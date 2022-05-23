Whether you’re planning to stream on Twitch, or simply don’t have a ton of space, sometimes it makes sense to play your consoles on a monitor instead of a TV. If your console of choice is the quasi-retired PlayStation 4, you can get a monitor that suits your needs for a very affordable price. Whether you have a standard PS4 or the 4K-capable PS4 Pro, these are the best monitors for PS4.

How we picked the best monitors for PS4

I’ve been writing about TVs, monitors, and PC gaming for the past 10 years, and keep up with new advances in the industry. Between my work at PopSci and writing for TechnoBuffalo, I’ve also tested gaming monitors from many manufacturers over the years.

To select the best monitors for PS4, I drew on my own personal testing experience, as well as reviews from experts specializing in display technology and impressions from consumers. Our top monitors offer the best overall value with a strong balance between refresh rate and price.

What to look for when choosing a gaming monitor

Standard specs for monitors have evolved significantly since the PS4 launched in 2013. Models at every price point support faster refresh rates, higher resolutions, and better display technology. As such, the best gaming monitors available sport specs well beyond the PS4’s capabilities.

The standard PS4 aims to run games in 1080p at 60 frames per second over an HDMI 2.0a connection, which enables high dynamic range (HDR). The more powerful PS4 Pro features support for 4K at 60fps, with support for HDMI 2.0b. In both cases, you have a very specific cap on what your console can do, so it pays to get a monitor that’s just powerful enough to meet those needs.

Size and resolution

When we talk about monitor size, we’re referring to the diagonal length of the screen, from corner to corner, in inches. Resolution refers to the number of pixels on the screen (width by height). Although the PS4 supports a max resolution of 1920×1080 (Full HD), some monitors support 2560×1440 (Quad HD) and 3840×2160 (Ultra HD).

When choosing a monitor, it’s important to remember that the size and resolution are inherently connected when generating a clear picture. A monitor’s size and resolution are linked because the image quality can suffer depending on the combination you get. A large monitor with a low resolution can look blurry, particularly when sitting close.

Since the PS4’s top resolution is 1080p, you’ll want to choose a monitor on the smaller side. We recommend picking up a monitor with a display that’s 27 inches or under; otherwise, your games may not look as sharp as they would on a smaller screen. If you have a PS4 Pro and want to play in 4K, we recommend going all out and getting a large monitor—32 inches or more.

One last thing to keep in mind: Neither the PS4 nor the PS4 Pro support 2560 x 1440 resolution, also known as 1440p or Quad HD. If you’re buying a monitor specifically to play PS4 games, you should avoid buying a 1440p monitor as a reach for the PS4 or a compromise pick for the PS4 Pro.

Refresh rate

Refresh rate, measured in Hertz (Hz), refers to the number of times your monitor can draw and redraw what’s happening on the screen. It’s been a core feature of monitors for years and has only gotten more advanced. Some monitors today top out at 360Hz, which is far more than what a PS4 can support. The higher the frame rate, the smoother the animations. If you play online games like Call of Duty: Vanguard, a higher refresh rate will help you respond more quickly to the action taking place.

Usually, we recommend players buy a gaming monitor with a top refresh rate of 144Hz, which allows players to run most games with uncapped frame rates on a powerful PC. That said, PS4 supports a refresh rate up to only 60fps, so you won’t need a monitor that supports anything higher. (This is especially helpful on the PS4 Pro since many 4K monitors max out at 60Hz.)

There is one extra wrinkle here. The now 18-month-old PlayStation 5 can play some games in 4K resolution at 120fps. If you’re planning to upgrade to the new console in the near future—supplies permitting—it may make sense to buy a 4K monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate. For more advice on futureproofing, check out our guide to the best monitors for PS5.

Panel type

Most monitors use Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) panels lit by LED backlights, and there are a few different types to choose from that offer various levels of quality. For this roundup, we focused on two panel types used most often by display manufacturers: vertical alignment, or VA, and in-plane switching, or IPS.

Monitors with IPS panels offer the best color performance among its peers, often providing 95% or higher of DCI-P3, the widest color gamut used in the film industry. They also tend to bring black levels to their most extreme, making it difficult to distinguish details in dark scenes.

VA panels offer excellent contrast, refresh rates, and response times. They also provide impressive colors, often reaching the Adobe RGB color gamut. Due to the remarkable contrast ratio of VA panels, they work well with HDR content. That said, VA panels tend to have poor viewing angles, so you want to sit directly in front of them to get the best experience.

