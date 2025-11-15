Walmart’s early Black Friday laptop deals including a full-fledged gaming PC for $499

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Black Friday is a great time to grab a new laptop and Walmart has started its deals early. Right now, the big blue retailer has a ton of PCs for their lowest prices of the year, including a few outstanding values that will likely sell out before Thanksgiving proper arrives.

HP Victus 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop $499 Walmart See It

The HP Victus is a legitimate gaming machine. With its Intel Core i5-13420H processor and NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics card, you’re getting hardware that can handle modern AAA titles at solid frame rates. The 144Hz display allows for fast-paced games like competitive shooters will look smooth and responsive. The 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD give you plenty of room to store multiple games and keep them loading quickly. At $500 off, this is one of the steepest discounts we’ve seen on a gaming laptop with dedicated graphics this generation.

Remember Ultrabooks? The OLED touchscreen delivers vibrant colors that make everything from photo editing to Netflix look better than your TV at home. Under the hood, the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor handles demanding tasks with ease, while 32GB of RAM means you can run multiple applications without bogging down. The 1TB SSD provides ample storage for large project files. OLED laptops at this performance level typically run well over $1,000.

Acer’s Nitro V packs next-generation gaming performance with the latest AMD Ryzen 5 240 processor and NVIDIA’s newest RTX 5050 GPU featuring 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM. That abundance of graphics memory means faster performance and better support for demanding games with ray tracing enabled. The 16-inch WUXGA display running at 180Hz gives you extra screen real estate and ultra-smooth motion for competitive gaming. The $270 discount is significant for a laptop featuring current GPU tech.

