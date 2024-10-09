This power bank can recharge a laptop, and it’s 40% off during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale

This limited-time deal during Amazon's blowout sale brings it down to its lowest price ever.

By Brandt Ranj

Posted on Oct 9, 2024 5:49 PM EDT

Anker 24,000mAh 3-Port Laptop Power Bank Prime Big Deal Days.
Brandt Ranj / Popular Science

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Keeping large gadgets like laptops and tablets charged while you’re on the go can be a chore, but Anker’s 24,000mAh 3-Port Laptop Power Bank proves that it doesn’t have to be. Right now, you can get the three-port power bank 40% less than usual thanks to Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial here.

Anker 24,000mAh 3-Port Laptop Power Bank, $89.99 (Was $149.99)

Anker 24,000mAh 3-Port Laptop Power Bank on a plain white background.

Anker

Despite its compact design, the power bank holds enough juice to fully recharge a 13-inch MacBook Air with energy to spare. Its maximum power output of 140 Watts means it’ll top up the battery of more power-hungry devices like the 16-inch MacBook Pro at their top speed. Our favorite feature is this power bank’s built-in screen, which displays its battery percentage, how much energy is being used, and how long until the battery will be depleted. This is far more information than you’d get on lesser battery packs, which only display a few lights to show their current capacity.

Even more Anker Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals

Brandt Ranj Avatar

Brandt Ranj

Staff Writer, Commerce

Brandt Ranj is a commerce reporter at Popular Science. He writes about the latest and greatest gadgets, from headphones and TVs to chargers and cables. He splits his time between New York City, Long Island, and Croatia, carting test gear around the U.S. and the globe.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.