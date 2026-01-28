This Dickies winter clearance sale has pants, jackets, hoodies, flannels, and more up to 70% off

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I still have a pair of Dickies pants I used to skateboard in during high school. They’re more than 20 years old and they’re still wearable. Right now, you can grab yourself some burly new workwear for absurdly low prices during the Dickies winter clearance sale. The company has more than 100 products up to 50 percent off, with an extra 20 percent discount at checkout when you use code: SAVE20.
This deal drops pants to $25 and some hoodies under $20. You’ll be hard-pressed to find prices like this for lesser quality clothes at cheap big box stores. Grab your preferred color and size while they’re still in stock.
Editor’s picks
Relaxed Fit Double Knee Jeans — $25.58 with code SAVE20 (was $64.99)See It
Double-knee work pants add reinforcement where they need it most. If you’re doing garage projects, commuting on a bike, or just want pants that don’t act delicate, this pair is the classic Dickies vibe for less than Five Guys burger and fries.
Water Repellent Fleece-Lined Flannel Shirt Jacket (KHK) — $35.16–$37.56 with code SAVE20 (was $59.99–$62.99)See It
This one’s built like a warm overshirt that doesn’t mind ugly weather. You get a flannel exterior, a fleece-lined interior, and a water-repellent finish. It’s a great all-season option that you can keep in the car or wear every day.
Full Charge Graphic Hoodie — $19.18–$21.58 with code SAVE20 (was $49.99–$52.99)See It
You can have never too many hoodies, and they’re roughly $20 with this deep discount. It’s soft on the inside, tough on the outside, and has a great graphic that actually looks cool on the front.
All the deals
Men’s pants & jeans
- Relaxed Fit Double Knee Jeans $25.58 with code SAVE20 (was $64.99)
- Houston Regular Fit Jeans $35.16 with code SAVE20 (was $59.99)
- Worn In Duck Carpenter Pants $26.36 with code SAVE20 (was $44.99)
- FLEX Relaxed Fit Cargo Pants $20.76 with code SAVE20 (was $34.99)
- FLEX Regular Fit Double Knee Work Pants $20.76 with code SAVE20 (was $34.99)
- Canvas Double Knee Pants $41.56 with code SAVE20 (was $69.99)
- FLEX Skinny Fit Work Pants $20.76 with code SAVE20 (was $34.99)
- FLEX DuraTech Relaxed Fit Ripstop Cargo Pants $35.16 with code SAVE20 (was $59.99)
Men’s jackets & hoodies
- Relaxed Fit Shirt Jacket (K63) $27.18–$29.58 with code SAVE20 (was $69.99–$72.99)
- Relaxed Fit Shirt Jacket (0SL) $27.18–$29.58 with code SAVE20 (was $69.99–$72.99)
- Thermal Lined Fleece Zip Hoodie $17.58 with code SAVE20 (was $44.99)
- Bolivar Zip Hoodie $31.18 with code SAVE20 (was $79.99)
- Plentywood Hoodie $44.76 with code SAVE20 (was $74.99)
- High Pile Fleece Lined Full Zip Hoodie $41.56 with code SAVE20 (was $69.99)
- Oakport Coaches Jacket $38.36 with code SAVE20 (was $64.99)
- Fort Smith Jacket $56.76 with code SAVE20 (was $94.99)
- Duck Canvas High Pile Fleece Lined Jacket $59.16–$61.56 with code SAVE20 (was $99.99–$102.99)
