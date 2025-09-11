Get a complete motorized Flexispot standing desk for just $109 while they last at Amazon

Get a full-featured standing desk and other essential office furniture and accessories up to 40 percent off at Amazon.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Sitting is great, but it’s not all that great for us. It took me a little while to get used to a standing desk, but now I’m totally spoiled by the flexibility. Right now, Amazon has FlexiSpot’s EN1 complete motorized standing desk for just $109.98 for a limited time, which is $70 off its retail price. This is a great move as we go into winter, and we’re about to spend a lot more time lounging around while we wait for the polar vortex to pass.

This complete desk has a 48″ x 24″ top, which is plenty of room for multiple monitors and everything else you keep around for work. A quiet electric motor can automatically adjust the surface to heights between 28.9″ and 46.5″ with just the touch of a button. The desk has four preset options so you can quickly and easily move between settings without having to guess at the correct height. The sturdy wood top won’t peel like other cheap desks out there. Even if you sit most of the time, this is a solid surface for any kind of office.

You can’t stand all the time, so when you do sit, it should be luxurious. The extra-wide seat has extremely plush padding and contoured lumbar support for extended comfort. While it can accommodate up to 600 pounds, it’s a solid option for any body type. The rollerblade-style wheels let it roll smoothly and easily. Plus, the high back makes it great for dramatic super-villain-style swiveling when your nemesis comes into your office.

