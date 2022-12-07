We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you require a daily soundtrack or need to stay connected with conversations on the go, a quality set of earbuds is an essential modern accessory. With so many choices and prices ranging dramatically, finding the right set can be a challenge, but we’re currently making that decision easier with a special offer.

For a limited time, you can pick up noise-cancelling in-ear Bluetooth earbuds from JBL for only $49.99 (reg. $149). That’s $100 savings on a product that carries an Amazon rating of 4.3 out of 5 based on nearly 5,000 total reviews, and it’s just in time for the holiday season as a special stocking stuffer.

Upgrade your audio approach with earbuds that are equipped with a built-in microphone, water- and sweat-proof design, three varieties of ear tips, and touch control. Plus, each full charge and use of case supplies up to 21 hours of battery life, so you can remain on the move without concern of losing your listening capabilities.

JBL’s active noise cancellation setup blocks the outside world from interfering with what you’re focused on, while other settings, such as TalkThru, enable users to remain in communication with those around them without removing the earbuds altogether.

Use the voice assistant feature to make hands-free phone calls, or take full control with just one touch. Qi-compatible wireless charging is great for powering up while in transit, and a comfortable fit will keep you moving without delay.

Enabled to sync and pair to other devices, these earbuds can be applied to a variety of devices while delivering clear sounds. Whether you want to listen to your favorite tunes or a podcast, or need to check into a virtual meeting, these earbuds will ensure you don’t miss a thing.

