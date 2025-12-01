Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals drop dozens of Lego sets to clearance prices

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Legos are fun no matter who you are. They make great gifts, they encourage imagination, and they’re almost all on sale at Walmart for Cyber Monday. This collection of deals runs the gamut from massive sets to basic beginner collections. You get Marvel, Star Wars and tons of other IP options as well. If you’re going to buy Legos as a gift this holiday season (and you probably should), this it the time to buy them.
LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree – $39.98 (was $49.99)See It
This 878-piece set lets you build a detailed bonsai tree complete with adjustable branches and a choice between green leaves or pink cherry blossoms. It’s a surprisingly meditative build that results in a display piece sophisticated enough for your desk or bookshelf. The included planter and decorative pebbles add an extra layer of zen—no watering required.
LEGO Technic McLaren Formula E Race Car – $34.98 (was $49.99)See It
This 330-piece Formula E racer captures McLaren’s electric racing machine with working steering, suspension, and a pull-back motor. The Technic line delivers mechanical authenticity that appeals to engineering minds, and this particular model showcases the aerodynamics and design philosophy behind modern electric motorsport. It’s a solid introduction to Technic building without the thousand-piece commitment.
LEGO City 4×4 Fire Truck – $19.00 (was $34.99)See It
At nearly half off, this 455-piece fire truck offers serious value. The set includes a deployable ladder, working hose, and a detailed cab interior, plus three minifigures. While it’s marketed toward kids, the build quality and functional features make it a respectable display piece or gift. The 4×4 design gives it a more rugged aesthetic than your typical fire engine.
More LEGO Deals at Walmart
Botanicals & Display Sets
- LEGO Botanicals Tiny Plants – $39.95 (was $49.99)
- LEGO Creator Flowers in Watering Can – $23.95 (was $29.99)
- LEGO Botanicals Mini Orchid – $23.95 (was $29.99)
- LEGO Botanicals Lucky Bamboo – $23.95 (was $29.99)
- LEGO Botanicals Happy Plants – $18.39 (was $22.99)
- LEGO Icons Chrysanthemum – $29.97
- LEGO Icons Plum Blossom – $29.97
- LEGO Icons Kingfisher – $39.97 (was $49.99)
- LEGO Wednesday Black Dahlia Flower – $22.39 (was $27.99)
Speed Champions & Racing
- LEGO Speed Champions Lamborghini Revuelto & Huracán STO – $42.49 (was $49.99)
- LEGO Speed Champions Mercedes G63 & SL63 – $25.00 (was $44.98)
- LEGO Speed Champions Aston Martin Safety Car – $25.00 (was $44.98)
- LEGO Speed Champions BMW M4 GT3 & Hybrid V8 – $25.00 (was $44.96)
- LEGO Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Honda S2000 – $24.97 (was $26.99)
- LEGO Speed Champions Porsche 911 GT3 RS – $23.97 (was $26.99)
- LEGO Speed Champions Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat – $22.94 (was $26.99)
- LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari SF-24 – $21.55 (was $26.99)
- LEGO Speed Champions Red Bull RB20 – $21.59 (was $26.99)
- LEGO Speed Champions Mercedes F1 W15 – $21.59 (was $26.99)
- LEGO Speed Champions Aston Martin AMR24 – $21.99 (was $26.99)
- LEGO Speed Champions Visa RB VCARB 01 – $22.56 (was $26.99)
- LEGO Speed Champions Sauber C44 – $21.55 (was $26.99)
- LEGO Speed Champions Williams FW46 – $21.55 (was $26.99)
- LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari F40 – $21.99 (was $26.99)
- LEGO Speed Champions Next Gen Camaro – $21.55 (was $26.99)
- LEGO Speed Champions Bugatti Centodieci – $21.99 (was $26.99)
