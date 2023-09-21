Since filmmaker George Lucas introduced audiences to the ways of the Jedi with Star Wars (now titled A New Hope) in 1977, the chronicles of that galaxy far, far away have grown to 11 movies, nine animated shows, five TV series, and a slew of non-canon shows, miniseries, video games, books, and other media. Even if you just stick to the canon stuff, it can be overwhelming, especially if you’re trying to figure out how to watch Star Wars in order.

But before we get into it, we’ll emphasize that there really isn’t a “correct” viewing order. There are several ways to enjoy the Star Wars universe as you proceed along your Jedi journey, and you may even be able to create your own method.

Watch the Star Wars movies in order of release

The Star Wars movie timeline spans several decades, starting with the original trilogy in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The prequel trilogy dropped in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and the sequel trilogy hit theaters in the 2010s. Various standalone films were released intermittently throughout this timeline, offering fans opportunities to explore specific characters and events more deeply.

By choosing to watch the Star Wars movies in theatrical release order, you’ll experience what it was like to grow up with the series. Although this order doesn’t necessarily provide you with a cohesive timeline, each trilogy can stand on its own. They demonstrate complete arcs for key characters, yet tie in beautifully with the other trilogies.

Sequel trilogy

Set decades after the events of the original trilogy, the sequel trilogy introduces a new generation of characters. It’s the first time audiences get to see Rey, Finn, Kylo Ren, and others, and there are plenty of appearances by beloved characters such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, and Han Solo. These films explore themes of redemption, identity, and the ongoing struggle between the light and dark sides of the Force.

If you want to throw in the two related movies that are not part of the trilogies, you can watch the Star Wars movies in this order:

A New Hope The Empire Strikes Back Return of the Jedi The Phantom Menace Attack of the Clones Revenge of the Sith The Force Awakens Rogue One (2016 movie) The Last Jedi Solo (2018 movie) The Rise of Skywalker

How to watch the Star Wars movies in chronological order

If you’re a fan of linear storytelling, you may want to watch the Star Wars movies in chronological order. This means starting with Episode I: The Phantom Menace, and progressing through the prequel trilogy before moving on to the original trilogy and concluding with the sequel trilogy. This will allow you to experience the story in the order in which events occur within the Star Wars universe. This list includes the two Star Wars universe theatrical releases that aren’t part of the trilogies: The Phantom Menace Attack of the Clones Revenge of the Sith Solo Rogue One A New Hope The Empire Strikes Back Return of the Jedi The Force Awakens The Last Jedi The Rise of Skywalker

Machete Order

The Machete Order is a unique Star Wars viewing experience designed by fan Rod Hilton. It skips Episode I: The Phantom Menace because some viewers deem it less relevant to the overall narrative. Machete Order preserves Darth Vader’s true identity until The Empire Strikes Back, enhancing the viewing experience and allowing for a more emotional and dramatic storyline.

Episode IV: A New Hope Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back Episode II: Attack of the Clones Episode III: Revenge of the Sith Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

How to watch Star Wars in order—all of it

FAQs