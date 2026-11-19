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I’m cooking all the sides for Thanksgiving this year, which required me to make some kitchen upgrades. I could have saved some real money if I had been able to wait for the Black Friday deals to go into full swing. Amazon just dropped its full cadre of deals and its chock full of kitchen goods. Amazon says the full Black Friday sale runs through November 30, and the list covers stand mixers, air fryers, espresso machines, cookware and thermometers from KitchenAid, Ninja, Breville, Fellow, HexClad and more. Our full list of Amazon Black Friday deals covers more categories.
Top kitchen deals on Amazon for Black Friday
- KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer $349.95 (was $499.99).
- Breville Barista Pro espresso machine $564.95 (was $849.95).
- Vitamix 5200 blender $299.95 (was $499.95).
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro XL 6.5-quart $99.99 (was $189.99).
- Cuisinart TOA-55 air fryer toaster oven $109.95 (was $209.95).
- Staub 4-quart round cocotte $149.99 (was $379.99).
Cuisinart TOA-55 air fryer toaster oven: $109.95 (was $209.95)
Cuisinart TOA-55 air fryer toaster oven $109.95 (was $209.95)
A seven-function air fryer toaster oven for under $110
A toaster oven that air fries saves you from owning both. The Cuisinart TOA-55 air fryer toaster oven is $109.95 against a list price of $209.95. Cuisinart’s listing gives it 1,800 watts, a top temperature of 450 degrees and enough room for a 12-inch pizza. Your full-sized oven will get jealous because you won’t use it.
KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer: $349.95 (was $499.99)
KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer $349.95 (was $499.99)
The tilt-head KitchenAid for under $350
The KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer is the mixer people picture when they hear the word. This one is the KSM150PS in Milkshake, with 10 speeds and a pouring shield that keeps flour in the bowl, and it’s $349.95 (list price $499.99). The hub on the front also runs KitchenAid’s pasta, grinder and spiralizer attachments, which are sold separately. It’s essential kitchen equipment.
Fellow Stagg EKG Pro gooseneck kettle: $159.95 (was $199.95)
Fellow Stagg EKG Pro gooseneck kettle $159.95 (was $199.95)
A pour-over kettle with precise temperature control
This thing is the standard when it comes to boiling water. The Fellow Stagg EKG Pro gooseneck kettle holds the temperature you set, runs a brew timer and can be scheduled to heat before you’re out of bed. This is the 0.9-liter matte black version with a walnut handle, and it’s $159.95, down from $199.95.
Stand mixer and countertop appliance deals from $66.49
- Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo $699.95 (was $999.95).
- Breville Paradice 16 food processor $549.95 (was $699.95).
- KitchenAid 7-quart bowl-lift stand mixer $499.99 (was $649.99).
- Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro $439.95 (was $549.95).
- Vitamix Propel Series 750 blender $359.95 (was $629.95).
- KitchenAid 5.5-quart bowl-lift stand mixer $299.99 (was $499.99).
- Vitamix 5200 blender $299.95 (was $499.95).
- Ninja SLUSHi XL frozen drink maker $297.49 (was $349.99).
- Vitamix Propel Series 510 blender $289.95 (was $499.95).
- KitchenAid Classic 4.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer $279.99 (was $399.99).
- Ninja Double Oven Pro Smart XL $249.99 (was $379.99).
- KitchenAid 8-cup grain and rice cooker $239.99 (was $399.99).
- KitchenAid XL 12-cup grain and rice cooker $229.99 (was $299.99).
- Ninja Artisan 5-in-1 electric pizza oven $229.99 (was $299.99).
- Ninja Foodi Smart Dual Heat Air Fry Oven $229.99 (was $369.99).
- Ninja Foodi Smart 6-in-1 indoor grill and air fryer $199.99 (was $279.99).
- Cuisinart convection bread maker $181.95 (was $259.95).
- Cuisinart TOA-100 digital air fryer toaster oven $179.95 (was $249.95).
- Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System $169.99 (was $259.99).
- Cuisinart automatic ice cream maker $169.95 (was $249.99).
- Ninja Crispi glass air fryer $149.95 (was $179.99).
- Breville Joule Turbo sous vide $149.95 (was $249.95).
- Ninja Professional XL food processor $139.99 (was $199.99).
- Cuisinart FP-110 Core Custom 10-cup food processor $123.51 (was $219.95).
- KitchenAid Pure Power blender $119.99 (was $199.99).
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro XL 6.5-quart $99.99 (was $189.99).
