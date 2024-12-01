The best Cyber Monday deals on heated jackets and clothing according to a chronically chilly editor

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
As the coldest woman in the world, I dread when the temperatures drop below 30 degrees. Ever feel a crisp winter wind crack into you and makes your chest hurt? Exactly. And, although I’ve invested in many down jackets, sometimes I want to bring the heat with me. My favorite heated clothing is on sale for Cyber Monday at Amazon, including the best heated jackets, heated vests, heated socks, and more.
ORORO Men’s 4 Heat-Zone Heated Jacket $111.99 (Was $159.99)
This jacket gives you all-day heat on-demand. If you’re looking for exact numbers, you can get up to three hours on high, six hours on medium, and the full 10 hours on low. It also has four heating zones: collar, left and right pocket, and mid-back. The durable exterior is water- and wind-resistant, and the detachable hood is great for chilly mornings. The pockets zip up, and there’s a drawcord-adjustable hem to stop cold winds from getting into the jacket. Imagine being able to respond with “Thanks, it’s heated” when someone compliments you on it.
More of the best heated clothing deals:
Heated jacket deals
- Venustas Unisex Dual-Control Heated Jacket $97.99 (Was $149.99)
- ORORO Women’s Dual Control Heated Jacket with 5 Heat Zones $174.99 (Was $279.99)
- ORORO Women’s Heated Jacket with Heated Collar $118.99 (Was $169.99)
- ORORO Men’s Dual Control Heated Jacket with 5 Heat Zones $178.98 (Was $249.99)
- ORORO Men’s Heated Fleece Jacket with Battery $104.99 (Was $149.99)
- ANTARCTICA GEAR Heated Jacket $95.99 (Was $115.99)
- DeWalt Max Bare Hooded Heated Jacket $122.13 (Was $151.67)
- Pioneer Hi Vis Waterproof Heated Safety Bomber Jacket $79.35 (Was $138.25)
- iHood Men’s Heated Jacket with Detachable Hood $99.99 (Was $149.99)
- iHood Women’s Heated Puffer Jacket With 12V Battery Pack $135.99 (Was $169.99)
- WASOTO Heated Jacket for Men $109.99 (Was $139.99)
Heated vest deals
- ORORO Women’s Lightweight Heated Vest with Battery Pack $104.99 (Was $169.99)
- ORORO Men’s Lightweight Heated Vest with Battery Pack $104.99 (Was $169.99)
- ORORO Men’s Heated Fleece Vest $83.99 (Was $149.99)
- ORORO Women’s Heated Fleece Vest with Battery $83.99 (Was $149.99)
- ORORO Quilted Heated Vest for Women $104.98 (Was $149.99)
- Venustas Men’s Fleece Heated Vest with Battery Pack $83.99 (Was $149.99)
- WASOTO Heated Vest for Women $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- WASOTO Heated Vest for Men $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- Mobile Warming Pro Heated Vest Men’s $112.49 (Was $149.99)
- Mobile Warming 7.4V Unisex Peak Heated Vest $97.49 (Was $129.99)
Heated sock deals
- WASOTO Heated Socks $59.99 (Was $79.99)
- WASOTO App-controlled Heated Socks $63.99 (Was $79.99)
- KEMIMOTO Wool Heated Socks $49.59 (Was $61.99)
- Fieldsheer Unisex Wool Heated Socks $89.99 (Was $119.99)
- Venustas Heated Socks $59.99 (Was $99.99)
- SNOW DEER Upgraded Rechargeable Electric Heated Socks $63.99 (Was $79.99)
- Mobile Warming 3.7V Unisex Thermal Heated Socks $49.95 (Was $79.99)
- Mobile Warming 3.7V Unisex Premium Bluetooth Heated Insoles $112.99 (Was $149.99)
Heated glove deals
- Mobile Warming 7.4V Unisex Storm Heated Gloves $89.99 (Was $159.99)
- Mobile Warming 7.4V Unisex Storm Heated Mittens $119.99 (Was $159.99)
- ORORO Heated Gloves for Men and Women $119.99 (Was $169.99)
- ORORO Heated Convertible Mittens $111.98 (Was $159.99)
- ORORO Heated Gloves Liner $99.99 (Was $129.99)
- ORORO Heated Ski Gloves $83.99 (Was $119.99)
- WASOTO Heated Gloves 7.4V Heated Gloves $63.99 (Was $89.99)
- WASOTO Heated Mittens $69.99 (Was $89.99)
- SAVIOR HEAT Heated Thin Gloves $95.99 (Was $119.99)
- SAVIOR HEAT Heated Ski Gloves $103.99 (Was $129.99)
Heated base layer deals
- ORORO Heated Scarf with Battery $48.99 (Was $69.99)
- ORORO Heated Hoodie with Battery $104.99 (Was $149.99)
- Mobile Warming 7.4V Men’s Primer Heated Baselayer Shirt $119.99 (Was $159.99)
- Mobile Warming 7.4V Men’s Primer Heated Baselayer Pant $119.99 (Was $159.99)
