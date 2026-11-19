Becky the basset hound is giving new meaning to the term “man’s best friend.” On November 12, she walked to the Whiteface Lodge, a ski resort in Lake Placid, New York. The hotel staff immediately recognized the dog, but not because of her sparkling personality or floppy ears. Becky’s owner has dementia, and the unnamed man has disappeared before.

The team at Whiteface called the New York State Police (NYSP), who contacted the Department of Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers for assistance with the search. Four NYSP officers and 14 Rangers used drones and another dog (a bloodhound) to search for the missing person. According to Charlie Foutch, the lead Ranger on the search, it was about 25 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit overnight.

Becky the basset hound helped save her human’s life. Image: DEC.



At 10 a.m. the next morning, a hunter who was searching just ahead of the group heard someone fall and scream. He found the missing man off to the side of a trail in a draining area with open woods. Ranger Sabo arrived on the scene shortly after. The 69-year-old man was not wearing gloves or shoes, and was suffering from some frostbite on his feet and hands. He was still alert and talking.

“We’re always looking for live people. That’s our goal is to find a live person,” said Fouch. “And a lot of people are really tough. This gentleman didn’t have shoes on when we found him in the morning or mittens or gloves, so he had been out there for some period of time at night. And he still did okay. Sometimes if you keep moving in that situation, you generate enough heat to do okay.”

The rescue area on Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington, New York. Image: DEC.

Due to his injuries and the location off the trail, a hoist was the safest and quickest way to get him to safety. Ranger Martin used a cable to hoist him up to a helicopter, while NYSP Pilot Engle flew them to the hospital.

In addition to this coordination between hunters, the NYSP, and DEC, Fouch said that Becky the basset hound made this happy ending possible.

“I think if the dog had not shown up at Whiteface, that gentleman definitely would have had a different outcome,” said Fouch. “It definitely would have been much harder to find him. He may not have survived the rest of the day and probably not another night. The dog definitely contributed to him being saved so quickly.”