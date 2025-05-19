Get Thermacell mosquito repellents for their lowest prices of the year during Amazon’s Memorial Day sale

This portable, rechargeable device creates a 20-foot bug-free area by silently dispersing a proprietary mosquito repellent.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Few things ruin a nice night spent outside quite like mosquitoes. There are some great DIY methods for keeping these beasties away from your blood (including a mosquito kill bucket), but I prefer to use a Thermacell. Right now, Amazon has these rechargeable electronic repellent devices on sale for their lowest prices of the year so far. At the time of writing, Prime members can still get delivery well before the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller with 20’ Mosquito Protection Zone — $32 (was $40)

Thermacell mosquito repellent on a plain background on sale at Amazon
This little device creates a 20-foot bug-free zone around you and your guests.

Thermacell

Candles do an OK job chasing away mosquitoes, but science can do better. Thermacell developed its proprietary repellent material that went through independent testing and EPA approval. Plug a cartridge into the device, and it diffuses that repellent into a 20-foot bug-free zone. It works silently and with only a very slight smell that’s a far cry from the overwhelming scent of a mosquito candle.

The model currently on sale is the best option for most people. It has the company’s most recent diffusion technology, and the battery lasts up to 6.5 hours on a single charge. A rapid charging function allows you to get several hours of operation with less than half an hour of charging, so you won’t be totally out of luck if you forget to charge it before guests arrive.

Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller Refills; Advanced Repellent Formula — $46 (was $55)

A box of Thermacell mosquito repellent refill cartridges on a plain background
You’ll never be bummed to have extra refills on-hand.

Thermacell

You’re going to need some refills if you buy one of these devices, and they’re on sale right now. This kit provides a total of 120 hours of operation in three easy-to-swap cartridges. It’s always good to have more refills on hand so you’re not stuck without them.