High dynamic range (HDR)

High dynamic range, or HDR, is a display technology that allows a monitor or TV to show greater detail in scenes with higher contrast. Imagine a game that needs to show dim and bright light simultaneously. With HDR, a monitor can accurately show details in challenging light scenarios and offer richer, more vibrant colors.

The PS4 supports HDR10, an open standard for the tech common among TVs. It calls for screen brightness of up to 1,000 nits. While HDR has been a common feature in TVs for years now, it’s less common in monitors. Generally, monitors that support HDR offer only basic HDR performance, which may be due to the monitor’s limited brightness and lack of local dimming technology, which can dim specific parts of a screen. Generally speaking, you need a brighter screen for HDR to work well—a dim screen will not be able to differentiate between high- and low-lit areas at the same time.

While comparing monitors, you may notice that some monitors list support for HDR according to the VESA DisplayHDR certification program, rather than mentioning HDR10 or Dolby Vision, the most common choices among TVs. The Video Electronics Standards Association, or VESA, ranks HDR performance from best to worst: 1400, 1000, 600, 500, and 400. Often, cheaper monitors with support for HDR will fall on the lower end of the spectrum with a rating of 400. For the best HDR experience while gaming, you want a monitor that offers VESA DisplayHDR 600 or above.

Lastly, since great 1080p monitors with HDR support and high brightness are rare and often expensive, it’s worth noting that not all PS4 games support HDR. Push Square has a list of HDR-compatible PS4 games, which is long but focused on AAA games from the second half of the PS4’s lifespan. Only select games available for PS4 support HDR, including Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Last of Us 2. You may need to enable it on the console and in the game you’re playing to use the feature.

Best monitors for PS4: Reviews & Recommendations

You don’t need a great gaming monitor to get the most of your PS4—you only need 1080p/60Hz. The best monitors for PS4, we believe, go beyond that standard so you can get solid budget or mid-level performance on PC as well, without forcing you to spend more money than you need for an ideal gaming experience on your console of choice.

Best overall: Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ

Buy it used or refurbished: eBay

Why it made the cut: The Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ offers a terrific 27-inch 4K display and peak brightness for HDR gameplay.

Specs

Resolution: 3840×2160

3840×2160 Refresh Rate: 144Hz

144Hz Size: 27-inch

27-inch Ports: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A Panel Type: IPS

IPS HDR: HDR10

Pros

Sharp, vibrant picture

Terrific design

Max peak brightness

Cons

No built-in speakers

4K may be overkill on a 27-inch display

Featuring a 27-inch 4K IPS panel and a refresh rate of 144Hz, the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ is the perfect companion for the PS4 or PS4 Pro. It produces a rich, vibrant picture that’s large enough to let you admire the best PS4 games at their sharpest. The monitor also features a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, allowing users to fully take advantage of the console’s HDR support. There aren’t many PC monitors capable of burning so bright.

The PG27UQ also has plenty of PC-forward features, including Asus Aura Sync RGB lighting, G-Sync support, and a ROG light signal if you feel like casting the ROG logo in your room. You won’t necessarily need any of these to play games on PS4, but they round out a fairly luxurious monitor’s wide-reaching feature set for every kind of player.

Best 4K monitor: Acer Nitro XV282K

Buy it used or refurbished: eBay

Why it made the cut: The Acer Nitro XV282K features a 28-inch 4K IPS display, 144Hz refresh rate, and all the ports you need.

Specs

Resolution: 3480×2160

3480×2160 Refresh Rate: 144Hz

144Hz Size: 28-inch

28-inch Ports: 2 x HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.2, 4 x USB

2 x HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.2, 4 x USB Panel Type: IPS

IPS HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 400

Pros

4K resolution

VESA DisplayHDR 400

HDMI 2.1

Cons

Expensive

With a 28-inch 4K IPS display, 144Hz refresh rate, and two HDMI 2.1 ports, the Acer Nitro XV282K is overkill for the PS4. It’s a much better match for the PS4 Pro or PS5, the latter of which is capable of gaming at 4K 120Hz. Like our budget pick, the Nitro XV282K has an adjustable stand and supports a 1ms response time. It also features two HDMI 2.1 ports, so you can enjoy the benefits of the new standard if you upgrade to a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Best curved monitor: AOC C27G2Z

Buy it used or refurbished: eBay

Why it made the cut: The AOC C27G2Z features a 1500R curve, plenty of ports, and FreeSync support.

