK S earbuds can translate one-to-one or group conversations by speech or text and listens intuitively to your surroundings—bringing you the ultimate world-class fast translation and sound during any meeting or encounter.

Basking in the glory of the Red Dot Design Award and esteemed CES Innovation Awards recognitions, including recognition at this year’s show, these great earbuds boast an extraordinarily frequent phrasebook and dictionary-saving functionality that assists your translation needs wherever you go.

Not only are the earbuds class-act personal translators, but they’re also excellent contenders in high-quality listening. With HD music, call, and notification functions activated with dual-sided “CLIK” buttons, the compact earbuds bring versatility that complements your everyday lifestyle. They effortlessly endure up to 30 hours of playtime, and endless summer entertainment, while their ergonomic design guarantees a comfortable and snug fit.

Compatible with iOS and Android devices, the earbuds also come with Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility, passive noise cancellation, privacy protection, and personalized ads according to your travel area. You can start seeing your productivity levels soar while you explore new territory or interact with the locals.

Verified customer Robert reviews Mymanu’s wireless CLIK S as follows: “Wow wow and wow these are [such] good earbuds and the sound is excellent[.] [T]he translation is better than Google.”

Purchase the Mymanu CLIK S: Award-Winning Translation Earbuds for only $89.97 (reg. $157) for our Prime-like limited-time event through July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PST with no coupon code required.

Prices subject to change.