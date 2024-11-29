The best Black Friday deals for travelers—from a smart passport holder to noise-cancelling headphones

Share







Black Friday happens just before the crunch of holiday traveling, and if you’ve got a big trip on the books, you’re going to need the right gear. Having luggage with fully functioning wheels, noise-cancelling headphones to tune out the world, or a travel pillow to keep your neck from getting hurt while you sleep will all improve your travel experience. Having some cozy and warm clothes can prove invaluable, especially for adventure travel. Thankfully, some of the best travel gear is heavily discounted right now, and it will serve you well through all the trips you take for the next few years.

Noise-cancelling over-ear headphones are the only piece of gear we can comfortably recommend to every traveler, and the aptly named Bose QuietComfort Ultras are the best of the bunch. They’ve blocked out an extraordinary amount of sounds in our tests, even when listening to music at a volume level of around 50 percent. If you listen to music at 80 percent or above, virtually no outside noise will filter in unless it’s a sharp, close sound like a car horn. We’re also fans of how comfortable the QuietComfort Ultras feel on our head, even after extended listening sessions. The headphones stay on securely without squeezing the sides of our head. Finally, when you’re done listening, you can fold the headphones up and stash them in a backpack or bag.

We’re singling out the QuietComfort Ultras because they’re currently at their lowest price ever, thanks to a Black Friday deal. Additionally, this is an excellent travel tool that you can use every day of the year, not exclusively when you’re on a train or plane. The headphones will allow you to enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, and music without disturbing anyone you live with and make your commute a little more enjoyable, too.

