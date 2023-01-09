We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The gym is full of sounds that we’d all rather not hear. There are power lifters grunting, teens talking loudly about things they saw on TikTok, and overly aggressive dudes trying to offer unsolicited advice about your squat form. A solid set of earbuds can blast over all of that gym-related din, and some of our absolute favorite gym earbuds are on sale for up to 40% off right now from Amazon. You may know Beats more for their oversized, over-the-ear style headphones, but the company makes some of the best wireless earbuds for working out around.

My personal favorite workout buds perform a lot like AirPods Pro, which makes sense since they employ Apple’s H1 chip inside. So, if you have an iPhone, they connect quickly and seamlessly while granting quick access to Siri. The Beats Fit Pro earbuds offer active noise canceling and even Spatial Audio. That means watching a movie on the treadmill may actually sound better than it would at home if you’re still using your TV’s built-in speakers. The buds themselves hold enough juice for six hours of audio playback, but you can get 24 total hours of operation if you include the battery in the charging case.

Amazon’s deal includes all four colors, including black, white, gray, and pink. If you want to upgrade to the Kim Kardashian collab version, which mimics skin tones, tack on an extra $20 for a total of $179.

These are a little older than the Beats Fit Pro, but they still include the H1 chip for quick and easy pairing to the iPhone. Rather than jamming into your ear canal, these clever beats have a hook that hangs over your ear to keep the bud firmly in place. While I prefer the Fit Pro for its superior sound, the Powerbeats Pro fits even more securely. So, if you’re doing particularly gnarly workouts that involve explosive (and often evil) movements like burpees or Olympic lifting, these may better fit your needs. These also go longer than the Fit Pro between charges. The Powerbeats can play for up to nine hours before they need to go back into the charging case.

The cheapest deal in the bunch includes still gets you most of the features you’ll find on the more expensive options above. The Studio Buds offer the H1 chip for quick connectivity. Plus, you get Spatial Audio and ANC. In my experience, they don’t sound quite as full as the Beats Fit Pro, but they do provide up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge, and they stay surprisingly secure in the ear even without the rubbery wing that the Fit Pro uses to stay in place. You can choose from various colors, but make sure the model you choose is on sale. Some are a little more expensive.