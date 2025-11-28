These Black Friday deals make this the best time ever to buy a 3D printer

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to upgrade your 3D printer setup—or finally buy your first machine—these Amazon deals are a solid place to start. The list below pulls together discounted FDM and resin printers, multicolor rigs, big resin bundles, and tons of filament so you can go from idea to finished print without overpaying.

Whether you’re chasing high-speed CoreXY performance, dialed-in multicolor prints, or just want to stock up on PLA and resin for the winter, there’s something here for every maker, cosplayer, hobbyist, and side-gig entrepreneur.

Editor’s Picks

Compact, quiet (≤48 dB), and paired with the AMS lite for true multi-color printing, this is a fantastic “first serious” printer that still satisfies power users. Full-auto calibration and active flow-rate compensation help you get great results without constant tinkering.

An enclosed high-speed design with up to 600 mm/s speeds, quick-swap nozzle, and 220 × 220 × 220 mm build volume makes this a great “set it and forget it” workhorse for homes, classrooms, or makers who don’t want open-frame noise and drafts.

If you care about tiny details—tabletop minis, intricate props, or ultra-clean prototypes—this 16K MSLA machine is a beast. It pairs a high-resolution LCD with smart features like tank heating and fast layer times for consistently sharp prints.

Bambu Lab & Snapmaker: premium multi-color and pro-grade rigs

Bambu Lab A1 Mini Combo $329 — Compact high-speed FDM printer with AMS lite multi-color support, full-auto calibration, active flow-rate compensation, and quiet operation for apartment-friendly printing.

$329 — Compact high-speed FDM printer with AMS lite multi-color support, full-auto calibration, active flow-rate compensation, and quiet operation for apartment-friendly printing. Snapmaker Artisan 3D Printer $1,279 — Large-format dual-extrusion 3D printer (up to 400 × 400 × 400 mm) with industrial-grade linear rails, auto bed leveling, all-metal frame, and a 7-inch touchscreen for serious multi-material projects.

Creality 3D printer & filament deals

Creality 3D printers

Creality Ender 3 V3 SE $173 — A faster, more polished take on the classic Ender 3 with up to 250 mm/s speeds, CR Touch auto-leveling, Sprite direct extruder, dual Z-axis, auto filament loading, and an 8.66″ × 8.66″ × 9.84″ build volume.

$173 — A faster, more polished take on the classic Ender 3 with up to 250 mm/s speeds, CR Touch auto-leveling, Sprite direct extruder, dual Z-axis, auto filament loading, and an 8.66″ × 8.66″ × 9.84″ build volume. Creality K1 SE $236 — High-speed CoreXY-style printer with up to 600 mm/s speeds, hands-free auto-leveling, quick-swap tri-metal nozzle, and a 250 × 220 × 220 mm print area.

$236 — High-speed CoreXY-style printer with up to 600 mm/s speeds, hands-free auto-leveling, quick-swap tri-metal nozzle, and a 250 × 220 × 220 mm print area. Creality K1C $419 — An upgraded K1 with robust direct extruder, AI camera, automatic calibration, and support for tough carbon-fiber filaments for more functional parts.

$419 — An upgraded K1 with robust direct extruder, AI camera, automatic calibration, and support for tough carbon-fiber filaments for more functional parts. Creality K2 Pro Combo (A) $1,044 — Multi-color 3D printer with CFS system, up to 600 mm/s print speeds, active chamber heating, direct-drive extruder, and a big 300 × 300 × 300 mm build volume for ambitious projects.

$1,044 — Multi-color 3D printer with CFS system, up to 600 mm/s print speeds, active chamber heating, direct-drive extruder, and a big 300 × 300 × 300 mm build volume for ambitious projects. Creality Hi Combo (A) $379 — Multi-color 3D printer with CFS, 500 mm/s high-speed printing, auto-leveling, automatic filament reading, clog-resistant extruder, 95% pre-assembled all-metal body, and a 10.24″ × 10.24″ × 11.81″ build area.

$379 — Multi-color 3D printer with CFS, 500 mm/s high-speed printing, auto-leveling, automatic filament reading, clog-resistant extruder, 95% pre-assembled all-metal body, and a 10.24″ × 10.24″ × 11.81″ build area. Creality Official K2 Combo $649 — Multi-color printing with CFS in a slightly more compact 260 × 260 × 260 mm format, plus full auto-leveling, dual Z-axis, AI cameras, and 600 mm/s high-speed printing.

Creality filament deals

FLASHFORGE printers, filaments, & accessories

FLASHFORGE 3D printers

FLASHFORGE filaments

FLASHFORGE accessories

FLASHFORGE Smooth PC Plate for Adventurer 5M / 5M Pro / AD5X $18 — Flexible PC build plate designed for high-temperature materials like ABS, ASA, and PC to improve adhesion and part removal.

ELEGOO 3D printer deals

ELEGOO Saturn 4 Ultra 16K Resin 3D Printer $465 — 16K MSLA resin printer with smart tank heating, up to 150 mm/h print speeds, AI camera, Wi-Fi, and a large print size for ultra-detailed minis and models.

$465 — 16K MSLA resin printer with smart tank heating, up to 150 mm/h print speeds, AI camera, Wi-Fi, and a large print size for ultra-detailed minis and models. ELEGOO Centauri Carbon 3D Printer $304 — High-speed CoreXY FDM printer with auto calibration, 320°C nozzle, built-in camera, and a 256 × 256 × 256 mm build volume.

ANYCUBIC printers, resin, filament, and accessories

ANYCUBIC resin 3D printers

ANYCUBIC FDM printers

Anycubic Kobra 3 V2 Combo — Smart multicolor FDM printer with up to 600 mm/s print speeds, active filament drying, enhanced auto-leveling, and a 10.0″ × 10.0″ × 10.2″ build volume.

— Smart multicolor FDM printer with up to 600 mm/s print speeds, active filament drying, enhanced auto-leveling, and a 10.0″ × 10.0″ × 10.2″ build volume. Anycubic Kobra 3 V2 (printer only) — Same Kobra 3 V2 platform minus the combo accessories, featuring improved auto-leveling, AI cameras, and up to 600 mm/s speeds in a familiar 10″ × 10″ × 10.2″ footprint.

ANYCUBIC wash/cure & accessories

ANYCUBIC Wash and Cure 3 Plus Station $340 — Size-upgraded wash-and-cure machine with gooseneck lights, dual-layer design, and IPA-saving tank, tailored for larger resin printers.

$340 — Size-upgraded wash-and-cure machine with gooseneck lights, dual-layer design, and IPA-saving tank, tailored for larger resin printers. ANYCUBIC Wash and Cure Machine 3.0 $86— 2-in-1 UV washing and curing station with twistable gooseneck light and turntable for finishing smaller resin prints.

$86— 2-in-1 UV washing and curing station with twistable gooseneck light and turntable for finishing smaller resin prints. ANYCUBIC Mini Purifier (2-pack) $19 — Compact, ultra-quiet activated-carbon purifiers that sit inside your resin printer to help absorb fumes.

ANYCUBIC filaments

ANYCUBIC resins & bundles