- LEGO Speed Champions Nissan GT-R – $19.97 (was $24.99)
Technic
- LEGO Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie – $52.70 (was $64.99)
- LEGO Technic Surface Space Loader – $27.95 (was $34.99)
- LEGO Technic Mack LR Garbage Truck – $26.49 (was $32.99)
- LEGO Technic Bush Plane – $22.35 (was $27.99)
- LEGO Technic Monster Jam DIGatron – $22.39 (was $27.99)
- LEGO Technic Monster Jam ThunderROARus – $22.49 (was $27.99)
- LEGO Technic McLaren Extreme E – $21.55 (was $26.99)
- LEGO Technic Off-Road Race Buggy – $15.99 (was $19.99)
- LEGO Technic Backhoe Loader – $9.97
- LEGO Technic Skid-Steer Loader – $4.97
Star Wars
- LEGO Star Wars Clone Wars & Mandalorian Gift Set – $45.00 (was $62.97)
- LEGO Star Wars Acclamator – $39.99 (was $49.99)
- LEGO Star Wars Ahsoka Interceptor – $35.99 (was $44.99)
- LEGO Star Wars Clone Troopers Battle Pack – $35.95 (was $44.99)
- LEGO Star Wars Jedi Bob’s Starfighter – $31.99 (was $39.99)
- LEGO Star Wars Clone Trooper Battle Pack – $23.99 (was $29.99)
- LEGO Star Wars Ambush on Mandalore – $16.99 (was $19.99)
- LEGO Star Wars Paz Vizsla Battle – $19.99 (was $39.99)
- LEGO Star Wars Microfighter Jedi Starfighter – $9.40 (was $10.49)
- LEGO Star Wars Death Trooper Battle Pack – $18.39 (was $22.99)
- LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech – $11.18 (was $15.99)
- LEGO Star Wars Rex Y-Wing Microfighter – $8.79 (was $12.99)
Harry Potter
- LEGO Harry Potter Knight Bus Adventure – $39.99 (was $49.99)
- LEGO Harry Potter Herbology Class – $39.99 (was $49.99)
- LEGO Harry Potter Dobby – $28.00 (was $34.97)
- LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Boathouse – $24.99 (was $37.99)
- LEGO Harry Potter Fawkes – $18.39 (was $22.99)
- LEGO Harry Potter Flying Ford Anglia – $9.59 (was $14.99)
Minecraft
- LEGO Minecraft Gift Set – $45.00 (was $60.95)
- LEGO Minecraft Trial Chamber – $31.95 (was $39.99)
- LEGO Minecraft Woodland Mansion Fight – $41.49 (was $49.99)
- LEGO Minecraft The Creeper – $31.95 (was $39.99)
- LEGO Minecraft Nether Portal Ambush – $30.35 (was $37.99)
- LEGO Minecraft TNT Jungle House – $25.49 (was $29.99)
- LEGO Minecraft Mooshroom House – $42.49 (was $49.99)
- LEGO Minecraft Armadillo Mine – $23.99 (was $29.99)
- LEGO Minecraft Cherry Blossom Garden – $22.49 (was $27.99)
- LEGO Minecraft Baby Pig House – $16.99 (was $19.99)
- LEGO Minecraft Warden Encounter – $15.95 (was $19.99)
- LEGO Minecraft The Armory – $15.99 (was $19.99)
- LEGO Minecraft Illager Desert Patrol – $11.19 (was $14.00)
- LEGO Minecraft Steve’s Desert Expedition – $7.35 (was $10.99)
Marvel & DC
- LEGO Marvel Captain America vs Thanos – $31.95 (was $39.99)
- LEGO Marvel Captain America Figure – $29.93 (was $34.98)
- LEGO Marvel Hulk Truck vs Thanos – $27.99 (was $34.99)
- LEGO Marvel Iron Man & War Machine vs Hammer Drones – $18.39 (was $22.99)
- LEGO DC Superman Mech vs Lex Luthor – $11.99 (was $14.99)
Super Mario
- LEGO Mario Interactive Mario Vehicle – $41.99 (was $49.99)
- LEGO Mario Kart Wario & King Boo – $39.95 (was $49.99)
- LEGO Mario Interactive Peach Vehicle – $36.95 (was $49.99)
- LEGO Mario Party at Toad’s House – $23.99 (was $29.99)
- LEGO Mario Kart Donkey Kong – $23.49 (was $34.99)
- LEGO Mario Kart Standard Kit – $15.99 (was $19.99)
- LEGO Mario Captain Toad’s Camp – $10.00 (was $14.99)
LEGO City
- LEGO City Built For Speed Gift Set – $25.00 (was $39.96)
- LEGO City Donut Truck – $15.99 (was $19.99)
- LEGO City Lifeguard Rescue Truck – $19.99 (was $24.99)
- LEGO City Burger Truck – $15.99 (was $19.99)
- LEGO City Train Switch Tracks – $12.80 (was $15.99)
- LEGO City Go-Karts & Race Drivers – $8.49 (was $9.99)
- LEGO City Police Motorcycle Chase – $7.99 (was $9.99)
- LEGO City Airplane vs Hospital Bed Race Car Pack – $6.79 (was $9.00)