- Duck Canvas High Pile Fleece Lined Vest $41.56–$43.96 with code SAVE20 (was $69.99–$72.99)
- Water Repellent Duck Hooded Shirt Jacket $38.36–$40.76 with code SAVE20 (was $64.99–$67.99)
- Water Repellent Flannel Hooded Shirt Jacket (0CH) $51.99–$54.39 with code SAVE20 (before code: $64.99–$67.99)
- Water Repellent Flannel Hooded Shirt Jacket (A49) $25.58–$27.98 with code SAVE20 (was $64.99–$67.99)
- Water Repellent Flannel Hooded Shirt Jacket (K74) $25.58–$27.98 with code SAVE20 (was $64.99–$67.99)
- Water Repellent Fleece-Lined Flannel Shirt Jacket (KHK) $35.16–$37.56 with code SAVE20 (was $59.99–$62.99)
- Water Repellent Fleece-Lined Flannel Shirt Jacket (D06) $35.16–$37.56 with code SAVE20 (was $59.99–$62.99)
- Water Repellent Fleece-Lined Flannel Shirt Jacket (K65) $35.16–$37.56 with code SAVE20 (was $59.99–$62.99)
- Water Repellent Fleece-Lined Flannel Shirt Jacket (K72) $35.16–$37.56 with code SAVE20 (was $80.00)
- Water Repellent Fleece-Lined Flannel Shirt Jacket (0BD) $47.99–$50.39 with code SAVE20 (before code: $59.99–$62.99)
- FLEX DuraTech Relaxed Fit Duck Cargo Pants $35.16 with code SAVE20 (was $59.99)
- FLEX Cooling Regular Fit Pants (0DS) $26.36 with code SAVE20 (was $44.99)
- FLEX Cooling Regular Fit Pants (0MS) $26.36 with code SAVE20 (was $44.99)
Men’s shirts & tees
- Gallatin Button-Up Shirt $19.18 with code SAVE20 (was $49.99)
- Henley Thermal Shirt (OT9) $15.18–$17.58 with code SAVE20 (was $39.99–$42.99)
- Henley Thermal Shirt (0CH) $15.18–$17.58 with code SAVE20 (was $39.99–$42.99)
- Henley Thermal Shirt (0DM) $15.18–$17.58 with code SAVE20 (was $39.99–$42.99)
- Slayden Garment Dyed T-Shirt $21.58 with code SAVE20 (was $54.99)
- Bolivar Graphic T-Shirt $13.58 with code SAVE20 (was $34.99)
- Christiana T-Shirt $11.18 with code SAVE20 (was $29.99)
- Eagle Graphic T-Shirt $11.18–$13.58 with code SAVE20 (was $24.99–$27.99)
- Heavyweight Long Sleeve Henley T-Shirt $17.56–$19.96 with code SAVE20 (was $29.99–$32.99)
- Lynnville Short Sleeve Work Shirt $17.58 with code SAVE20 (was $44.99)
- Lewistown Long Sleeve Work Shirt $23.18 with code SAVE20 (was $59.99)
- Duck Canvas Long Sleeve Utility Shirt $29.58 with code SAVE20 (was $64.99–$74.99)
- Forest Check Shirt $32.76 with code SAVE20 (was $54.99)
- Mechanic Denim Shirt $41.56 with code SAVE20 (was $69.99)
- FLEX Ripstop Long Sleeve Shirt $26.36 with code SAVE20 (was $44.99)
- Long Sleeve Flannel Work Shirt (K65) $23.16–$25.56 with code SAVE20 (was $39.99–$42.99)
- Long Sleeve Flannel Work Shirt (K74) $23.16–$25.56 with code SAVE20 (was $39.99–$42.99)
- Long Sleeve Flannel Work Shirt (K63) $23.16–$25.56 with code SAVE20 (was $39.99)
- Sacramento Shirt $23.18 with code SAVE20 (was $59.99)
- Williston T-Shirt $17.56 with code SAVE20 (was $29.99)
- Burns Graphic T-Shirt $17.56 with code SAVE20 (was $29.99)
- Statesville Graphic T-Shirt $20.76 with code SAVE20 (was $34.99)
- York Striped T-Shirt $35.16 with code SAVE20 (was $59.99)
- Mike Anderson Graphic T-Shirt $17.56 with code SAVE20 (was $29.99)
