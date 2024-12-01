🛍️ Cyber Monday deals are popping! Find the best sales. 🛍️

The best Cyber Monday deals on heated jackets and clothing according to a chronically chilly editor

You can reply, "Thanks, it's heated and I got it for 30% off" when people compliment you on that heated gear you bought on-sale.

By Amanda Reed

Posted 6 Hours Ago

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

As the coldest woman in the world, I dread when the temperatures drop below 30 degrees. Ever feel a crisp winter wind crack into you and makes your chest hurt? Exactly. And, although I’ve invested in many down jackets, sometimes I want to bring the heat with me. My favorite heated clothing is on sale for Cyber Monday at Amazon, including the best heated jackets, heated vests, heated socks, and more.

ORORO Men’s 4 Heat-Zone Heated Jacket $111.99 (Was $159.99)

A man wearing an Ororo heated jacket on a plain background.

Ororo

This jacket gives you all-day heat on-demand. If you’re looking for exact numbers, you can get up to three hours on high, six hours on medium, and the full 10 hours on low. It also has four heating zones: collar, left and right pocket, and mid-back. The durable exterior is water- and wind-resistant, and the detachable hood is great for chilly mornings. The pockets zip up, and there’s a drawcord-adjustable hem to stop cold winds from getting into the jacket. Imagine being able to respond with “Thanks, it’s heated” when someone compliments you on it.

More of the best heated clothing deals:

Heated jacket deals

Heated vest deals

Heated sock deals

Heated glove deals

Heated base layer deals

Bearhug heated blanket with two people sleeping under it Gear

We want to spend the rest of winter under this Bearhug heated weighted blanket on sale for Cyber Monday

This king-sized heated blanket has two heat-zones with their own controllers and it’s 30% off for Cyber Monday.

 
The best Black Friday deals including a jackery generator, airpods, a TV arranged on a plain background.

PopSci's Guide to Black Friday

The best Black Friday sales, deals, and everything else you need to know. Our team spends hundreds of collective hours searching and evaluating every deal we can find online, focusing on well-made and reviewed products for prices that make sense.

SHOP BLACK FRIDAY
 
Amanda Reed Avatar

Amanda Reed

Updates Writer

Amanda Reed is a commerce updates writer at Popular Science. She makes sure all product round-ups are up-to-date, shares deals happening all over the internet, and reviews various gizmos and gadgets.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.