LEGO Friends & Animal Crossing
- LEGO Friends Explore Outdoors Gift Set – $25.00 (was $44.98)
- LEGO Friends Vintage Fashion Store – $35.99 (was $44.99)
- LEGO Animal Crossing Able Sisters – $31.99 (was $39.99)
- LEGO Friends Pet Accessories – $31.99 (was $39.99)
- LEGO Bluey Beach & Family Car Trip – $24.00 (was $29.99)
- LEGO Friends Candy Store – $23.99 (was $29.99)
- LEGO Animal Crossing Dodo Airlines – $23.00 (was $37.99)
- LEGO Animal Crossing Goldie’s Cozy House – $18.39 (was $22.99)
- LEGO Friends Ice Cream Truck – $16.99 (was $19.99)
- LEGO Bluey Playground Fun – $15.99 (was $19.99)
- LEGO Friends Road-Trip Travel Car – $15.99 (was $19.99)
- LEGO Friends Archery Range – $11.19 (was $14.99)
- LEGO Animal Crossing Stargazing with Celeste – $6.39 (was $9.00)
Disney & Other Licensed Sets
- LEGO Disney Frozen Advent Calendar – $24.00 (was $44.99)
- LEGO DUPLO Winnie-the-Pooh Birthday Party – $15.99 (was $19.99)
- LEGO Wicked Glinda’s Wedding Day – $33.99 (was $39.99)
- LEGO Cinderella’s Dress – $31.99 (was $39.99)
- LEGO Moana 2 Heihei – $31.99 (was $39.99)
- LEGO Wicked Elphaba’s Retreat – $23.79 (was $27.99)
- LEGO Disney 101 Dalmatians – $19.96 (was $24.99)
- LEGO ONE PIECE Windmill Village Hut – $24.96 (was $29.99)
- LEGO Fortnite Supply Llama – $31.95 (was $39.99)
- LEGO Horizon Adventures Aloy & Varl – $35.99 (was $44.99)
- LEGO Sonic Egg Crusher Mech – $35.99 (was $44.99)
- LEGO Sonic Campfire Clash – $15.99 (was $19.99)
- LEGO Jurassic World Baby Dinosaur Dolores – $22.39 (was $27.99)
- LEGO Jurassic World Raptor Off-Road Escape – $31.99 (was $39.99)
- LEGO DUPLO Cars Doc’s Garage – $23.99 (was $29.99)
- LEGO DUPLO Bluey Ice Cream Trip – $23.99 (was $29.99)
- LEGO DUPLO Peppa Pig Camping Trip – $16.99 (was $19.99)
- LEGO Minifigures Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – $4.97 (was $14.95)
LEGO Creator & NINJAGO
- LEGO NINJAGO Dragonian Village – $31.99 (was $39.99)
- LEGO NINJAGO Spinjitzu Temple – $33.99 (was $39.99)
- LEGO Creator Retro Camera – $23.99 (was $29.99)
- LEGO NINJAGO Lloyd Pull-Back Car – $21.24 (was $24.99)
- LEGO Creator Pink Flamingo – $21.24 (was $24.99)
- LEGO NINJAGO Race Car Duel – $19.59 (was $22.99)
- LEGO NINJAGO Forest Dragon – $16.99 (was $19.99)
- LEGO Creator Exotic Parrot – $15.98 (was $19.99)
- LEGO Creator Tropical Toucan – $14.39 (was $17.99)
- LEGO Creator Red Dragon – $8.49 (was $9.99)
- LEGO Creator Magical Unicorn – $6.79 (was $9.99)
- LEGO NINJAGO Zane’s Battle Suit – $6.31 (was $9.86)
LEGO DUPLO & Classic
- LEGO DUPLO Buildable People – $39.95 (was $49.99)
- LEGO DUPLO Hopsy’s Castle Game – $35.99 (was $44.99)
- LEGO DUPLO 3-in-1 Animals on Wheels – $31.99 (was $39.99)
- LEGO Classic Brick Box – $29.95
- LEGO DUPLO My First Shape Sorter – $29.74 (was $34.99)
- LEGO DUPLO Airport – $27.99 (was $34.99)
- LEGO Classic Creative Pets – $27.99 (was $34.99)
- LEGO DUPLO Big Feelings – $23.95 (was $29.99)
- LEGO DUPLO Fire Engine – $23.95 (was $29.99)
- LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box – $17.99 (was $34.99)
- LEGO DUPLO Animal Train – $16.99 (was $19.99)
- LEGO DUPLO My First – $16.19 (was $29.99)
- LEGO DUPLO Caring for Bees – $15.99 (was $19.99)
- LEGO DUPLO Floating Animal Train – $15.99 (was $19.99)
- LEGO Creative Suitcase – $15.99 (was $19.99)
- LEGO DUPLO Bath Time Routine – $10.08
- LEGO Classic Blue Baseplate – $6.69 (was $7.99)
Small Sets & Stocking Stuffers
- LEGO Christmas Table Decoration – $23.99 (was $44.99)
- LEGO DREAMZzz Logan Mighty Panda – $23.99 (was $29.99)
- LEGO Technic Lush Cave Fight – $12.95
- LEGO Animal Crossing Julian Painting – $14.39
- LEGO Spring Animal Playground – $7.50 (was $12.99)
- LEGO Botanicals Field Flowers – $4.97
