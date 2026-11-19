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I’m cooking all the sides for Thanksgiving this year, which required me to make some kitchen upgrades. I could have saved some real money if I had been able to wait for the Black Friday deals to go into full swing. Amazon just dropped its full cadre of deals and its chock full of kitchen goods. Amazon says the full Black Friday sale runs through November 30, and the list covers stand mixers, air fryers, espresso machines, cookware and thermometers from KitchenAid, Ninja, Breville, Fellow, HexClad and more. Our full list of Amazon Black Friday deals covers more categories.

Top kitchen deals on Amazon for Black Friday

Cuisinart TOA-55 air fryer toaster oven: $109.95 (was $209.95)

Cuisinart TOA-55 air fryer toaster oven $109.95 (was $209.95) A seven-function air fryer toaster oven for under $110 Cuisinart See It

A toaster oven that air fries saves you from owning both. The Cuisinart TOA-55 air fryer toaster oven is $109.95 against a list price of $209.95. Cuisinart’s listing gives it 1,800 watts, a top temperature of 450 degrees and enough room for a 12-inch pizza. Your full-sized oven will get jealous because you won’t use it.

KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer: $349.95 (was $499.99)

KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer $349.95 (was $499.99) The tilt-head KitchenAid for under $350 KitchenAid See It

The KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer is the mixer people picture when they hear the word. This one is the KSM150PS in Milkshake, with 10 speeds and a pouring shield that keeps flour in the bowl, and it’s $349.95 (list price $499.99). The hub on the front also runs KitchenAid’s pasta, grinder and spiralizer attachments, which are sold separately. It’s essential kitchen equipment.

Fellow Stagg EKG Pro gooseneck kettle: $159.95 (was $199.95)

Fellow Stagg EKG Pro gooseneck kettle $159.95 (was $199.95) A pour-over kettle with precise temperature control Fellow See It

This thing is the standard when it comes to boiling water. The Fellow Stagg EKG Pro gooseneck kettle holds the temperature you set, runs a brew timer and can be scheduled to heat before you’re out of bed. This is the 0.9-liter matte black version with a walnut handle, and it’s $159.95, down from $199.95.

Stand mixer and countertop appliance deals from $66.49

Espresso and coffee deals from $59.99

Cookware and knife deals from $83.99

Thermometer, storage and mug deals from $24.99