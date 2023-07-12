We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Go back just a few years, and OLED TVs were out of reach for most of us binge-watching commoners. Prices have come down, however, and these Amazon Prime Day deals make a sweet, contrasty OLED screen more attainable. OLEDs provide exceptional contrast because every pixel provides its own light. That allows them to turn off completely when they’re not needed to create deep, moody black levels that make content pop. Watching Alien for the first time on an OLED? Revelatory. Watching that episode of Paw Patrol your kid has demanded for the millionth time? Hey, at least it looks good. Here are the best TV deals for Amazon Prime Day.

This TV regularly hangs around $1,499, but we’ve never seen it cheaper than $1,296 and that was part of a special deal. This is a fantastic TV that offers most of the same features you’ll find in the exceptional LG C-series TVs. It offers HDMI 2.1 connectivity for maximizing game console performance, and it has a 120Hz native refresh rate for smooth on-screen motion. Of course, it’s an OLED, so you get the fantastic color and contrast on anything you watch or play. At 65 inches for under $1,200, this is a TV that you’ll appreciate for a very long time.

If you’re not necessarily in the market for an OLED, plenty of great TV deals remain to be had. We’ve intentionally excluded most of the cheap FireTV stuff because they go on sale quite a bit and are typically pretty affordable, even without a discount. This is just higher-end stuff that’s cheap specifically for this shopping holiday.

Stock has been tricky with soundbar deals this Prime Day, but here are a few LG options that have been reliably available:

And if you’re looking to take your home theater audio experience into new immersive dimensions, the Nakamichi Shockwafe Wireless Surround Sound Systems are at their lowest price point of the year.

Well, it’s really Prime Day universal remote deal because there’s only one. It’s a good one, though. This universal remote is compatible with a ton of devices and provides a slick UI for navigation.