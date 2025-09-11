Get a complete motorized Flexispot standing desk for just $109 while they last at Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Sitting is great, but it’s not all that great for us. It took me a little while to get used to a standing desk, but now I’m totally spoiled by the flexibility. Right now, Amazon has FlexiSpot’s EN1 complete motorized standing desk for just $109.98 for a limited time, which is $70 off its retail price. This is a great move as we go into winter, and we’re about to spend a lot more time lounging around while we wait for the polar vortex to pass.
FlexiSpot EN1 Whole-Piece Standing Desk — $109.98 (was $179.99)See It
This complete desk has a 48″ x 24″ top, which is plenty of room for multiple monitors and everything else you keep around for work. A quiet electric motor can automatically adjust the surface to heights between 28.9″ and 46.5″ with just the touch of a button. The desk has four preset options so you can quickly and easily move between settings without having to guess at the correct height. The sturdy wood top won’t peel like other cheap desks out there. Even if you sit most of the time, this is a solid surface for any kind of office.
FlexiSpot 600LBS Big and Tall Office Chair — $215.99 (was $299.99)See It
You can’t stand all the time, so when you do sit, it should be luxurious. The extra-wide seat has extremely plush padding and contoured lumbar support for extended comfort. While it can accommodate up to 600 pounds, it’s a solid option for any body type. The rollerblade-style wheels let it roll smoothly and easily. Plus, the high back makes it great for dramatic super-villain-style swiveling when your nemesis comes into your office.
More FlexiSpot furniture and accessory deals
Standing Desks & Desk Accessories
- FlexiSpot EN1 Whole-Piece Standing Desk $109.98 (was $179.99)
- FlexiSpot Height Adjustable Standing Desk $113.99 (was $179.99)
- FlexiSpot Whole Piece 55″x28″ Desktop 1″ $116.99 (was $129.99)
- FlexiSpot Sit to Stand up Desk Riser 42in $159.99 (was $199.99)
- FlexiSpot EN1 One-Piece Electric White Standing Desk $189.98 (was $239.99)
- FlexiSpot Comhar Electric Standing Desk $227.26 (was $299.99)
- FlexiSpot 79 x 32 Inch Dual Motor Standing Desk $299.99 (was $399.99)
Office Chairs
- FlexiSpot Armless Cross Legged Office Chair $69.99 (was $99.99)
- FlexiSpot Upgraded Drafting Chair Tall Office $109.99 (was $179.99)
- FlexiSpot Ergonomic Office Chair $161.99 (was $179.99)
- FlexiSpot FoldeX Foldable Office Chair $197.99 (was $219.99)
- FlexiSpot 600LBS Big and Tall Office Chair $215.99 (was $299.99)
Recliner Chairs
- FlexiSpot Massage Recliner Chair for Adults $109.98 (was $169.99)
- FlexiSpot Swivel Rocker Recliner Chair $254.99 (was $299.99)
- FlexiSpot Lotus Swivel Rocker Recliner Chair $319.98 (was $369.99)
- FlexiSpot Dual Motor Power Lift Recliner $359.99 (was $399.99)
Accessories & Other
- FlexiSpot Adjustable C Table with Wheels $71.99 (was $79.99)
- FlexiSpot Exercise Bike with 2D Desktop $269.98 (was $449.99)
More deals, reviews, and buying guides