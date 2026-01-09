Razer gaming gear is on sale at Amazon right now—keyboards, headsets, mics, and controllers up to 50% off

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
This is the year you stop blaming your lackluster gaming skills on your setup. Right now, Amazon has a solid spread of Razer gear discounted, including compact keyboards, lightweight headsets, streamer-friendly mics, and a couple of legit controllers for console and mobile play. If you want to sanity-check categories before you click, PopSci’s guides to the best mechanical keyboards, best gaming headsets, and the best mics for streaming are a good place to start.
Editor’s picks
For the person who wants cleaner voice chat
Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless PlayStation Gaming Headset (White) $99
This headset includes a detachable mic, runs wirelessly via a USB-C dongle, and also supports Bluetooth—handy if you bounce between PS5 and a laptop. Razer claims up to 70 hours of battery life, so you can go a long time before you’re hunting for a charging cable.
For the person who keeps running out of mouse room
Razer BlackWidow V4 Mini HyperSpeed Wireless 65% Gaming Keyboard $88See It
A 65% layout saves desk space (and your mouse hand’s sanity). It supports both low-latency wireless and Bluetooth, and the hot-swappable design makes it easy to change how the board feels without buying a whole new keyboard. On paper, it can run up to 200 hours between charges depending on how you use the lighting.
For the person who takes controllers personally
Razer Wolverine V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Controller (Black) $130See It
If you like extra buttons and quicker inputs, this one brings six remappable controls plus hair-trigger options for shooters. It uses Razer’s HyperSpeed wireless connection and is built for PS5 and PC play, so you can keep the same muscle memory whether you’re on console or your desk setup.
All the Razer deals by category
Keyboard deals
- Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini 60% Esports Gaming Keyboard (Black) $139.99 (22% off)
- Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini 60% Esports Gaming Keyboard (White) $136.99 (24% off)
- Razer BlackWidow V4 Mini HyperSpeed Wireless 65% Gaming Keyboard $87.99 (32% off)
PC and multi-platform headset deals
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset (Black) $31.99 (47% off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset (Green) $49.99 (17% off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset (White) $35.99 (40% off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset (Quartz Pink) $37.89 (37% off)
- Razer Kraken V3 X Wired USB Gaming Headset $39.98 (43% off)
- Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming Headset (Black) $67.29 (33% off)
- Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming Headset (Mercury White) $64.25 (36% off)
Kraken Kitty headset deals
- Razer Kraken Kitty V2 USB Wired Headset (Black) $77.99 (22% off)
- Razer Kraken Kitty V2 USB Wired Headset (White) $79.99 (20% off)
- Razer Kraken Kitty V2 USB Wired Headset (Quartz Pink) $74.12 (26% off)
- Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT Wireless RGB Headset (Black) $89.99 (10% off)
- Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT Wireless RGB Headset (White) $89.99 (10% off)
- Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT Wireless RGB Headset (Quartz Pink) $89.99 (10% off)
Console headset deals — PlayStation
- Razer BlackShark V2 X PlayStation Gaming Headset (Black) $29.99 (40% off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X PlayStation Gaming Headset (White) $35.99 (28% off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X PlayStation Gaming Headset (Quartz Pink) $38.29 (23% off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless PlayStation Gaming Headset (Black) $179.99 (10% off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless PlayStation Gaming Headset (White) $99.00 (50% off)
Console headset deals — Xbox
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Xbox Gaming Headset (Black) $29.99 (25% off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Xbox Gaming Headset (White) $39.99 (20% off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Xbox Gaming Headset (Quartz Pink) $42.93
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Xbox Gaming Headset (Black) $104.97 (48% off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Xbox Gaming Headset (White) $132.02 (34% off)
Streaming mic deals
- Razer Seiren V3 Mini USB Microphone (Black) $40.99 (32% off)
- Razer Seiren V3 Mini USB Microphone (White) $49.99 (17% off)
- Razer Seiren V3 Mini USB Microphone (Quartz) $47.01 (22% off)
- Razer Seiren V3 Chroma RGB USB Microphone (Black) $100.92 (22% off)
- Razer Seiren V3 Chroma RGB USB Microphone (White) $106.69 (18% off)
- Razer Seiren V3 Chroma RGB USB Microphone (Quartz Pink) $106.99 (24% off)
Controller deals
- Razer Kishi Ultra Gaming Controller $166.43
- Razer Wolverine V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Controller (Black) $129.99 (48% off)
- Razer Wolverine V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Controller (White) $129.99 (48% off)
Charging stand deals
- Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5 (White) $34.95 (13% off)
- Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5 (Red) $23.99 (40% off)
- Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S (Black) $23.99
- Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S (Aqua Shift) $23.99
