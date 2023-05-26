We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Memorial Day TV sales don’t get the credit they deserve. Sure, Black Friday is the grand champ for big cheap TVs, but there are some great deals to be had here on the unofficial start to Summer, too. The new models we first saw at CES are now on the shelves, and slightly older models are getting very solid discounts. You can find especially good deals on the high end of things. So, if you still happen to have some tax return cash kicking around, you can get yourself a great deal. So, grab a hot dog in one hand, your phone in the other, and shop the best Memorial Day TV deals in our big list below.

Do you need an 8K TV right now? Probably not. But, this TV offers everything you need for it to last years. And, thanks to HDMI 2.1 connectivity, excellent upscaling, and all those pixels, you’ll get a fantastic picture whether you’re gaming or streaming.

Nakamichi makes some of the best wireless surround sound systems you can buy, and they’re at the cheapest prices we’ve ever seen for Memorial Day. This kit comes with a powerful soundbar, a pair of eight-inch subwoofers, and a pair of wireless surround speakers. This is a killer setup if you can justify the expense.

