These Black Friday deals make this the best time ever to buy a 3D printer

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to upgrade your 3D printer setup—or finally buy your first machine—these Amazon deals are a solid place to start. The list below pulls together discounted FDM and resin printers, multicolor rigs, big resin bundles, and tons of filament so you can go from idea to finished print without overpaying.
Whether you’re chasing high-speed CoreXY performance, dialed-in multicolor prints, or just want to stock up on PLA and resin for the winter, there’s something here for every maker, cosplayer, hobbyist, and side-gig entrepreneur.
Editor’s Picks
Bambu Lab A1 Mini Combo multi-color 3D printer $329 (was $598)See It
Compact, quiet (≤48 dB), and paired with the AMS lite for true multi-color printing, this is a fantastic “first serious” printer that still satisfies power users. Full-auto calibration and active flow-rate compensation help you get great results without constant tinkering.
FLASHFORGE Adventurer 5M Pro enclosed high-speed printer $359 (was $499)See It
An enclosed high-speed design with up to 600 mm/s speeds, quick-swap nozzle, and 220 × 220 × 220 mm build volume makes this a great “set it and forget it” workhorse for homes, classrooms, or makers who don’t want open-frame noise and drafts.
ELEGOO Saturn 4 Ultra 16K resin printer $464 (was $649)See It
If you care about tiny details—tabletop minis, intricate props, or ultra-clean prototypes—this 16K MSLA machine is a beast. It pairs a high-resolution LCD with smart features like tank heating and fast layer times for consistently sharp prints.
Bambu Lab & Snapmaker: premium multi-color and pro-grade rigs
- Bambu Lab A1 Mini Combo $329 — Compact high-speed FDM printer with AMS lite multi-color support, full-auto calibration, active flow-rate compensation, and quiet operation for apartment-friendly printing.
- Snapmaker Artisan 3D Printer $1,279 — Large-format dual-extrusion 3D printer (up to 400 × 400 × 400 mm) with industrial-grade linear rails, auto bed leveling, all-metal frame, and a 7-inch touchscreen for serious multi-material projects.
Creality 3D printer & filament deals
Creality 3D printers
- Creality Ender 3 V3 SE $173 — A faster, more polished take on the classic Ender 3 with up to 250 mm/s speeds, CR Touch auto-leveling, Sprite direct extruder, dual Z-axis, auto filament loading, and an 8.66″ × 8.66″ × 9.84″ build volume.
- Creality K1 SE $236 — High-speed CoreXY-style printer with up to 600 mm/s speeds, hands-free auto-leveling, quick-swap tri-metal nozzle, and a 250 × 220 × 220 mm print area.
- Creality K1C $419 — An upgraded K1 with robust direct extruder, AI camera, automatic calibration, and support for tough carbon-fiber filaments for more functional parts.
- Creality K2 Pro Combo (A) $1,044 — Multi-color 3D printer with CFS system, up to 600 mm/s print speeds, active chamber heating, direct-drive extruder, and a big 300 × 300 × 300 mm build volume for ambitious projects.
- Creality Hi Combo (A) $379 — Multi-color 3D printer with CFS, 500 mm/s high-speed printing, auto-leveling, automatic filament reading, clog-resistant extruder, 95% pre-assembled all-metal body, and a 10.24″ × 10.24″ × 11.81″ build area.
- Creality Official K2 Combo $649 — Multi-color printing with CFS in a slightly more compact 260 × 260 × 260 mm format, plus full auto-leveling, dual Z-axis, AI cameras, and 600 mm/s high-speed printing.
Creality filament deals
- Creality Black & White PLA bundle (2 kg) $24 — 1.75 mm PLA with low tangling, strong bonding, and improved overhang performance, ideal for everyday prototyping or stocking up on core colors.
- Creality Wood-effect PLA filament (1 kg) $22 — 1.75 mm PLA with a wood-like silk texture for cosplay props, decor, and prints that look less “plasticky.”
- Creality Rainbow PLA filament (1 kg) $19 — Color-shifting 1.75 mm PLA with enhanced toughness and ±0.03 mm dimensional accuracy for eye-catching multicolor prints.
FLASHFORGE printers, filaments, & accessories
FLASHFORGE 3D printers
- FLASHFORGE Adventurer 5M $229 — High-speed CoreXY printer with fully auto-leveling, up to 600 mm/s printing, 280°C direct extruder with 3-second detachable nozzle, and a sturdy all-metal frame.
- FLASHFORGE AD5M (auto-calibration) $229 — CoreXY FDM printer with full auto calibration, up to 600 mm/s speeds, all-metal structure, precise printing, and an easy-maintenance quick-swap nozzle.