- Mike Anderson Work Shirt $28.76 with code SAVE20 (was $49.00)
- Short Sleeve Woven Shirt $20.99–$22.79 with code SAVE20 (was $34.99–$37.99)
- Plentywood Short Sleeve T-Shirt $17.56 with code SAVE20 (was $29.99)
- Plentywood Long Sleeve T-Shirt $23.16 with code SAVE20 (was $39.99)
- Ruston Sweater $27.18 with code SAVE20 (was $69.99)
- Mike Anderson Lined Shirt Jacket $43.96 with code SAVE20 (was $74.00)
- Full Charge Graphic Hoodie $19.18–$21.58 with code SAVE20 (was $49.99–$52.99)
Premium 1922 & waxed canvas
- Dickies 1922 Long Sleeve Shirt $75.18 with code SAVE20 (was $188.00)
- Dickies 1922 Short Sleeve Shirt $71.18 with code SAVE20 (was $178.00)
- Dickies 1922 Short Sleeve Work Shirt $71.18 with code SAVE20 (was $178.00)
- Waxed Canvas Double Front Bib Overalls $77.56–$79.96 with code SAVE20 (was $129.99–$132.99)
- Waxed Canvas Chore Coat $95.16–$97.56 with code SAVE20 (was $159.99–$162.99)
- Waxed Canvas Service Jacket $83.16–$85.56 with code SAVE20 (was $139.99–$142.99)
Skateboarding & collaborations
- Dickies Skateboarding Relaxed Fit Utility Jeans $23.18 with code SAVE20 (was $59.99)
- Dickies Skateboarding Heavyweight Duck Shirt $27.18 with code SAVE20 (was $69.99)
- Dickies X Thrasher Double Knee Pants $35.16 with code SAVE20 (was $59.99)
- Mike Anderson Loose Fit Jeans $40.76 with code SAVE20 (was $69.00)
- Mike Anderson Loose Fit Work Pants $35.16 with code SAVE20 (was $59.00)
- Mike Anderson Skateboarding Backpack $47.16 with code SAVE20 (was $79.99)
- Dickies X Spitfire Kid’s Double Knee Pants $26.36 with code SAVE20 (was $44.99)
- Dickies X Spitfire Kid’s Flannel Cuff Pants $26.36 with code SAVE20 (was $44.99)
Women’s pants & overalls
- Women’s Relaxed Fit Carpenter Pants (BKX) $23.18 with code SAVE20 (was $49.99)
- Women’s Relaxed Fit Carpenter Pants (0BD) $23.18 with code SAVE20 (was $49.99)
- Women’s Relaxed Fit Carpenter Pants (0IP) $23.18 with code SAVE20 (was $49.99)
- Women’s Relaxed Fit Carpenter Pants (0DB) $23.18 with code SAVE20 (was $49.99)
- Women’s Relaxed Fit Carpenter Pants (0DN) $23.18 with code SAVE20 (was $49.99)
- Women’s Relaxed Fit Carpenter Pants (CL9) $23.18 with code SAVE20 (was $49.99)
- Women’s Relaxed Fit Carpenter Pants (0ER) $23.18 with code SAVE20 (was $49.99)
- Women’s Relaxed Fit Cropped Cargo Pants $30.79 with code SAVE20 (was $54.99)
- Women’s Low Rise Work Pants $17.56 with code SAVE20 (was $29.99)
- Women’s 247 Loose Fit Pants $32.76 with code SAVE20 (was $54.99)
- Women’s FLEX Slim Fit Bootcut Pants $21.56 with code SAVE20 (was $34.99)
- Women’s Relaxed Fit Bib Overalls (K67) $35.16–$37.56 with code SAVE20 (was $59.99–$80.00)
- Women’s Relaxed Fit Bib Shortalls, 7″ $29.56 with code SAVE20 (was $49.99)
Women’s jackets & layers
- Women’s Fleece Lined Duck Canvas Jacket $59.16 with code SAVE20 (was $99.99–$130.00)
- Women’s Flannel Shacket $35.16 with code SAVE20 (was $59.99)
Accessories
- Classic Cuffed Knit Beanie $11.16 with code SAVE20 (was $19.99)
- Dickies Patch Trucker Hat $17.56 with code SAVE20 (was $29.99)
Kids’ picks
- Boys’ Duck Carpenter Pants (4–20) $23.16 with code SAVE20 (was $39.99)
