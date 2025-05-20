Grab this Sun Joe electric pressure washer for nearly half-off during Amazon’s limited-time Memorial Day sale

This $300 pressure washer is nearly half off and will arrive before Memorial Day for most Amazon Prime members.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Did you know an entire video game is dedicated to virtual pressure washing? It’s called Power Wash Simulator, and it’s weirdly compelling. Actual pressure washing is even more fun and practical, especially when you get a powerful Sun Joe Electric Pressure Power Washer for just $159 right now at Amazon. Most Prime subscribers can get free shipping in plenty of time for Memorial Day, so you can spend a long weekend obliterating dirt, grime, and algae off of everything you own.

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Power Washer, 2030 PSI — $159 (was $294)

Sunjoe electric pressure washer 2030 on sale at Amazon for Memorial Day

Sunjoe

This electric washer offers 2,030 PSI of working pressure and a 1.2 gallons-per-minute flow rate. That’s plenty of power for common tasks like cleaning a car or scrubbing your siding. It comes with a set of five different tips depending on how focused you want your water beam to be. They go from a laser-like zero-degree spread to a more casual 55-degree spray. An onboard detergent tank allows for easy soap distribution, and the 34-inch stainless steel wand provides precise control.

The whole thing weighs less than 25 pounds, but a chunky handle and built-in wheels make it even easier to move than other similar models. This is a great option for someone who wants enough power to clean just about everything without the risk of causing a gnarly injection wound should you screw it up.

