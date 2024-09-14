These editor-approved beyerdynamic audiophile headphones are $200 off

If you're looking for detailed sound, beyerdynamic has you covered with major deals on two of its best headphones.

By Amanda Reed

Posted on Sep 14, 2024 8:00 AM EDT

Beyerdynamic headphones in a pattern on a plain background.
Amanda Reed

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We’re entering perfect sad boy fall weather time, where hits from Radiohead, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, and Joy Division are in constant streaming. Goodbye, summer of sweaty, joyful, raucous pop; it’s time to wear sweaters and be introspective! Maybe these woebegone bands are inspiring you to make your own depressing music. Maybe you just want get all the stunning details woven into the production of these blue bops. Regardless of your intentions, beyerdynamic has you covered with major deals on two of its best headphones.

beyerdynamic DT 1990 Pro Studio Headphone $449.99 (Was $649)

A pair of beyerdynamic 1990 Pro headphones on a window

The beyerdynamic DT 1990 Pro are some of the best mixing headphones you can get. The DT 1990s feature titanium-coated acoustic fabric and precision-woven textiles that help inform its sound. These cans feature big, perforated earcups and come with two sets of interchangeable earpads, which let you choose between sonic profiles with a neutral frequency response or a slight bass boost. The highly efficient, accurate 45mm Tesla neodymium drivers are designed to deliver high-resolution sound with powerful lows, detailed mids, and smooth highs. The qualities that make the DT 1990s great for mixing—detailed imaging and crisp transients, for example—also make them great for gaming and in-game sound design.

beyerdynamic DT 1770 Pro Studio Headphone $399.99 (Was $649)

A pair of beyerdynamic 1770 Pro headphones on a plain background.

beyerdynamic

Perfect for those who are all about that bass, the beyerdynamic DT 1770 Pro includes 45mm Tesla neodymium drivers and 150 ohms of impedance. Like the 1990s, these closed studio reference headphones are great for mixing, mastering, monitoring, and recording. You also get your money’s worth with these headphones thanks to two sets of ear pads (velour and leatherette), two 3-meter cables (coiled and straight), and a premium carrying case.

Amanda Reed Avatar

Amanda Reed

Updates Writer

Amanda Reed is a commerce updates writer at Popular Science. She makes sure all product round-ups are up-to-date, shares deals happening all over the internet, and reviews various gizmos and gadgets. She lives in Pittsburgh with JunkJunk, a handsome, sad-looking tuxedo cat who only wants wet food and attention.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.