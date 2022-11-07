We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sometimes writing down an idea or jotting down notes from a meeting won’t cut it—there may be too much left out or forgotten. This Mini Voice Activated 64GB Recorder helps capture in-the-moment recordings or brainstorming sessions without clogging up your phone data. Even better, it’s thin enough to fit in your wallet.

Recording on the go is not dead — as is apparent by the podcaster boom. However, a fantastic idea or random to-do list can spark up at any time, so why not be prepared? Boasting a thickness of 5mm, a width of 23mm, and a height of 43mm, this pocket-sized voice-activated recorder is the perfect accessory for those constantly on the go.

Named the world’s thinnest voice-activated recorder, the device easily fits into any laptop bag, purse, or wallet and captures 145 hours of high-quality content with its PCM triple noise reduction and 360° panoramic recording. Its powerful 230mAh rechargeable battery also provides plenty of juice to cover 24 hours of battery life per charge.

A one-key recording switch makes it amazingly simple to turn the recorder on and off. At the same time, its intelligent voice-activated mode can conveniently start recording when sound is recognized and stops once it’s quiet. Boasting a robust memory of 64GB, you’ll be able to store up to 750 hours of your recordings — allowing you to easily play back your critical audio tidbits as often as you need.

The complete kit includes an audio transfer cable, a USB cable for easy charging, and a wired earpiece. It makes the perfect gift for the journalist, busy entrepreneur, or constant documenter in your life. Plus, no extra software is needed to make the recorder work. Connect the included headphone jack and playback your audio to listen to your latest recording. It’s that easy! As verified buyer Eric Friedly boasts, the gadget has “very clear recording and simple operation. Also, plenty of data space. Small and inconspicuous. I love it very, very much!”

The Mini Voice Activated 64GB Recorder is usually sold at $52, but it is now price-dropped to $39.99 — saving you nearly 25 percent.

Never miss a crucial key detail during a brainstorming session, meeting, or interview with this innovative mini gadget.

Prices subject to change.