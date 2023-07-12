Prime Day 2 brings deep discounts on OLED TVs from LG, Sony, and more
You don't have to wait until Black Friday to get a great deal on a fancy new TV. Prime Day is here to help.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Go back just a few years, and OLED TVs were out of reach for most of us binge-watching commoners. Prices have come down, however, and these Amazon Prime Day deals make a sweet, contrasty OLED screen more attainable. OLEDs provide exceptional contrast because every pixel provides its own light. That allows them to turn off completely when they’re not needed to create deep, moody black levels that make content pop. Watching Alien for the first time on an OLED? Revelatory. Watching that episode of Paw Patrol your kid has demanded for the millionth time? Hey, at least it looks good. Here are the best TV deals for Amazon Prime Day.
All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.
LG B2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Smart TV $1,196 (was $1,746)
LG
This TV regularly hangs around $1,499, but we’ve never seen it cheaper than $1,296 and that was part of a special deal. This is a fantastic TV that offers most of the same features you’ll find in the exceptional LG C-series TVs. It offers HDMI 2.1 connectivity for maximizing game console performance, and it has a 120Hz native refresh rate for smooth on-screen motion. Of course, it’s an OLED, so you get the fantastic color and contrast on anything you watch or play. At 65 inches for under $1,200, this is a TV that you’ll appreciate for a very long time.
More OLED TV Prime Day deals
- Sony OLED 55-inch BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV $1,098 (was $1,798)
- Sony OLED 65-inch BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV $1,498 (was $1,747)
- LG B2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED Smart TV OLED55B2PUA $896 (was $1,096)
- LG G2 Series 77-Inch Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV $2,836 (was $3,346)
- LG G3 Series 55-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV $1,996 (was $2,499)
- LG 55-Inch Class OLED Objet Collection Posé Series Smart TV $1,496 (was $1,999)
- LG 48-Inch Class OLED Objet Collection Posé Series Smart TV $1,296 (was $1,699)
- SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class OLED 4K S90C Series Quantum HDR $2,097 (was $2,597)
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class OLED 4K S90C Series Quantum HDR $1,597 (was $1,897)
- SAMSUNG 77-Inch Class OLED 4K S90C Series Quantum HDR $3,197 (was $3,597)
More Prime Day TV deals
If you’re not necessarily in the market for an OLED, plenty of great TV deals remain to be had. We’ve intentionally excluded most of the cheap FireTV stuff because they go on sale quite a bit and are typically pretty affordable, even without a discount. This is just higher-end stuff that’s cheap specifically for this shopping holiday.
- LG NANO75 Series 75-Inch Class Smart TV $746 (was $949)
- LG QNED80 Series 50-Inch Class QNED Mini LED Smart TV $676 (was $846)
- LG QNED85 Series 86-Inch Class QNED Mini-LED Smart TV $2,496 (was $2,996)
- Hisense 65U8H QLED U8H Series Quantum 4K ULED Mini-LED 65-Inch Class Google Smart TV $839 (was $928)
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Q80C Series $899 (was $1,197)
- SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90C Series $2,597 (was $3,297)
- SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class QLED 4K Q70C Series $2,197 (was $2,797)
- SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90C Series $1,247 (was $1,597)
- SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN85C Series $2,897 (was $3,797)
- SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class Neo QLED 8K QN900B $4,997 (was $8,497)
- Amazon Fire TV 43″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV $99 (was $399 … OK, so we included one cheap Fire TV. But, $99 for a $400 TV is a solid deal no matter how snobby you are about Delta E and other nerdy home theater stuff.)
Prime Day soundbar deal
Stock has been tricky with soundbar deals this Prime Day, but here are a few LG options that have been reliably available:
- LG Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer S40Q – 2.1 Channel, 300 Watts Output $126 (was $196)
- LG S75Q 3.1.2ch Soundbar with Dolby Atmos DTS:X $296 (was $599)
- LG S80QR 5.1.3ch Soundbar with 4ch Rear Speakers, Center Up-Firing, Dolby Atmos $446 (was $1,046)
And if you’re looking to take your home theater audio experience into new immersive dimensions, the Nakamichi Shockwafe Wireless Surround Sound Systems are at their lowest price point of the year.
Prime Day universal remote deals
Well, it’s really Prime Day universal remote deal because there’s only one. It’s a good one, though. This universal remote is compatible with a ton of devices and provides a slick UI for navigation.