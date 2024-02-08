We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Nobody likes cleaning their floors, which is why you should let a robot vacuum do it for you. Shark’s AV2501AR is an AI-powered, self-cleaning, Wi-Fi-enabled, Alexa and Google Assistant-compatible model that’s nearly half off right now at Amazon. It guarantees an even clean by using LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors to map out and navigate around the rooms of your home to avoid missing a spot—even corners.

The AV2501AE can be controlled using an iOS and Android app, or by speaking commands using a smart speaker with access to Amazon’s Alexa or the Google Assistant. Either of these methods allows you to schedule or initiate cleanings, change cleaning settings, or ask the vacuum to return to its charging stand. Shark says this robot vacuum can last for up to 120 minutes per charge, and it’ll automatically head back to its charging base when its power runs low. Upon its return, the vacuum will dump the contents of its dirt chamber into a bag within its base, so you have minimal contact with it.

