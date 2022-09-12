Apple announced its latest generation of iPhone, Watch, and more Sept. 7. This means big savings on previous-generation products, like this Series 7 Watch, down $150 from its $799 retail price.

This model features a silver stainless steel case with a silver Milanese loop wristband, GPS, and cellular capabilities. You can track your fitness goals, follow your blood oxygen levels, monitor your sleep, and take an ECG—just like the Series 8. It also includes safety measures like fall detection, irregular heartbeat notifications, and Emergency SOS call selection. There’s a reason Apple highlighted the Watch’s lifesaving capabilities at the beginning of its keynote event last week—a legacy the Watch Series 7 helped start and revolutionize. And there are other models, starting at $379.

If you’re using the watch to leave your phone at home during a workout, the Series 7 is swim-proof. And no workout is complete without a soundtrack, which means some reliable earbuds. Luckily, you can snag the first generation of AirPods Pro for $179.99, down from its $249 retail price. AirPods Pro earbuds have active noise cancellation, spatial audio, and three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit and immersive, energetic response. They’re IPX4 rated, meaning sweat- and water-resistant, so you can do cardio without destroying your headphones and connect easily to music saved to your watch so you can spend less time fiddling with your settings and more time demolishing personal records in the weight room.

If you want to upgrade from the second generation of AirPods, you can preorder the AirPods Pro 2 (which will be released Sept. 23). If you’re a serious athlete looking to upgrade to a more durable Apple Watch, the new Apple Watch Ultra—with ruggedized features, a bigger, brighter display, improved GPS, and up to 36 hours of battery life—is also available to preorder.

Check out these other Apple deals on Amazon for big savings on iPad, MacBook Pro, and Apple TV 4K: