There is beauty in the freedom of choice. And, you have plenty of solid headphones to choose from with this deal from Anker Soundcore, which gives you 30 percent off until Sept. 30—just use the code WSUSDEALS at checkout.

This means that the Anker Life Q35 wireless headphones—with a juicy frequency range from custom 40mm silk-diaphragm drivers—is less than $100, down considerably from its $129.99 retail price.

Multi-mode noise canceling allows you to choose between Transport, Outdoor, and Indoor modes for customized noise canceling, with two microphones on each earcup detecting and filtering out distracting noises around you. High-resolution Bluetooth support means you can pick up details, like a synth line, that you couldn’t hear before, and the aforementioned luscious drivers reproduce extended frequencies (up to 40kHz) so it sounds like you’re in the recording room. The headphones’ lightweight build and memory foam padded earcups and headband mean you can wear them all day long sans headache.

The Life Q30—the Q35’s cheaper but still formidable cousin—is also on sale. A best overall pick in our best noise-cancelling headphones under $100 story, these wireless headphones don’t feature wear detection, hi-res (LDAC) codec support, or certain calling features on the Q35, but they do have similar multi-mode noise cancellation and the balanced sound of the 40mm silk-diaphragm drivers at a lower price point made even lower thanks to this deal.

If you’ve ever thought, “it would be so convenient and technologically awesome to have smart glasses that played music,” look no further than the Frames Promenade audio glasses, which allow you to be aware of your surroundings while listening to tunes. Four speakers and a custom audio processor are embedded in the arms to give you clear sound around your ears, and a detachable front frame allows you to switch between designs.

Keeping your glasses and sound separate? Check out the Liberty 3 Pro noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, which are $70 off for a limited time and provide personalized active noise cancellation, a fusion comfort fit, and up to 32 hours of playtime.

Don’t wait on this deal—it ends Sept. 30, just in time to get into the fall deep cuts.