Specs

Resolution: 1920×1080

1920×1080 Refresh Rate: 240Hz

240Hz Size: 27-inch

27-inch Ports: 2 x HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2

2 x HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2 Panel Type: IPS

IPS HDR: No

Pros

Curved display

Ample ports

240Hz refresh rate

0.5ms response time

Cons

No HDR

Curved displays aren’t for everyone, since they force you to sit directly front and center, but the AOC C27G2Z makes a strong case for checking one out. The 27-inch VA 1080p display has a 1500R curvature, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.5Ms response time. It’s also Freesync compatible and includes two HDMI 2.0 ports, so you can plug in your PS4 and PC. There’s no HDR and the display is fairly dim at 250 nits, but the 27-inch curved display offers a sharp, immersive experience.

Best HDR monitor: Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX

Buy it used or refurbished: eBay

Why it made the cut: The Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX features a 32-inch 4K display and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits.

Specs

Resolution: 3840×2160

3840×2160 Refresh Rate: 144Hz

144Hz Size: 32-inch

32-inch Ports: 3 x HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4

3 x HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4 Panel Type: IPS

IPS HDR: HDR10

Pros

Big, sharp picture

Ample ports

HDR

Cons

Very expensive

The Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX is a top-flight gaming monitor for any console, not just PS4. The 32-inch 4K display supports a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits, so you’ll really get the full effect of HDR. This monitor features a mini-LED backlight, unlike the other monitors on this list, and features a max brightness of 500 nits. The biggest downside is the monitor is a little large at 32 inches, so if you’re sitting up close, the PS4’s 1080p output might not look amazing. Still, your eyes might not care after getting blasted with 1,400 nits of Bloodborne.

Best budget: Acer CB242Y

Buy it used or refurbished: eBay

Why it made the cut: The Acer CB242Y offers a great 24-inch IPS panel and a fantastic adjustable stand that’s height adjustable and can pivot 90 degrees.

Specs

Resolution: 1920×1080

1920×1080 Refresh Rate: 75Hz

75Hz Size: 24-inch

24-inch Ports: HDMI, VGA

HDMI, VGA Panel Type: IPS

IPS HDR: No

Pros

Small and lightweight

Adjustable stand

Slim display bezels

Cons

250 nit brightness

The Acer CB242Y may seem on the small side at 24 inches, but it’s a perfectly good size for a 1080p display, especially when it’s sitting within arm’s reach on your desk. The 1080p, IPS panel offers great color-accuracy and decent contrast. Normally, its 75Hz refresh rate would disqualify it from consideration, but it’s just the right speed for the PS4. The monitor also supports FreeSync technology, which helps eliminate screen tearing on PC, although the PS4 doesn’t support the feature.

The best part about the Acer CB242Y is its stand, which is height adjustable and can tilt, swivel, and pivot 90 degrees. The stand makes it easy to adjust the monitor for the best possible viewing experience.

FAQs

Q: Does PS4 support DisplayPort? No, the PS4 doesn’t support DisplayPort. The PS4 connects to monitors via an HDMI 1.4 port. Technically, you can connect a PS4 to a monitor’s DisplayPort using an active HDMI-to-DisplayPort adapter. They’re reasonably priced and easy to use, but may disable HDR support. Q: Should I use a TV or monitor for PS4? There’s no right or wrong way to play the PS4. Both monitors and TVs will provide you with an enjoyable experience. The choice comes down to price, size, and where you plan to play games. If you prefer to sit back on the couch while gaming, then a TV is the better option. A monitor can be helpful if you’re trying to stream on Twitch through a PC, or if you prefer a desk-based gaming setup. Both are viable options and will produce an excellent picture. Q: Can any monitor work with PS4? Any monitor with an HDMI 2.0 port and either speakers or a means of connecting an audio source should work with the PS4. For very old monitors, you may need an HDMI-to-VGA adapter or HDMI to DVI adapter to output video. If your monitor doesn’t have speakers or a 3.5mm headphone jack, you can connect a gaming headset to your PS4 or plug in speakers to the console’s optical port.



Realistically, if your monitor doesn’t have an HDMI port, we would recommend looking into an upgrade. Q: Does PS4 support 144Hz? No, the PS4 supports a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz. Even with a 144Hz monitor, your games should run between 30-60Hz. That said, we still generally recommend 144Hz gaming monitors for most players. It will still run your PS4 games at the highest possible framerate, and keeps the door open for better performance on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Final thoughts on the best monitors for PS4

Almost every monitor we researched had the basic specs necessary to make the PS4 shine. Most great monitors far exceed the console’s simple resolution and frame rate needs. Unless you care strongly about high dynamic range, you have a wide array of worthy choices. That said, if you’re buying a new monitor to pair with a PS4, it wouldn’t hurt to choose something with an eye toward what can also get the most out of a PS5.