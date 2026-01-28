This Dickies winter clearance sale has pants, jackets, hoodies, flannels, and more up to 70% off

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I still have a pair of Dickies pants I used to skateboard in during high school. They’re more than 20 years old and they’re still wearable. Right now, you can grab yourself some burly new workwear for absurdly low prices during the Dickies winter clearance sale. The company has more than 100 products up to 50 percent off, with an extra 20 percent discount at checkout when you use code: SAVE20.

This deal drops pants to $25 and some hoodies under $20. You’ll be hard-pressed to find prices like this for lesser quality clothes at cheap big box stores. Grab your preferred color and size while they’re still in stock.

Editor’s picks

Double-knee work pants add reinforcement where they need it most. If you’re doing garage projects, commuting on a bike, or just want pants that don’t act delicate, this pair is the classic Dickies vibe for less than Five Guys burger and fries.

This one’s built like a warm overshirt that doesn’t mind ugly weather. You get a flannel exterior, a fleece-lined interior, and a water-repellent finish. It’s a great all-season option that you can keep in the car or wear every day.

You can have never too many hoodies, and they’re roughly $20 with this deep discount. It’s soft on the inside, tough on the outside, and has a great graphic that actually looks cool on the front.

All the deals

Men’s pants & jeans

Men’s jackets & hoodies

Men’s shirts & tees

Premium 1922 & waxed canvas

Skateboarding & collaborations

Women’s pants & overalls

Women’s jackets & layers

Accessories

Kids’ picks

Boys’ Duck Carpenter Pants (4–20) $23.16 with code SAVE20 (was $39.99)

