Investing in a good camera can offer more than just great photographs. A good camera is also an option to help keep you and your loved ones safe in terms of security. From road accidents to home break-ins, a good security camera is a worthwhile investment.

If you are interested in protecting yourself and your family, or if you want to just be able to keep footage of your day-to-day, then there is good news for you. The TOKK™ CAM C2+ Range of Smart WiFi Discreet Day/Night Vision Camera is on sale for 32 percent off of its retail price.

The Discreet Day/Night Vision Camera is portable and comes with an ultra-compact Wi-Fi camera so that you can stream or record instantly. It shoots in 1280x720P to provide you with a high-quality resolution. It’s also versatile, and it can be used as a security camera, a wearable body camera, or even as a dash cam in your car. Additionally, it is magnetic and can attach to any metal surface. Finally, it has night vision capabilities making it usable at every time of day.

There are numerous benefits to having an accessible camera such as the TOKK. According to Cobra, a dashcam can be helpful in the case of dealing with insurance companies, “In the event of an accident, having a dashcam that offers incident reports allows, you to streamline the claims process for a faster experience and to prove that you weren’t at fault.” Furthermore, a dash cam can make for a great option to create memories, according to Xenon Pro, which says, “Whether you enjoy nice long talks, singalongs or beautiful landscapes, dash cams can help you record all of it.”

Right now you can purchase the Discreet Day/Night Vision Camera for $60.99. That’s a 32 percent markdown from its retail price of $89.

