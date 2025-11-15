Walmart’s early Black Friday laptop deals including a full-fledged gaming PC for $499

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Black Friday is a great time to grab a new laptop and Walmart has started its deals early. Right now, the big blue retailer has a ton of PCs for their lowest prices of the year, including a few outstanding values that will likely sell out before Thanksgiving proper arrives.
Top picks
HP Victus 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop $499See It
The HP Victus is a legitimate gaming machine. With its Intel Core i5-13420H processor and NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics card, you’re getting hardware that can handle modern AAA titles at solid frame rates. The 144Hz display allows for fast-paced games like competitive shooters will look smooth and responsive. The 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD give you plenty of room to store multiple games and keep them loading quickly. At $500 off, this is one of the steepest discounts we’ve seen on a gaming laptop with dedicated graphics this generation.
ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED Touch Laptop $879See It
Remember Ultrabooks? The OLED touchscreen delivers vibrant colors that make everything from photo editing to Netflix look better than your TV at home. Under the hood, the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor handles demanding tasks with ease, while 32GB of RAM means you can run multiple applications without bogging down. The 1TB SSD provides ample storage for large project files. OLED laptops at this performance level typically run well over $1,000.
Acer Nitro V 16 AI Gaming Laptop $629See It
Acer’s Nitro V packs next-generation gaming performance with the latest AMD Ryzen 5 240 processor and NVIDIA’s newest RTX 5050 GPU featuring 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM. That abundance of graphics memory means faster performance and better support for demanding games with ray tracing enabled. The 16-inch WUXGA display running at 180Hz gives you extra screen real estate and ultra-smooth motion for competitive gaming. The $270 discount is significant for a laptop featuring current GPU tech.
Laptop deals
Gaming laptops
- HP Victus 15.6″ FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop $499 (was $1,049.99)
- Acer Nitro V 16 AI WUXGA 180Hz Gaming Laptop $629 (was $899.00)
- ASUS TUF Gaming A16 16″ WUXGA 144Hz Laptop $599 (was $999.99)
- Gaming Laptop 15.6″ FHD AMD Ryzen 7 5825U $559.99 (was $899.99)
Premium laptops
- ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED Touch CopilotPC+ $879 (was $1,099.99)
- Lenovo V15 15.6″ FHD Business Laptop $683 (was $759.00)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15.3″ Touchscreen $569
- HP OmniBook 5 16″ 2K AI PC $499 (was $939.99)
- HP 15.6″ FHD IPS Touch AMD Ryzen 7 $449 (was $689.99)
- ASUS Vivobook 16″ WUXGA Intel Core i7 $399 (was $649.99)
- Dell 16″ Laptop Intel Core 5 FHD+ Touch $379 (was $699.99)
Business & work laptops
- HP 17t Business 17.3″ Touchscreen 64GB RAM $869.99
- HP 17.3″ HD+ Touchscreen Business Laptop $739
- HP 17.3″ Touchscreen 32GB RAM 1TB SSD $618.99
- HP 17.3″ FHD IPS AMD Ryzen 5 $379.99
- 15.6″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 AMD Ryzen 3 $319.99
- 15.6″ Laptop Intel N95 32GB RAM 1TB SSD $312.99 (was $429.99)
- RNRUO 14″ Laptop 32GB RAM 1TB SSD $285.99 (was $589.00)
- 15.6″ Business Laptop 16GB RAM 1TB SSD $273.32 (was $529.99)
- SANPTENT 15.6″ Windows 11 Pro 16GB RAM $249 (was $1,099.00)
Budget laptops (under $300)
- SGIN 15.6″ Laptop Intel Core i3 16GB RAM $299.99 (was $798.99)
- Acer Aspire Go 15.6″ FHD Touch AMD Ryzen 5 $299 (was $449.00)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 2025 15.6″ FHD 8GB RAM $299
- Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop 15.6″ FHD Intel Core i3 $279 (was $299.00)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6″ FHD 12GB RAM $278.99 (was $359.00)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15.6″ Intel Core i3 $265 (was $339.00)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Student 15.6″ FHD 12GB RAM $259 (was $329.00)
- Apple MacBook Pro 15.4″ Retina (Refurbished) $247.50 (was $419.00)
- KurieTim 16″ Laptop AMD Ryzen 3250U $242.99 (was $388.99)
- 15.6″ FHD Laptop Intel Pentium N100 8GB RAM $239.99 (was $459.99)
- HP 14″ Laptop Intel N150 4GB RAM $238.79 (was $259.79)
- Auusda 15.6″ Laptop Intel N95 16GB RAM $229.99 (was $479.99)
- HP 15.6″ FHD Windows Laptop Intel Core i3 $219 (was $549.99)
- Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ (Refurbished) $199 (was $309.00)
- 15.6″ Laptop Intel Celeron N4000 8GB RAM $189.92 (was $299.00)
- CHUWI HeroBook Pro 14.1″ Intel N4020 $185.69 (was $249.00)
- HP 14″ HD Windows Laptop Intel N150 $179 (was $229.00)
Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook 315 15.6″ Intel N4500 $159 (was $229.00)
- ASUS CX15 15.6″ FHD Chromebook $139 (was $219.99)
- HP 14″ HD Chromebook Intel N200 $119 (was $409.99)
- HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE (Refurbished) $48
2-in-1 & touchscreen laptops
- Jumper 17.6″ Windows 11 Laptop 16GB RAM $378.99 (was $858.99)
- Jumper 16″ 2-in-1 Touchscreen 16GB DDR4 $348.99 (was $798.99)
2025 Holiday Gift Guide