Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals drop dozens of Lego sets to clearance prices

Whether you're buying them as a gift or keeping them for yourself, these are the best Lego prices you're going to find on Cyber Monday.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Lego cyber monday deals
We'll take one of each, please. Lego

Legos are fun no matter who you are. They make great gifts, they encourage imagination, and they’re almost all on sale at Walmart for Cyber Monday. This collection of deals runs the gamut from massive sets to basic beginner collections. You get Marvel, Star Wars and tons of other IP options as well. If you’re going to buy Legos as a gift this holiday season (and you probably should), this it the time to buy them.

LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree – $39.98 (was $49.99)

Lego Bonsai tree on sale for Cyber Monday
The pink flowers really pop.

Lego
This 878-piece set lets you build a detailed bonsai tree complete with adjustable branches and a choice between green leaves or pink cherry blossoms. It’s a surprisingly meditative build that results in a display piece sophisticated enough for your desk or bookshelf. The included planter and decorative pebbles add an extra layer of zen—no watering required.

LEGO Technic McLaren Formula E Race Car – $34.98 (was $49.99)

Lego F1 car cyber monday deal
Just try to resist saying “vroom, vroom” when you put it together. You can’t.

Lego
This 330-piece Formula E racer captures McLaren’s electric racing machine with working steering, suspension, and a pull-back motor. The Technic line delivers mechanical authenticity that appeals to engineering minds, and this particular model showcases the aerodynamics and design philosophy behind modern electric motorsport. It’s a solid introduction to Technic building without the thousand-piece commitment.

LEGO City 4×4 Fire Truck – $19.00 (was $34.99)

Lego 4x4 playset on sale for Cyber Monday
Get some gravel from outside and take this thing off-roading.

Lego
At nearly half off, this 455-piece fire truck offers serious value. The set includes a deployable ladder, working hose, and a detailed cab interior, plus three minifigures. While it’s marketed toward kids, the build quality and functional features make it a respectable display piece or gift. The 4×4 design gives it a more rugged aesthetic than your typical fire engine.

More LEGO Deals at Walmart

Botanicals & Display Sets

Speed Champions & Racing

Technic

Star Wars

Harry Potter

Minecraft

Marvel & DC

Super Mario

LEGO City

LEGO Friends & Animal Crossing

Disney & Other Licensed Sets

LEGO Creator & NINJAGO

LEGO DUPLO & Classic

Small Sets & Stocking Stuffers

 
