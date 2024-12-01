Save 67% off an Ancestry test kit at Amazon for Cyber Monday then blame all your flaws on your DNA

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There’s an unopened AncestryDNA test currently hiding in my house waiting to be opened and used during the lull between Christmas and New Year’s. I want to know all about my genetic lore: Is my family actually German like my mom claims? Or am I more Irish than expected? I’m about to find out. If you’re also curious about where you come from and don’t want to pay a bunch of money to do so, consider snagging an AncestryDNA kit that’s more than half-off at Amazon during Cyber Monday.

Find your ethnicity and origins from 2,600 global regions with AncestryDNA’s ultra-comprehensive kit. This one lets you discover genetic traits, too, so you can see where your freckles are from or if you have that cilantro-tasting-like-soap gene. And, unlike other tests, this one lets you find DNA matches and connect with your new-to-you living relatives. Connecting with family members I’ve never met makes me want to cry, personally!

Ancestry also uses security measures in every stage of its process, like data encryption, secure databases, and easy-to-use controls, so you can feel better about your data and control it.

If your pooch deserves some clarity on their history, consider adding on an AncestryDNA Know Your Pet test. The Breeds and Health version is $99, down from $149. The Breeds version is $69, down from $99.