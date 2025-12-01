Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals drop dozens of Lego sets to clearance prices

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Legos are fun no matter who you are. They make great gifts, they encourage imagination, and they’re almost all on sale at Walmart for Cyber Monday. This collection of deals runs the gamut from massive sets to basic beginner collections. You get Marvel, Star Wars and tons of other IP options as well. If you’re going to buy Legos as a gift this holiday season (and you probably should), this it the time to buy them.

This 878-piece set lets you build a detailed bonsai tree complete with adjustable branches and a choice between green leaves or pink cherry blossoms. It’s a surprisingly meditative build that results in a display piece sophisticated enough for your desk or bookshelf. The included planter and decorative pebbles add an extra layer of zen—no watering required.

This 330-piece Formula E racer captures McLaren’s electric racing machine with working steering, suspension, and a pull-back motor. The Technic line delivers mechanical authenticity that appeals to engineering minds, and this particular model showcases the aerodynamics and design philosophy behind modern electric motorsport. It’s a solid introduction to Technic building without the thousand-piece commitment.

At nearly half off, this 455-piece fire truck offers serious value. The set includes a deployable ladder, working hose, and a detailed cab interior, plus three minifigures. While it’s marketed toward kids, the build quality and functional features make it a respectable display piece or gift. The 4×4 design gives it a more rugged aesthetic than your typical fire engine.

