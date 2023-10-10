Best Buy is blowing out high-end TVs and Apple gear with its anti-Prime Day flash sale
Best Buy quietly dropped the prices on TVs, MacBooks, and iPads in honor (spite) of Prime Day.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Yes, it’s Amazon’s October Deal Days (aka Prime Day 2), which means Amazon is getting most of the attention. But Best Buy has quietly rolled out some of the better deals we’ve seen on TVs, MacBooks, iPads, and even Windows laptops. Below, you’ll find a list of the best deals we’ve found at the big, blue, big-box store. We’ll update this list throughout the day, but also be sure to go check out our Amazon-specific list of the best Prime Day deals. Bring money.
The best TV deals at Best Buy
- LG – 48″ Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $649 (was $1,299)
- Samsung – 65″ Class QN90C NEO QLED 4K Smart TV $1,699 (was $2,499)
- Samsung – 65″ Class S90C OLED Smart Tizen TV $1,699 (was $2,599)
- LG – 65″ Class C3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $1,699 (was $2,499)
- Samsung – 55″ Class The Frame QLED 4k Smart Tizen TV $999 (was $1,499)
- Sony – 65″ Class BRAVIA XR X90L Full Array LED 4K UHD HDR Google TV $1,099 (was $1,599)
- Samsung – 65″ Class The Frame QLED 4k Smart Tizen TV $1,599 (was $1,999)
- Sony – 75″ Class BRAVIA XR X90L Full Array LED 4K UHD HDR Google TV $1,599 (was $2,199)
- Samsung – 65″ Class Q70C QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $899 (was $1,299)
- Samsung – 55″ Class Q60C QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $649 (was $799)
- Sony – 55″ Class BRAVIA XR A80L OLED 4K UHD HDR Google TV $1,499 (was $1,899)
- Samsung – 75″ Class Q60C QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $1,099 (was $1,399)
- Samsung – 55″ Class S90C OLED Smart Tizen TV $1,449 (was $1,899)
- Samsung – 75” Class QN85C NEO QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $1,999 (was $2,499)
The best MacBook deals at Best Buy
- MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M1 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD – Space Gray $749 (was $999)
- MacBook Air 13.6″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD – Midnight $899 (was $1,099)
- Apple – MacBook Air 15″ Laptop – M2 chip – 16GB Memory – 512GB SSD (Latest Model) – Midnight $1,449 (was $1,699)
- MacBook Pro 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD (Latest Model) – Space Gray $1,049 (was $1,299)
- Apple – MacBook Air 15″ Laptop – M2 chip – 16GB Memory – 1TB SSD (Latest Model) – Midnight $1,649 (was $1,899)
- Apple – MacBook Air 15″ Laptop – M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 512GB SSD (Latest Model) – Midnight $1,249 (was $1,499)
- MacBook Pro 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 512GB SSD (Latest Model) – Space Gray $1,249 (was $1,499)
- Apple – MacBook Air 15″ Laptop – M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD (Latest Model) – Starlight $1,049 (was $1,299)
- MacBook Air 13.6″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 512GB SSD – Midnight $1,199 (was $1,399)
- MacBook Pro 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip – 16GB Memory – 1TB SSD (Latest Model) – Space Gray $1,599 (was $1,899)
The best iPad deals at Best Buy
- Apple – 10.2-Inch iPad (9th Generation) with Wi-Fi – 64GB – Space Gray $269 (was $329)
- Apple – 10.9-Inch iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 64GB – Silver $399 (was $449)
- Apple – iPad mini (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 64GB – Space Gray $399 (was $499)
- Apple – 10.2-Inch iPad (9th Generation) with Wi-Fi + Cellular – 64GB – Silver (Unlocked) $399 (was $459)
- Apple – 10.9-Inch iPad Air – Latest Model – (5th Generation) with Wi-Fi – 64GB – Space Gray $499 (was $599)
- Apple – 11-Inch iPad Pro (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 128GB – Space Gray $749 (was $799)
- Apple – 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 512GB – Space Gray $1,349 (was $1,399)
The best Windows laptop and Chromebook deals at Best Buy
- HP – 14″ Laptop – Intel Celeron – 4GB Memory – 64GB eMMC – Snowflake White $149 (was $199)
- Samsung – Galaxy Book3 360 2-in-1 15.6″ FHD AMOLED Touch Screen Laptop – Intel 13th Gen Evo Core i7-1360P – 16GB Memory – 1TB SSD – Graphite $999 (was $1,549)
- Acer – Chromebook 315 – 15.6″ HD Display Laptop – Intel Celeron N4020 with 4GB LPDDR4 – 64GB eMMC – Silver $129 (was $299)
- HP – Victus 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop – Intel Core i5-13420H – 8GB Memory – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 – 512GB SSD – Performance Blue $599 (was $899)
- Microsoft – Surface Pro 9 – 13″ Touch Screen – Intel Evo Platform Core i5- 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD – Device Only (Latest Model) – Graphite $899 (was $1,099)
- HP – 15.6″ Laptop – AMD Ryzen 3 – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD – Natural Silver $279 (was $479)
- HP – Envy 2-in-1 14″ Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 512GB SSD – Natural Silver $499 (was $849)
- Lenovo – Slim 3 Chromebook 14″ FHD Touch-Screen Laptop – MediaTek Kompanio 520 – 4GB Memory – 64GB eMMC – Abyss Blue $149 (was $319)
- Acer – Predator Helios Neo 16″ WUXGA 165Hz IPS Gaming Laptop – Intel i5-13500HX – GeForce RTX 4050 with 16GB DDR5– 512GB SSD – Steel Gray $899 (was $1,199)
- Microsoft – Surface Pro 7+ – 12.3” Touch Screen – Intel Core i3 – 8GB Memory – 128GB SSD with Black Type Cover – Platinum $599 (was $929)