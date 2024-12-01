The best Cyber Monday deals on heated jackets and clothing according to a chronically chilly editor

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

As the coldest woman in the world, I dread when the temperatures drop below 30 degrees. Ever feel a crisp winter wind crack into you and makes your chest hurt? Exactly. And, although I’ve invested in many down jackets, sometimes I want to bring the heat with me. My favorite heated clothing is on sale for Cyber Monday at Amazon, including the best heated jackets, heated vests, heated socks, and more.

This jacket gives you all-day heat on-demand. If you’re looking for exact numbers, you can get up to three hours on high, six hours on medium, and the full 10 hours on low. It also has four heating zones: collar, left and right pocket, and mid-back. The durable exterior is water- and wind-resistant, and the detachable hood is great for chilly mornings. The pockets zip up, and there’s a drawcord-adjustable hem to stop cold winds from getting into the jacket. Imagine being able to respond with “Thanks, it’s heated” when someone compliments you on it.

