I know many of you are currently waiting for Black Friday deals to arrive before you buy a new set of AirPods to replace the ones you accidentally dropped in the toilet at Six Flags this summer. Well, your wait is over because Amazon currently has the second-gen. AirPods for just $90. That’s as cheap as we’ve seen them, even on other shopping holidays.

These aren’t the latest version of the AirPods, but they do offer almost all the same features despite the much lower price. The built-in H1 chip helps them connect immediately and seamlessly to Apple devices, just like the current model. They provide five hours of playback per charge, but you can get a total of 24 hours of playtime if you include the charging case’s built-in battery. This is a fantastic pair of earbuds at the lowest price we have seen so, even if you’re on the fence, you might as well just grab a pair. You can keep them as a backup to your fancier noise-cancelling earbuds. Or, give them to someone for Secret Santa and make everyone else look like a cheap sucker.

If you do want to upgrade your listening experience, you can upgrade to the latest-generation AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation. Right now, Amazon has them for $229 down from $249. That’s not a huge discount but it’s still a very new product, so I wouldn’t expect to see them drop too much beyond that for a while.

Lastly, the previous generation Apple TV (32GB) is still just $99 at Amazon right now. It lacks the processing power found in the new Apple TV 4K (2022), but you’ll never miss it during regular streaming. And you’ll save enough money to justify buying the Nicolas Cage greatest hits collection on iTunes and subjecting your entire family to Wicker Man during thanksgiving dinner.