The best early deals for Prime Day 2 in 2023: Robot vacs, AirPods, and more
Prime Day doesn't start officially until the 10th, but you can already get solid deals on all kinds of gear.
Amazon’s October Prime Day event doesn’t technically start until this Tuesday, October 10, but plenty of solid deals are already ready to be had before it gets underway. We’ll watch the early deals all day today and update this post with the best bargains we can find. Then, come back on the 10th and 11th for a solid stream of the best deals across every category.
Note: You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds with USB-C $199 (was $249)
Apple recently released a version of its AirPods Pro that charge via USB-C instead of the now-defunct Lighting cable. And you can also score $50 off the retail price of this new model right now before Prime Day. These AirPods give you all the Pro features you expect, including active noise cancelation and Spatial Audio, with the added bonus of needing to carry one less cord. On top of that, they’re the only model (currently) that will support lossless audio with the upcoming Vision Pro headset. With the holidays coming up, they’re a fantastic gift, even if you’re giving them to yourself. (Still want the Lightning version? It’s also discounted. Want the AirPods Max instead? Also on sale!)
Audio deals
- EarFun Air Pro 3 Noise-Cancelling Earbuds $59.99 w/ clickable coupon (was $79)
- Jabra Elite 7 Active Noise Cancellation True Wireless Bluetooth Sports Earbuds $79 (was $179)
- Bose Headphones 700 Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Over-Ear Wireless Headphone $299 (was $379)
- JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $129 (was $179)
Amazon devices
- Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Glacier White with Kasa Smart Plug Mini $24 (was $74)
- All-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) $40 (was $90)
- Echo Show 15 | Full HD 15.6″ smart display $184 (was $279)
- Amazon Kindle Scribe (16 GB) the first Kindle and digital notebook $264 (was $339)
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids Essentials Bundle Including Kindle Kids Device $142 ($202)
- Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $589 (was $799)
Watch deals
- Citizen Men’s Promaster Air Eco-Drive Pilot Chronograph Watch $435 (was $725)
- Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Weekender Chronograph Watch $158 (was $196)
- Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Sport Casual Brycen Weekender Chronograph Watch $239 (was $375)
- Timex Men’s Expedition Scout 40 Watch $32 (was $38)
- Timex Ironman Classic 30 Full-Size 38mm Watch $34 (was $58)
- Timex Men’s Expedition Field Chronograph Watch $50 (was $60)
- Citizen CZ Smart Gen 1 Hybrid smartwatch 44mm $135 (was $325)
- Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Promaster Air Skyhawk Atomic Time Keeping Watch $398 (was $468)
Clothing and footwear deals
- New Balance Men’s 997H V1 Classic Sneaker $65 (was $89)
- Lucky Brand Women’s Basel Ankle Bootie $98 (was $129)
- Steve Madden Womens Possession Shoes $68 (was $99)
- Columbia Women’s Trailstorm Peak Mid Hiking Shoe $66 (was $100)
- New Balance Women’s 847 V4 Walking Shoe $89 (was $149)
- New Balance Men’s 997H V1 Classic Sneaker $64 (was $89)
- Columbia Men’s Drainmaker Iv Water Shoe $53 (was $85)
- New Balance Women’s 940 V4 Running Shoe $95 (was $139)
Robot vacuums
- roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock $349 (was $699)
- roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $289 (was $429)
- iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6 (6112) Robot Mop Bundle $899 (was $1,249)
- iROBOT Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity $199 (was $275)
- iROBOT Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mop $349 (was $449)
- iRobot Roomba j7 (7150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum $392 (was $499)
- Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum, Tri-Brush System $129 (was $229)
- Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $109 (was $265)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo with Self-Emptying $1,240 (was $1,549)
- Dreametech L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $849 (was $999)
Kitchen deals
- Ninja AF101 Air Fryer that Crisps, Roasts, Reheats, & Dehydrates $89 (was $129)
- Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade $289 (was $349)
- Fullstar Vegetable Chopper – Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer $24.99 (was $39.99)
- Knife Set,imarku 16-Piece Premium Knife Sets for Kitchen $149 (with coupon, was $199)
- Granite Cookware Sets Nonstick Pots and Pans Set Nonstick $300 (was $450)
Furniture deals
- Hillsdale Furniture Clarion, Gray Wood Top/Sea White Base Desk/Table $133 (was $349)
- Signature Design by Ashley Absalom Hemp Pouf, 16 x 16 Inches $67 (was $137)
- Winsome Leo Model Name Shelving, Tall, Espresso $40 (was $92)
- Bestier Kitchen Baker’s Rack Microwave Oven Stand Shelf with Hutch $109 (was $159)
- SAFAVIEH Outdoor Collection Carson Natural/ Beige Cushions 4-Piece Conversation Patio Set $343 (was $808)