These Black Friday deals make this the best time ever to buy a 3D printer

Save on models across the board from Bambu Labs, Creality, Elegoo, and more. The deals also include filament and supplies.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

2025 Black Friday 3D Printer deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to upgrade your 3D printer setup—or finally buy your first machine—these Amazon deals are a solid place to start. The list below pulls together discounted FDM and resin printers, multicolor rigs, big resin bundles, and tons of filament so you can go from idea to finished print without overpaying.

Whether you’re chasing high-speed CoreXY performance, dialed-in multicolor prints, or just want to stock up on PLA and resin for the winter, there’s something here for every maker, cosplayer, hobbyist, and side-gig entrepreneur.

Bambu Lab A1 Mini Combo multi-color 3D printer $329 (was $598)

This is one of the best 3D printers on the market at the moment.

Compact, quiet (≤48 dB), and paired with the AMS lite for true multi-color printing, this is a fantastic “first serious” printer that still satisfies power users. Full-auto calibration and active flow-rate compensation help you get great results without constant tinkering.

FLASHFORGE Adventurer 5M Pro enclosed high-speed printer $359 (was $499)

The enclosed printing area cuts down on fumes and noise.

An enclosed high-speed design with up to 600 mm/s speeds, quick-swap nozzle, and 220 × 220 × 220 mm build volume makes this a great “set it and forget it” workhorse for homes, classrooms, or makers who don’t want open-frame noise and drafts.

ELEGOO Saturn 4 Ultra 16K resin printer $464 (was $649)

This is a great rig for printing miniatures.

If you care about tiny details—tabletop minis, intricate props, or ultra-clean prototypes—this 16K MSLA machine is a beast. It pairs a high-resolution LCD with smart features like tank heating and fast layer times for consistently sharp prints.

Bambu Lab & Snapmaker: premium multi-color and pro-grade rigs

  • Bambu Lab A1 Mini Combo $329 — Compact high-speed FDM printer with AMS lite multi-color support, full-auto calibration, active flow-rate compensation, and quiet operation for apartment-friendly printing.
  • Snapmaker Artisan 3D Printer $1,279 — Large-format dual-extrusion 3D printer (up to 400 × 400 × 400 mm) with industrial-grade linear rails, auto bed leveling, all-metal frame, and a 7-inch touchscreen for serious multi-material projects.

Creality 3D printer & filament deals

Creality 3D printers

  • Creality Ender 3 V3 SE $173 — A faster, more polished take on the classic Ender 3 with up to 250 mm/s speeds, CR Touch auto-leveling, Sprite direct extruder, dual Z-axis, auto filament loading, and an 8.66″ × 8.66″ × 9.84″ build volume.
  • Creality K1 SE $236 — High-speed CoreXY-style printer with up to 600 mm/s speeds, hands-free auto-leveling, quick-swap tri-metal nozzle, and a 250 × 220 × 220 mm print area.
  • Creality K1C $419 — An upgraded K1 with robust direct extruder, AI camera, automatic calibration, and support for tough carbon-fiber filaments for more functional parts.
  • Creality K2 Pro Combo (A) $1,044 — Multi-color 3D printer with CFS system, up to 600 mm/s print speeds, active chamber heating, direct-drive extruder, and a big 300 × 300 × 300 mm build volume for ambitious projects.
  • Creality Hi Combo (A) $379 — Multi-color 3D printer with CFS, 500 mm/s high-speed printing, auto-leveling, automatic filament reading, clog-resistant extruder, 95% pre-assembled all-metal body, and a 10.24″ × 10.24″ × 11.81″ build area.
  • Creality Official K2 Combo $649 — Multi-color printing with CFS in a slightly more compact 260 × 260 × 260 mm format, plus full auto-leveling, dual Z-axis, AI cameras, and 600 mm/s high-speed printing.