- Instant Pot Vortex XL 6-quart air fryer $85.49 (was $139.99).
- Instant Pot Vortex Plus Mini 4-quart air fryer $66.49 (was $129.99).
Espresso and coffee deals from $59.99
- De’Longhi Eletta Explore espresso machine $1,499.95 (was $1,999.95).
- Fellow Espresso Series 1 espresso machine $1,279.95 (was $1,599.95).
- De’Longhi Rivelia automatic espresso machine $999.00 (was $1,299.95).
- KitchenAid KF6 fully automatic espresso machine $997.49 (was $1,199.99).
- KitchenAid KF3 fully automatic espresso machine $799.95 (was $999.99).
- De’Longhi Magnifica Duo automatic espresso machine $699.95 (was $999.95).
- KitchenAid KF2 fully automatic espresso machine $599.99 (was $799.99).
- Breville Barista Pro espresso machine $564.95 (was $849.95).
- Ninja Luxe Café Premier espresso and coffee machine $499.99 (was $599.99).
- Philips 2300 Series LatteGo espresso machine $499.99 (was $699.99).
- De’Longhi La Specialista Opera espresso machine $499.95 (was $799.95).
- Fellow Aiden precision coffee maker $319.95 (was $399.95).
- Fellow Corvo EKG Pro Studio electric kettle $183.95 (was $229.95).
- Nespresso Vertuo by De’Longhi $161.00 (was $269.00).
- Fellow Opus 2 conical burr grinder $159.95 (was $199.95).
- Ninja CM401 10-cup coffee maker $129.99 (was $169.99).
- KitchenAid KCG8433 burr coffee grinder $124.99 (was $199.99).
- Keurig K-Elite coffee maker $119.99 (was $209.99).
- Keurig K-Supreme Gen 2 coffee maker $109.99 (was $169.99).
- Keurig K-Express coffee maker $59.99 (was $109.99).
Cookware and knife deals from $83.99
- Wüsthof Classic 15-piece knife block set $916.00 (was $1,170.00).
- All-Clad D5 stainless steel 10-piece cookware set $799.95 (was $999.99).
- Made In 10-piece stainless steel cookware set $679.00 (was $799.00).
- All-Clad HA1 ceramic nonstick 10-piece cookware set $549.95 (was $649.99).
- GreenPan Valencia Pro 22-piece cookware set $399.99 (was $599.99).
- KitchenAid 5-ply stainless steel 10-piece cookware set $384.99 (was $549.99).
- Cuisinart 5-ply stainless steel 10-piece cookware set $329.95 (was $499.95).
- HexClad Hybrid 6-piece pot set $299.00 (was $379.00).
- HexClad Hybrid 6-piece frying pan set with lids $299.00 (was $399.00).
- Zwilling Professional S 7-piece knife set $289.99 (was $369.99).
- HexClad Hybrid 4-piece roasting pan set $254.15 (was $299.00).
- Ninja 17-piece knife block set $229.99 (was $399.99).
- KitchenAid hard anodized ceramic 10-piece cookware set $209.99 (was $299.99).
- All-Clad D3 stainless steel fry pan set $199.99 (was $249.99).
- Henckels Clad H3 10-piece stainless steel cookware set $199.99 (was $299.99).
- Henckels Statement 20-piece knife block set $169.99 (was $219.99).
- HexClad 12-quart Hybrid stock pot $159.00 (was $219.00).
- Ninja 11-piece ceramic cookware set $149.99 (was $218.99).
- Staub 4-quart round cocotte $149.99 (was $379.99).
- Our Place Titanium Always Pan Pro $139.00 (was $250.00).
- OXO Everyday stainless steel 10-piece cookware set $129.99 (was $199.99).
- Our Place Titanium Perfect Pot Pro $92.15 (was $215.00).
- Lodge 7.5-quart enameled cast iron Dutch oven $83.99 (was $99.90).
Thermometer, storage and mug deals from $24.99
- ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE $100.00 (was $125.00).
- ThermoWorks Classic Thermapen $84.00 (was $105.00).
- ThermoWorks Sizzle thermometer $55.20 (was $69.00).
- OXO Good Grips 8-piece baking POP container set $54.39 (was $67.99).
- ThermoWorks DOT alarm thermometer $45.60 (was $57.00).
- ThermoWorks ThermoPop 2 thermometer $37.60 (was $47.00).
- Zojirushi 12-ounce stainless steel travel mug $24.99 (was $43.50).
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