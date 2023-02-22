We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A lot of music has come out in the two short months of 2023. From the return of Yo La Tengo to Caroline Polachek opening up her island, plenty of artists are bringing the heat as the world warms back up. If music puts a spring in your step and you want to do some spring cleaning of your personal audio gear, upgrade your headphone game from casual listening to deep dives with beyerdynamic’s end-of-month sale, featuring up to 38% off refurbished headphones from now until Feb. 28.

We’ve declared beyerdynamic models some of the best mixing headphones, and one of the best headphones you can buy in general. And if you’re looking for the kind of headphones that can be a professional music producer’s tax write-off but also any sound design lover’s turn-on, we recommend the beyerdynamic DT 1990 PRO headphones, which are $499. They’ve topped multiple round-ups for their mixing powers but they’re no one-trick pony: the same qualities of positioning and dimensionality that benefit mix engineering make production headphones great for gaming. But you’re here for the deals, so check these out:

If you’re more into luxuriating in unadulterated audio, the company’s refurbished Amiron Wireless Headphones are big on bliss, offering plush, closed-back earcups packed with the silky details-oriented response of patented Tesla drivers. They contain the multitudes you don’t get from your standard pair of headphones at a big box store. They’re also packed with high-resolution Bluetooth (AAC, aptX HD, and more), so no more getting tangled or snagged on table corners while wrapped up in your playlists—and it doesn’t matter how long they are, thanks to a 30-hour battery life. In addition, beyerdynamic’s MIY app helps you dial in an optimal tuning personalized for your hearing.

The album releases won’t stop, but this promo ends on the 28th … so grab cans that can before these deals go the way of CD singles. Who says being an audiophile can’t me (mildly more) affordable?

Here are all the on-sale beyerdynamic headphones (and more) that we’re tuning into:

And here are more contemporary classics at their normal low prices: