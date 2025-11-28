Amazon’s Black Friday deals drop Jackery solar generators and portable power stations below half-price

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The worst time to go shopping for a solar generator or portable power station is after an emergency has already happened. The best time is right now during Black Friday. These Amazon deals on popular Jackery Models are the lowest we’re going to see for the rest of the year. Grab one before the winter really gets into full swing.

Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 portable power station (2042Wh LiFePO4) $699 (was $1,499)

The Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 is a heavy-duty portable power station built for serious backup and off-grid use, with a 2042Wh LiFePO4 battery and up to 2200W of AC output to handle things like refrigerators, power tools, CPAP machines, and more. You get modern touches like 100W USB-C PD fast charging for laptops and tablets, plus clean, quiet operation that makes it just as useful for camping and RV trips as it is for riding out a storm-related outage at home.

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 portable power station (1070Wh LiFePO4) $349

This is the sweet spot for most people—big enough to keep a mini-fridge, router, laptops, and phones running through a blackout, but still compact enough to toss in the car for camping trips. You get a long-lasting LiFePO4 battery, up to 1500W AC output, and 100W USB-C fast charging, so you can quickly top off everything from MacBooks to tablets without juggling adapters.

Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus with protective cover (5040Wh, 7200W output)

If you want serious home backup without installing a whole-house generator, this setup is built for long outages. With 5040Wh of capacity, 120V/240V and up to 7200W of AC output, it can keep essentials like your fridge, lights, WiFi, and medical devices running, and it’s expandable up to 60kWh so you can grow it into a true off-grid system over time.