Creality filament deals

FLASHFORGE printers, filaments, & accessories

FLASHFORGE 3D printers

  • FLASHFORGE Adventurer 5M $229 — High-speed CoreXY printer with fully auto-leveling, up to 600 mm/s printing, 280°C direct extruder with 3-second detachable nozzle, and a sturdy all-metal frame.
  • FLASHFORGE AD5M (auto-calibration) $229 — CoreXY FDM printer with full auto calibration, up to 600 mm/s speeds, all-metal structure, precise printing, and an easy-maintenance quick-swap nozzle.
  • FLASHFORGE AD5M (customizable enclosure) $229 — Another AD5M configuration emphasizing 600 mm/s high-speed printing, full-auto calibration, 3-second nozzle swaps, and a customizable enclosure for better material control.
  • FLASHFORGE AD5X Multi-Color 3D Printer $339 — CoreXY 600 mm/s multi-color printer with 1-click auto-leveling, 300°C direct-drive extruder, and a 220 × 220 × 220 mm build volume.
  • FLASHFORGE AD5X Multi-Color (4-color IFS) $339 — 4-color multi-material setup with IFS, fully auto-leveling, up to 600 mm/s speeds, and support for multi-color FDM projects in a 220 × 220 × 220 mm space.
  • FLASHFORGE AD5X Multi-Material system $339 — Multi-material, multi-color AD5X variant with full-auto calibration, filament backup, and productivity-focused features for serious makers.
  • FLASHFORGE Adventurer 5M Pro $359 — Enclosed, high-speed variant of the Adventurer line with 600 mm/s printing, 280°C direct extruder, auxiliary chamber cooling, remote control, and a 220 × 220 × 220 mm build volume.

FLASHFORGE filaments

FLASHFORGE accessories

ELEGOO 3D printer deals

  • ELEGOO Saturn 4 Ultra 16K Resin 3D Printer $465 — 16K MSLA resin printer with smart tank heating, up to 150 mm/h print speeds, AI camera, Wi-Fi, and a large print size for ultra-detailed minis and models.
  • ELEGOO Centauri Carbon 3D Printer $304 — High-speed CoreXY FDM printer with auto calibration, 320°C nozzle, built-in camera, and a 256 × 256 × 256 mm build volume.

ANYCUBIC printers, resin, filament, and accessories

ANYCUBIC resin 3D printers

  • ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M7 Pro 14K $456 — 14K resin printer with up to 170 mm/h print speeds, 10.1″ mono LCD, dynamic heating, and large 8.77″ × 4.96″ × 9.05″ build volume.
  • ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M7 Pro 14K (alt) $456 — Another M7 Pro SKU emphasizing 14K resolution, COB LighTurbo 3.0 light source, high-speed printing, and temperature control for consistent results.
  • ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4 $150 — Compact resin printer with 7″ 10K mono LCD, LighTurbo light source, 70 mm/h fast printing, and a 6.04″ × 3.42″ × 6.49″ volume.
  • ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4 Ultra 10K $220 — 10K resin printer with COB light source, 7″ HD mono screen, up to 120 mm/h speeds, and multi-language touchscreen controls.
  • ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4 Ultra 10K (alt) $220 — Another SKU for the Photon Mono 4 Ultra 10K, offering the same 6.04″ × 3.42″ × 6.49″ build area and fast printing.
  • ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M7 MAX $665 — Large-format resin machine with a 13.6″ 7K mono LCD, temperature control, and a massive 11.73″ × 6.46″ × 11.81″ build size for batch printing.

ANYCUBIC FDM printers

  • Anycubic Kobra 3 V2 Combo — Smart multicolor FDM printer with up to 600 mm/s print speeds, active filament drying, enhanced auto-leveling, and a 10.0″ × 10.0″ × 10.2″ build volume.
  • Anycubic Kobra 3 V2 (printer only) — Same Kobra 3 V2 platform minus the combo accessories, featuring improved auto-leveling, AI cameras, and up to 600 mm/s speeds in a familiar 10″ × 10″ × 10.2″ footprint.

ANYCUBIC wash/cure & accessories

ANYCUBIC filaments

ANYCUBIC resins & bundles

 
Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.