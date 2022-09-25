We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Being able to tune out the world and listen to some music or a podcast can actually do much more than just grant you some peace and happiness. And if you’re someone who doesn’t enjoy loud ambient noise, you aren’t alone. So where should you turn?

While the benefits of enjoying noise-canceling headphones are numerous (uninterrupted phone calls, brief moments of peace, blocking out construction next to your home) they can be prohibitively expensive to purchase. Fortunately, right now you can purchase a pair of TruPro 3 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case (also in white) for a huge discount!

The TruPro 3 earbuds are super lightweight and come with IPX7 waterproofing. A high-capacity charging case also ensures that you won’t run out of battery quickly during your busy day. They are perfect for phone calls. Noise-canceling technology filters out ambient noise, while the earbuds also enhance the sound of your voice for a clear hands-free call. Plus, the Bluetooth 5.0 chip offers fast and stable wireless signal transmission without skips and drops, meaning you can talk without worry.

There are a lot of great features with these earbuds, and the people who have purchased and used them certainly agree. One verified customer particularly enjoyed being able to use them for flights, saying, “The price and style are great. They’re convenient and charge quickly. They’re easy to carry and helped block out sound, such as on a recent flight. Perfect for listening to my podcasts or videos on the go.” Another customer was thrilled by the battery life, stating, “works great!!!! holds a charge, easy to operate.”

Right now you can treat yourself to great sound and convenience with TruoPro’s Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case (and get them in white as well) While they normally retail for $99, you can get them for $19.99. That’s an 80 percent markdown.

Prices subject to change.