This Dickies winter clearance sale has pants, jackets, hoodies, flannels, and more up to 70% off

Dickies makes super durable workwear with classic styles and almost everything is on deep clearance right now.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Dickies clothes on winter sale
Revamp your closet with classic workwear. Dickies

I still have a pair of Dickies pants I used to skateboard in during high school. They’re more than 20 years old and they’re still wearable. Right now, you can grab yourself some burly new workwear for absurdly low prices during the Dickies winter clearance sale. The company has more than 100 products up to 50 percent off, with an extra 20 percent discount at checkout when you use code: SAVE20.

This deal drops pants to $25 and some hoodies under $20. You’ll be hard-pressed to find prices like this for lesser quality clothes at cheap big box stores. Grab your preferred color and size while they’re still in stock.

Relaxed Fit Double Knee Jeans — $25.58 with code SAVE20 (was $64.99)

Dickies Relaxed Fit Double Knee jeans
The reinforced knee makes these the most durable pants in your closet.

Dickies
See It

Double-knee work pants add reinforcement where they need it most. If you’re doing garage projects, commuting on a bike, or just want pants that don’t act delicate, this pair is the classic Dickies vibe for less than Five Guys burger and fries.

Water Repellent Fleece-Lined Flannel Shirt Jacket (KHK) — $35.16–$37.56 with code SAVE20 (was $59.99–$62.99)

Dickies Water Repellent Fleece Lined Flannel Shirt
Combine a shirt and a jacket into a shacket.

Dickies
See It

This one’s built like a warm overshirt that doesn’t mind ugly weather. You get a flannel exterior, a fleece-lined interior, and a water-repellent finish. It’s a great all-season option that you can keep in the car or wear every day.

Full Charge Graphic Hoodie — $19.18–$21.58 with code SAVE20 (was $49.99–$52.99)

Dickies Full Charge Graphic Hoodie
You can never have too many hoodies.

Dickies
See It

You can have never too many hoodies, and they’re roughly $20 with this deep discount. It’s soft on the inside, tough on the outside, and has a great graphic that actually looks cool on the front.

