Save $150 when you bundle a Sony TV and PS5 during Amazon’s back-to-school sale
No birds were hurt in the making of this deal at Amazon.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Modern humans multitask. “Kill two birds with one stone” is one of the most popular adages of our time because we’re often always doing two things at once. Brushing your teeth while rounding up the kids? Listening to a podcast on the treadmill? Upgrading your TV when you buy a PlayStation 5 at Amazon? They all count.
Sony OLED 55-inch BRAVIA XR A80L Series 4K Ultra HD TV with Playstation 5 Console $1,847.99 (Was $2,399.98)
Sony
If you’re looking for a TV that will make the games on your new console shine, look no further than the BRAVIA XR A80L. A Cognitive Processor XR gives you dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors, and high peak brightness. It makes pretty pictures and is pretty smart too, thanks to built-in Google TV and support for Apple AirPlay and Alexa. A Game Menu lets you put gaming picture settings in one place, and features like Auto Genre Picture Mode optimizes your PS5 graphics. You’ll really feel the future nature apocalypse setting of Horizon: Forbidden West. The bundle deal applies to X90L series: 55”/65”/75”/85”; A80L series: 55”/65”/77”/83”; and X93L series: 65”/75”/85”.
If you’re just looking for a TV, the LG QNED80 Series 86-Inch Class QNED Mini LED Smart TV is 29% off, bringing the price down from $2,799.99 to $1,996.99. The a7 AI Processor Gen6 uses AI to detect what you’re watching to improve picture and sound quality, making it perfect for gaming or streaming.
If you’re looking to turn your TV smart, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a whopping 51% off, down to $26.99 from $54.99. It’s 40% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is $49.99. More power for less? The math adds up for us.
The Sony TV and PlayStation 5 bundle deal ends Sept. 4, so take advantage of it before back-to-school season.
Here are other television deals at Amazon we’re watching:
- Sony 85-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X77L Series $1,298 (Was $1,499.99)
- Sony A90J 65-Inch TV: BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV $2,198 (Was $2,999.99)
- Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series $798 (Was $899.99)
- INSIGNIA All-New 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $219.99 (Was $349.99)
- INSIGNIA 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $159.99 (Was $299.99)
- Toshiba 75-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $529.99 (Was $799.99)
- Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV (32V35KU, 2021 Model) $89.99 (Was $99.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 55″ Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $429.99 (Was $599.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 43″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $239.99 (Was $369.99)