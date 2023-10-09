We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Amazon’s October Prime Day event doesn’t technically start until this Tuesday, October 10, but plenty of solid deals are already ready to be had before it gets underway. We’ll watch the early deals all day today and update this post with the best bargains we can find. Then, come back on the 10th and 11th for a solid stream of the best deals across every category.

Note: You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase.

Apple recently released a version of its AirPods Pro that charge via USB-C instead of the now-defunct Lighting cable. And you can also score $50 off the retail price of this new model right now before Prime Day. These AirPods give you all the Pro features you expect, including active noise cancelation and Spatial Audio, with the added bonus of needing to carry one less cord. On top of that, they’re the only model (currently) that will support lossless audio with the upcoming Vision Pro headset. With the holidays coming up, they’re a fantastic gift, even if you’re giving them to yourself. (Still want the Lightning version? It’s also discounted. Want the AirPods Max instead? Also on sale!)