- FLASHFORGE AD5M (customizable enclosure) $229 — Another AD5M configuration emphasizing 600 mm/s high-speed printing, full-auto calibration, 3-second nozzle swaps, and a customizable enclosure for better material control.
- FLASHFORGE AD5X Multi-Color 3D Printer $339 — CoreXY 600 mm/s multi-color printer with 1-click auto-leveling, 300°C direct-drive extruder, and a 220 × 220 × 220 mm build volume.
- FLASHFORGE AD5X Multi-Color (4-color IFS) $339 — 4-color multi-material setup with IFS, fully auto-leveling, up to 600 mm/s speeds, and support for multi-color FDM projects in a 220 × 220 × 220 mm space.
- FLASHFORGE AD5X Multi-Material system $339 — Multi-material, multi-color AD5X variant with full-auto calibration, filament backup, and productivity-focused features for serious makers.
- FLASHFORGE Adventurer 5M Pro $359 — Enclosed, high-speed variant of the Adventurer line with 600 mm/s printing, 280°C direct extruder, auxiliary chamber cooling, remote control, and a 220 × 220 × 220 mm build volume.
FLASHFORGE filaments
- FLASHFORGE Burnt Titanium PLA (chameleon) $19 — 1.75 mm PLA that shifts colors under light with a burnt-titanium look, designed to hide layer lines and give a premium finish.
- FLASHFORGE Rapid PLA Ruby Red $18 — High-speed-ready PLA tuned for up to 500 mm/s printing with ±0.02 mm dimensional accuracy and smooth surface finish.
- FLASHFORGE Silk Dual Color PLA (blue→silver gradient) $21 — Dual-color silk PLA with a smooth gradient effect for showpiece prints and decorative parts.
- FLASHFORGE Translucent Glitter PLA “Rainbow Candy” $19 — Sparkling translucent PLA with fast color changes between yellow, pink, blue, and green for standout designs.
- FLASHFORGE Silk Tri-Color PLA $21 — Co-extruded triple-color silk filament (orange, green, blue) with a 360° shifting color effect.
- FLASHFORGE Glow-in-the-Dark Rapid PLA (Luminous Melody) $21 — Fast-printing PLA that charges under light and glows brightly in the dark, ideal for Halloween props and kid-friendly projects.
- FLASHFORGE Rapid PLA Luminous Melody $21 — Another high-speed glow-in-the-dark PLA option tuned for up to 500 mm/s printing with long-lasting glow.
- FLASHFORGE Rapid PETG Metallic Blue $18 — High-speed PETG filament with a metallic blue finish, good for parts that need more toughness than PLA.
- FLASHFORGE Flexible PLA (TPU-like) $22 — 1.75 mm flexible filament with 4× stretch for printing soft accessories, grips, and wearable components.
- FLASHFORGE Carbon Fiber PETG $21 — Lightweight, high-strength PETG-CF filament designed for functional parts that need stiffness and durability.
- FLASHFORGE ASA Filament (Burnt Titanium) $21 — UV-resistant ASA in a burnt titanium color, tuned for outdoor-ready functional parts.
FLASHFORGE accessories
- FLASHFORGE Smooth PC Plate for Adventurer 5M / 5M Pro / AD5X $18 — Flexible PC build plate designed for high-temperature materials like ABS, ASA, and PC to improve adhesion and part removal.
ELEGOO 3D printer deals
- ELEGOO Saturn 4 Ultra 16K Resin 3D Printer $465 — 16K MSLA resin printer with smart tank heating, up to 150 mm/h print speeds, AI camera, Wi-Fi, and a large print size for ultra-detailed minis and models.
- ELEGOO Centauri Carbon 3D Printer $304 — High-speed CoreXY FDM printer with auto calibration, 320°C nozzle, built-in camera, and a 256 × 256 × 256 mm build volume.
ANYCUBIC printers, resin, filament, and accessories
ANYCUBIC resin 3D printers
- ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M7 Pro 14K $456 — 14K resin printer with up to 170 mm/h print speeds, 10.1″ mono LCD, dynamic heating, and large 8.77″ × 4.96″ × 9.05″ build volume.
- ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M7 Pro 14K (alt) $456 — Another M7 Pro SKU emphasizing 14K resolution, COB LighTurbo 3.0 light source, high-speed printing, and temperature control for consistent results.
- ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4 $150 — Compact resin printer with 7″ 10K mono LCD, LighTurbo light source, 70 mm/h fast printing, and a 6.04″ × 3.42″ × 6.49″ volume.
- ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4 Ultra 10K $220 — 10K resin printer with COB light source, 7″ HD mono screen, up to 120 mm/h speeds, and multi-language touchscreen controls.
- ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4 Ultra 10K (alt) $220 — Another SKU for the Photon Mono 4 Ultra 10K, offering the same 6.04″ × 3.42″ × 6.49″ build area and fast printing.
- ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M7 MAX $665 — Large-format resin machine with a 13.6″ 7K mono LCD, temperature control, and a massive 11.73″ × 6.46″ × 11.81″ build size for batch printing.
ANYCUBIC FDM printers
- Anycubic Kobra 3 V2 Combo — Smart multicolor FDM printer with up to 600 mm/s print speeds, active filament drying, enhanced auto-leveling, and a 10.0″ × 10.0″ × 10.2″ build volume.
- Anycubic Kobra 3 V2 (printer only) — Same Kobra 3 V2 platform minus the combo accessories, featuring improved auto-leveling, AI cameras, and up to 600 mm/s speeds in a familiar 10″ × 10″ × 10.2″ footprint.
ANYCUBIC wash/cure & accessories
- ANYCUBIC Wash and Cure 3 Plus Station $340 — Size-upgraded wash-and-cure machine with gooseneck lights, dual-layer design, and IPA-saving tank, tailored for larger resin printers.
- ANYCUBIC Wash and Cure Machine 3.0 $86— 2-in-1 UV washing and curing station with twistable gooseneck light and turntable for finishing smaller resin prints.
- ANYCUBIC Mini Purifier (2-pack) $19 — Compact, ultra-quiet activated-carbon purifiers that sit inside your resin printer to help absorb fumes.
ANYCUBIC filaments
- ANYCUBIC PLA Filament Bundle (4 kg, black/red/green/blue) $42 — 1.75 mm PLA bundle with ±0.02 mm accuracy on reusable spools, great for stocking standard colors.
- ANYCUBIC High-Speed PLA Filament Bundle (4 kg) $43 — Rapid-print PLA tuned for high-speed machines, with black, white, blue, and red in 1 kg spools.
- ANYCUBIC PLA Filament Bundle (10 kg, white + gray) $95 — Bulk 10 kg pack (5 kg white, 5 kg gray) for serious print farms or long-term projects.
- ANYCUBIC PLA Plus (PLA+) Filament Bundle (4 kg) $43 — High-toughness PLA+ pack in black, white, blue, and red with ±0.02 mm accuracy.
- ANYCUBIC PETG Filament (1 kg, black) $11 — Tough PETG filament with ±0.02 mm accuracy for stronger, more heat-resistant parts.
- ANYCUBIC TPU Filament (95A, clear orange) $23 — Soft, flexible TPU filament (95A shore) for flexible components and wearable parts.
- ANYCUBIC PLA Filament Refill (black) $10 — Refill-style PLA designed for reusable spools, with ±0.02 mm dimensional accuracy.
- ANYCUBIC Silk Dual Color PLA (blue/green) $18 — Co-extrusion silk filament that shifts between blue and green for premium-looking prints.
ANYCUBIC resins & bundles
- ANYCUBIC Standard Resin (grey, 500 g) $8 — 405 nm UV-curing resin with high precision, quick curing, and good fluidity for everyday resin prints.
- ANYCUBIC ABS-Like Resin Pro 2 Bundle (clear, 2 kg) $26 — Low-odor, high-toughness ABS-like Pro 2 resin bundle with improved impact resistance over standard formulas.
- ANYCUBIC ABS-Like Resin Pro 2 Bundle (grey, 4 kg) $46 — Upgraded ABS-like Pro 2 resin emphasizing strength and toughness across four 1 kg bottles.
- ANYCUBIC ABS-Like Resin 3.0 (grey, 4 kg) $45 — Next-gen ABS-like resin with high precision, minimal shrinkage, and broad LCD compatibility in a 4 kg pack.
- ANYCUBIC Tough Resin 2.0 (grey, 1 kg) $30 — Tough, impact-resistant resin designed for functional parts that need more give before breaking.
- ANYCUBIC Upgraded Standard Resin (clear, 1 kg) $15 — Fast-curing, clear standard resin tuned for 8K-capable LCD/DLP/SLA printers.
- ANYCUBIC Water Washable Resin 2.0 Bundle (4 colors, 4 kg) $62 — Low-viscosity, water-washable resin bundle in grey, clear, white, and black for faster printing and easier cleanup.
- ANYCUBIC Water Washable Resin 2.0 Bundle (black, 4 kg) $57 — Four 1 kg bottles of water-washable black resin for high-throughput black prints.
- ANYCUBIC Standard Resin Bundle (grey + grey, 2 kg) $22 — Two bottles of grey 405 nm resin for bread-and-butter printing.
