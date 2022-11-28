We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

All smart TVs come preloaded with apps (and there are some amazing flagship flatscreens on sale right now), but they usually load slowly and aren’t updated to patch bugs or make them snappier. Solve that problem for good by picking up the Roku Express, a pocket-sized HD media streamer that’s just $18 right now.

The Roku Express has two things going for it besides its ultra-cheap price: its remote, which is easy to use even for non-techie people, and its speed. We’ve used this media streamer before and have had no issues downloading, updating, and launching streaming apps without having to wait more than a second. Roku is continually adding new features to its streaming devices—even those that are several years old, so you don’t have to worry about the Express becoming obsolete, either. Plus you have access to the Roku Channel and its excellent exclusives like “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

This Cyber Monday deal would also be an excellent stocking stuffer if you’re looking for inexpensive gifts that people would actually like. While the Roku Express hits the sweet spot between features and price, the company has discounted most of its line for the next day.

More Roku deals

More of the best Black Friday deals still available