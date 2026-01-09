Razer gaming gear is on sale at Amazon right now—keyboards, headsets, mics, and controllers up to 50% off

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

This is the year you stop blaming your lackluster gaming skills on your setup. Right now, Amazon has a solid spread of Razer gear discounted, including compact keyboards, lightweight headsets, streamer-friendly mics, and a couple of legit controllers for console and mobile play. If you want to sanity-check categories before you click, PopSci’s guides to the best mechanical keyboards, best gaming headsets, and the best mics for streaming are a good place to start.

For the person who wants cleaner voice chat Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless PlayStation Gaming Headset (White) $99 Sound plays a surprisingly large role in competitive game sessions. Razer

This headset includes a detachable mic, runs wirelessly via a USB-C dongle, and also supports Bluetooth—handy if you bounce between PS5 and a laptop. Razer claims up to 70 hours of battery life, so you can go a long time before you’re hunting for a charging cable.

For the person who keeps running out of mouse room Razer BlackWidow V4 Mini HyperSpeed Wireless 65% Gaming Keyboard $88 Get maximum performance while using up minimal desk space. Razer See It

A 65% layout saves desk space (and your mouse hand’s sanity). It supports both low-latency wireless and Bluetooth, and the hot-swappable design makes it easy to change how the board feels without buying a whole new keyboard. On paper, it can run up to 200 hours between charges depending on how you use the lighting.

For the person who takes controllers personally Razer Wolverine V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Controller (Black) $130 Get the best possible controller experience. Razer See It

If you like extra buttons and quicker inputs, this one brings six remappable controls plus hair-trigger options for shooters. It uses Razer’s HyperSpeed wireless connection and is built for PS5 and PC play, so you can keep the same muscle memory whether you’re on console or your desk setup.

