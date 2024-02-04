We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Robots have not taken over the world just yet (not that they would ever), but they can take over your house — at least in terms of cleaning if you wish. Robot vacuums are a godsend, capable of navigating your home and annihilating the dust and grime that come their way.

You don’t even have to splurge just to get your hands on a high-functioning model. The Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum, manufactured by iRobot, one of the pioneers in the robot vacuum business, is on sale for $29 off for a limited time. It’s not a brand-new unit, though, but it functions just as well as one fresh off the shelves.

This open-box Roomba 675 lets you enjoy the impressive cleaning abilities of iRobot devices for much less than what you would have paid in-store. It boasts a 3-stage cleaning system, meaning it can loosen and lift dirt, dust, and hair from virtually any surface, including hard floors and carpets. Its edge-sweeping brush and two multi-face brushes allow for a more thorough cleaning, while its dirt detect technology automatically identifies areas of your home that need extra TLC.

Unlike some robot vacuums that often get stuck in furniture and fall off steps, this one has a cliff detect feature to keep it from hitting a snag. Its built-in intelligent sensors are always working to guide it while it moves around, and its auto-adjust cleaning head adapts its height to clean carpets and hard floors. If you want to make the cleaning process more tailor-fit for your home, you can customize the settings via the accompanying app or through its voice assistant integration.

The packaging may be a little distressed, but rest assured that it’s been restored to its factory settings and includes all of its original accessories.

For a limited time, you can grab this iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum (Open Box) for $149.99 instead of the usual $179.

StackSocial prices subject to change.